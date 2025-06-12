Thousands take part in anti-Trump, Musk protests nationwide and abroad (2025)

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowds of people angry with how US President Donald Trump and his administration have been running the country have taken to the streets in nationwide protests to voice their objection in scores of American cities on Saturday.

It’s the biggest day of demonstrations yet by an opposition movement, trying to regain its momentum after the shock of the Republican’s first weeks in office.

The protest movement – so-called Hands Off! – was organised for more than 1,200 location in all 50 states by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organisations, labour unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans and election activists.

The rallies appeared peaceful with authorities reporting no cases of major violence, clashes or arrests.

From the National Mall park in the capital Washington DC, to Midtown Manhattan, to Boston Common and multiple state capitols, thousands of protesters assailed Trump and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk’s actions.

Critics voiced their objection to the current administration’s policies and approaches, which included downsizing of the federal government, the economy, immigration and human rights.

Demonstrators rallied to oppose the administration’s moves to fire thousands of federal employees, close Social Security Administration field offices and effectively shutter entire government agencies, such as USAID.

Musk has played a pivotal role in facilitating such actions, as he heads the newly created Department of Government Efficiency – or DOGE – which aims to slash “unnecessary government spending”. DOGE plans to cut around $2 trillion (€1.82 trillion) in federal expenditure.

Protesters held signs and placards reading “Trap the Muskrat” and “Deport Elon Musk” in clear opposition of his policies. Many have also criticised Musk – who owns Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink and X – for his role in government, being a naturalised citizen.

"Here in America, Mr. Musk, justice is not for sale. And we don't raffle off state Supreme Court judgeships for million-dollar prizes. Stop trying to buy our votes. Stop ripping off our government. And stop stealing our data,” said Congressman Jamie Raskin, speaking at the DC rally.

In Boston, demonstrators held signs reading “hands off our democracy” and “hands off our social security”. Mayor Michelle Wu attended the protest in the Massachusetts capital, where she denounced Trump’s intimidation tactics and attacks on diversity and equality.

“I refuse to accept that they could grow up in a world where immigrants like their grandma and grandpa are automatically presumed to be criminals,” Wu said

Hundreds of people also demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a few miles from Trump's golf course in Jupiter, where he spent the morning at the club's Senior Club Championship. People lined both sides of PGA Drive, encouraging cars to honk and chanting slogans against Trump.

Asked about the protests, the White House said in a statement that “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.”

“Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors,” added the White House.

Protests also took place across the pond, as hundreds of US citizens abroad and foreign nationals protested against Trump’s foreign policy approach.

Demonstrations took place from London to Berlin, calling for an “end to chaos”, referring to the US president’s aggressive global tariff policy which has thrown stock markets across the world in a frenzy, as well as advocated for Ukraine, which Trump has been critical of.

"Even people who voted for him are not getting what they voted for with the tariffs. Everyone has lost money. Eggs are not cheaper. They're not having a better life. So they should be even angrier than anyone else,” said Alyssa, an American protesting in London.

Activists have staged nationwide and international demonstrations against Trump and Musk numerous times since the former’s return to the White House.

Protesters say they will continue to peacefully voice their objection to an administration they say does not represent them or the common interests of US citizens in hopes of exerting pressure on the administration to reverse course.