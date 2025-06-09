This young gun is poised to be AFL’s next million-dollar man, but for which club? (2025)

Any move would require a trade to be brokered, given Wanganeen-Milera, the smooth-moving, silky skilled No.11 pick from the 2021 draft, is not eligible for free agency for another four years. His friendship with Horne-Francis and Burgoyne works in Port Adelaide’s favour if he opts to return to Adelaide, although the Crows’ 2-0 start to this season adds a layer of intrigue. Burgoyne has transformed into one of the Power’s most promising players and is also out of contract at year’s end, but his manager, James Pitcher, is in ongoing discussions with the club. The wildcard in this situation could be Port defender Miles Bergman, who inked a two-year deal in 2023 amid significant interest from Victorian teams, including the Saints. Like Wanganeen-Milera, Bergman – from the Sandringham Dragons – is again on the radar in player movement circles as he weighs up his next move. See Also Serong equals derby record as Dockers beat Eagles

Wanganeen-Milera's uncle, Gavin Wanganeen, is a past Power champion and premiership player, while his father, Terry Milera, played 30 games for the Saints between 2012-14. Another connection comes via ex-St Kilda list manager James Gallagher, who was at the Saints when the rising star was drafted and became a member of Adelaide's board in February. The Crows know Wanganeen-Milera well from his time in their Next Generation Academy. They have tabled a long-term offer to him that two industry sources say is for at least six years and could extend to eight, whereas Port Adelaide are yet to make one. The Power will almost certainly need to make a lucrative, six-years-plus offer as well, but he could accept a shorter contract of two or four years at St Kilda – the latter of which would take him to free agency.

What is known is that Milera plans to take his time, according to two sources familiar with the situation, who spoke to this masthead on the condition of anonymity. He will be paid handsomely wherever he is playing in 2026, meaning where he wants to live and whether he is confident about that club’s direction could be important. The Saints were disappointing in a 63-point round one defeat to the Crows in Adelaide – where Wanganeen-Milera racked up 27 disposals and kicked a goal – but impressed in upsetting Geelong six days later. They are hot favourites to make it two victories in a row in Saturday’s twilight clash with Richmond. In a fixture quirk, St Kilda play in Adelaide three times in the opening five rounds. Ross Lyon’s Saints can help their chances of retaining Wanganeen-Milera with a finals run this season after finishing 12th last year.

Wanganeen-Milera is settled in Melbourne and has developed good relationships at St Kilda, including previously living with Mason Wood and now with fellow emerging talents Mitch Owens and Marcus Windhager. Adelaide and Port Adelaide are used to battling it out for returning hometown stars as part of their recruiting strategy. Jordan Dawson, Izak Rankine and Alex Neal-Bullen joined the Crows since the end of 2021, while the Power secured Horne-Francis, Jack Lukosius and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher within that period. Isaac Cumming, from Broken Hill, near the SA border, also signed with Adelaide as a free agent. On top of Wanganeen-Milera, the Crows have their eyes on Essendon's free agent ruckman Sam Draper, who grew up in Adelaide. The race has begun, but a marathon looms.