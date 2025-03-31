~ Thread of Fate's Games ~ (2025)

PSX (I would like NTSC format preferably, but PAL is okay as long as you inform me so that I can patch it.)

  • 007 - The World Is Not Enough
  • 007 - Tomorrow Never Dies
  • 101 Sega Master System Games for PSX
  • 800 Nes Games For The PSX (2 CDs)
  • Alone In The Dark 4: The New Nightmare (2 CDs)
  • Alundra 2
  • Animorphs: Shattered Reality
  • Anna Kournikiva Smash Tennis (PAL, but can patch to
  • NTSC)
  • Army Men: Sarge's Heroes 2
  • Beatmania
  • Beatmania: Sounds of Tokyo
  • Bloody Roar 2 (RIPped Music and FMV)
  • Brave Fencer Musashi
  • Breath of Fire IV
  • Bushido Blade 2
  • Bust A Groove
  • Bust A Groove 2
  • Centipede
  • Chrono Cross (2 Discs)
  • Chrono Trigger (From Final Fantasy Chronicles)
  • Clocktower
  • Clocktower II: The Struggle Within
  • Crash Bash
  • Dance Dance Revolution
  • Dance Dance Revolution (U.S. Release)
  • Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix
  • Dance Dance Revolution 5th Mix
  • Dance Dance Revolution Extra Mix
  • Dance Dance Revolution: Konamix
  • Dancing Stage: Disney Mix (PAL)
  • Dancing Stage: Euromix (PAL)
  • Dead or Alive (RIPped Music and FMV)
  • Destruction Derby
  • Diablo
  • Dino Crisis
  • Dino Crisis 2
  • Disney/Pixar's Toy Story Racer
  • Driver
  • Driver 2 (2 CDs)
  • Ehrgeiz: God Bless The Ring
  • Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix
  • Fighter Maker
  • Final Fantasy I (REMAKE) (JAP!)
  • Final Fantasy II (REMAKE) (JAP!)
  • Final Fantasy Tactics
  • Final Fantasy V
  • Final Fantasy VI
  • Final Fantasy VII (3 CDs) (Greatest Hit)
  • Final Fantasy VIII (4 CDs)
  • Final Fantasy IX (4 CDs)
  • Galerians (3 CDs)
  • Gameshark Lite
  • Gekido: Urban Fighters
  • Gran Turismo 2 (Arcade Mode only)
  • Grand Theft Auto II
  • Grandia (2 CDs)
  • Harvest Moon: Back To Nature
  • Koudelka (3 of 4 discs)
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legend of Dragoon, The (4 CDs)
  • Legend of Legaia
  • Legend of Mana
  • Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete (3 CDs)
  • Marvel Vs. Capcom
  • Megaman X5
  • Megaman X6
  • Misc. Playstation Mag Demos
  • Monster Rancher Battle Card: Episode 2
  • Nightmare Creatures
  • Nightmare Creatures II
  • Parasite Eve (2 CDs) (Greatest Hit)
  • Parasite Eve II (2 CDs)
  • Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
  • Resident Evil 2 (2 CDs)
  • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
  • Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
  • RPG Maker
  • Rugrats in Paris
  • Rugrats: Studio Tour
  • Sheep
  • Silent Hill
  • Spiceworld
  • Star Ocean II (2 CDs)
  • Star Wars: Demolition
  • Suikoden II
  • Team Buddies
  • Tekken 3 (Greatest Hit)
  • Threads of Fate
  • Tomb Raider 4: The Last Revelation
  • Tomb Raider 5: Chronicles
  • Total Eclipse Turbo
  • Twisted Metal III (Greatest Hit)
  • Um Jammer Lammy
  • Vagrant Story
  • Valkyrie Profile (2 CDs)
  • Vigilante 8
  • WWF Warzone (Greatest Hit)
  • Xenogears (2 CDs)
  • X-Men: Mutant Academy
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories

PS2 (Please note that I do not have a DVD Rom or Burner so I cannot trade DVD games, ONLY CD-ROM GAMES OR CD/DVD GAMES WHICH ARE RIPPED COPIES)

