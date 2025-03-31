~ Thread of Fate's Games ~ (2025)

My Game List

PSX (I would like NTSC format preferably, but PAL is okay as long as you inform me so that I can patch it.)

007 - The World Is Not Enough

007 - Tomorrow Never Dies

101 Sega Master System Games for PSX

800 Nes Games For The PSX (2 CDs)

Alone In The Dark 4: The New Nightmare (2 CDs)

Alundra 2

Animorphs: Shattered Reality

Anna Kournikiva Smash Tennis (PAL, but can patch to

NTSC)

Army Men: Sarge's Heroes 2

Beatmania

Beatmania: Sounds of Tokyo

Bloody Roar 2 (RIPped Music and FMV)

Brave Fencer Musashi

Breath of Fire IV

Bushido Blade 2

Bust A Groove

Bust A Groove 2

Centipede

Chrono Cross (2 Discs)

Chrono Trigger (From Final Fantasy Chronicles)

Clocktower

Clocktower II: The Struggle Within

Crash Bash

Dance Dance Revolution

Dance Dance Revolution (U.S. Release)

Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix

Dance Dance Revolution 5th Mix

Dance Dance Revolution Extra Mix

Dance Dance Revolution: Konamix

Dancing Stage: Disney Mix (PAL)

Dancing Stage: Euromix (PAL)

Dead or Alive (RIPped Music and FMV)

Destruction Derby

Diablo

Dino Crisis

Dino Crisis 2

Disney/Pixar's Toy Story Racer

Driver

Driver 2 (2 CDs)

Ehrgeiz: God Bless The Ring

Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix

Fighter Maker

Final Fantasy I (REMAKE) (JAP!)

Final Fantasy II (REMAKE) (JAP!)

Final Fantasy Tactics

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VII (3 CDs) (Greatest Hit)

Final Fantasy VIII (4 CDs)

Final Fantasy IX (4 CDs)

Galerians (3 CDs)

Gameshark Lite

Gekido: Urban Fighters

Gran Turismo 2 (Arcade Mode only)

Grand Theft Auto II

Grandia (2 CDs)

Harvest Moon: Back To Nature

Koudelka (3 of 4 discs)

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legend of Dragoon, The (4 CDs)

Legend of Legaia

Legend of Mana

Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete (3 CDs)

Marvel Vs. Capcom

Megaman X5

Megaman X6

Misc. Playstation Mag Demos

Monster Rancher Battle Card: Episode 2

Nightmare Creatures

Nightmare Creatures II

Parasite Eve (2 CDs) (Greatest Hit)

Parasite Eve II (2 CDs)

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment

Resident Evil 2 (2 CDs)

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure

RPG Maker

Rugrats in Paris

Rugrats: Studio Tour

Sheep

Silent Hill

Spiceworld

Star Ocean II (2 CDs)

Star Wars: Demolition

Suikoden II

Team Buddies

Tekken 3 (Greatest Hit)

Threads of Fate

Tomb Raider 4: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider 5: Chronicles

Total Eclipse Turbo

Twisted Metal III (Greatest Hit)

Um Jammer Lammy

Vagrant Story

Valkyrie Profile (2 CDs)

Vigilante 8

WWF Warzone (Greatest Hit)

Xenogears (2 CDs)

X-Men: Mutant Academy

Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories

PS2 (Please note that I do not have a DVD Rom or Burner so I cannot trade DVD games, ONLY CD-ROM GAMES OR CD/DVD GAMES WHICH ARE RIPPED COPIES)

Barbarian (CD)

Bouncer, The (DVD)

Britney's Dance Beat (Badly Ripped Version) (CD/DVD)

Dark Cloud (Greatest Hit) (DVD)

DDRMAX: 6th Mix (CD)

Dead or Alive 2: Hardcore (CD/DVD)

Devil May Cry (DVD)

Drakan: The Ancients' Gate (DVD)

Dynasty Warriors 3 (DVD)

EverGrace (DVD)

Final Fantasy X (DVD)

Final Fantasy X: International (DVD)

Grand Theft Auto III (DVD)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (DVD)

Half-Life (CD)

Harvest Moon: Save The Homeland (CD)

Kingdom Hearts (DVD)

Legion of Excalibur (CD/DVD)

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (CD/DVD)

Monster Rancher 3 (DVD)

No One Lives Forever (CD/DVD)

Pirates: The Legend of Black Kat (CD/DVD)

Pryzm: Chapter One: The Dark Unicorn (CD/DVD)

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X (DVD)

Romance of The Three Kingdoms VII (CD)

Tekken: Tag Tournament (CD)

Tekken 4 (CD/DVD)

Timesplitters 2 (CD/DVD)

Twisted Metal: Black (CD/DVD)

Unreal Tournament (CD)

Virtua Fighter 4 (CD)

Winback: Covert Ops (CD)



My Game WANTS List (Yes this does mean trading on your part) :) .

See Also La extraña historia de las adaptaciones cinematográficas y televisivas de Mortal Kombat