Barbarian (CD)
Bouncer, The (DVD)
Britney's Dance Beat (Badly Ripped Version) (CD/DVD)
Dark Cloud (Greatest Hit) (DVD)
DDRMAX: 6th Mix (CD)
Dead or Alive 2: Hardcore (CD/DVD)
Devil May Cry (DVD)
Drakan: The Ancients' Gate (DVD)
Dynasty Warriors 3 (DVD)
EverGrace (DVD)
Final Fantasy X (DVD)
Final Fantasy X: International (DVD)
Grand Theft Auto III (DVD)
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (DVD)
Half-Life (CD)
Harvest Moon: Save The Homeland (CD)
Kingdom Hearts (DVD)
Legion of Excalibur (CD/DVD)
Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (CD/DVD)
Monster Rancher 3 (DVD)
No One Lives Forever (CD/DVD)
Pirates: The Legend of Black Kat (CD/DVD)
Pryzm: Chapter One: The Dark Unicorn (CD/DVD)
Resident Evil: Code Veronica X (DVD)
Romance of The Three Kingdoms VII (CD)
Tekken: Tag Tournament (CD)
Tekken 4 (CD/DVD)
Timesplitters 2 (CD/DVD)
Twisted Metal: Black (CD/DVD)
Unreal Tournament (CD)
Virtua Fighter 4 (CD)
Winback: Covert Ops (CD)

My Game WANTS List (Yes this does mean trading on your part) :) .

  • 007 Racing
  • 102 Dalmations
  • Ace Combat Games
  • Akuji The Heartless
  • Alien Resurrection
  • Alundra 1 only
  • Ape Escape
  • All Arc The Lad games
  • Armored Core games
  • Battle Arena Toshinden Games
  • Bio-Freaks
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Bloody Roar I
  • Bushido Blade 1 only
  • Bust a move games
  • Castlevania (all)
  • Chocobo Racing
  • Chocobo's Dungeon 2
  • Civilization 2
  • All Coolboarders games
  • All Crash Bandicoot games (except Crash Bash)
  • Creatures
  • Croc 1 only
  • Crusaders of Might and Magic
  • Cybersled
  • DDR Games except 1st Mix, 3rd Mix,5th mix, first u.s release, Konamix, Extra Mix
  • Darkstalkers games
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Destruction Derby games
  • Die Hard games
  • Digimon games
  • Disney world magical racing quest
  • Disney's Atlantis : The lost empire
  • Disney's lilo and stitch
  • Disney's Monsters Inc.
  • Dragon Warrior games (except VII)
  • Duke Nukem games
  • Echo Night
  • Einhander
  • Elemental Gearbolt
  • Fear Effect 1 only
  • Fifth Element
  • Fighting Force games
  • Forsaken
  • Front Mission games
  • G-Police games
  • Gauntlet Legends
  • Grand Theft Auto I, and London: 1969 (have II)
  • Heart of Darkness
  • Hoshigami Running Blue Earth
  • Incredible Crisis
  • Jade Cocoon
  • Jet Moto games
  • Kensei: Sacred Fist
  • Koudelka (DISC 4 ONLY!)
  • Lunar: Silver Star Story
  • Martian Gothic: Unification
  • Marvel Superheroes
  • Megaman games (except X 6)
  • Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub Zero
  • Mortal Kombat 4
  • Monster Rancher Hop a Bout
  • Monster Seed
  • MTV Music Generator
  • Myst (Riven too)
  • Need for Speed games
  • Ogre Battle
  • One
  • Parappa The Rapper
  • Quake games
  • Railroad Tycoon 2
  • Rally Cross games
  • RC Revenge
  • RC Stunt Copter
  • Resident Evil 1, Survivor
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms games
  • Rush Hour
  • San Franciso Rush
  • Sabrina
  • Saga Frontier games
  • Scooby Doo
  • Soul Blade
  • ANY Street Fighter games (except Alpha 3)
  • Syphon Filter games
  • Tales of Destiny I or II
  • Tekken 1 or 2 only
  • Tenchu games
  • Test Drive games
  • The Italian Job
  • Theme Hospital
  • Theme Park
  • Thousand Arms
  • Tobal No 1
  • Tomb Raider 1, 2, 3 only
  • Tomba games
  • Tony Hawk games
  • Twisted Metal 1, 2, or 4
  • Urban Chaos
  • Vandal Hearts games
  • Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
  • War Gods
  • Warcraft games
  • Weakest Link
  • Wheel of Fortune games
  • Wild Arms games
  • World's Scariest Police Chases
  • X-Men: Mutant Academy 2
  • Xmen vs. Street Fighter
  • You Don't Know Jack games

PS2 WANTS List

  • Anything I don't already have in CD-ROM format except for sport games
  • ICO

INCOMING GAMES

PSX

--Currently None--

PS2

--Currently None--

