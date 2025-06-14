Thunderbolts' First Reviews Are Calling It the MCU’s Best Film Yet | Filmfare.com (2025)

The world premiere of Marvel’s highly anticipated next film, Thunderbolts, took place in London recently. Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the film introduces a new anti-hero team up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first reviews are out on X now, and they look pretty good.

The first reviews of Thunderbolts are calling it the best Marvel movie

An X user who watched the movie called it a tonal shift towards independent cinema. They wrote, “#Thunderbolts takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the world of independent cinema. It is unlike any product that came before. Florence Pugh gives a performance worthy of an Oscar. The MCU is finally back and better than ever! Stay till the end for something magnetic.”

Echoing the sentiment, a user wrote, “#Thunderbolts is A24 meets Superhero character study. Raw. Fresh. Hilarious at times. Sad at others. It has you rooting for this scrappy ensemble on the edge of your seat. Big implications, but still its own thing. If this is how the MCU is doing films now, BRAVA.”

Another user heaped praise on the storyline and character arcs. They wrote, “#Thunderbolts is one of the best MCU films by a landslide. Brilliant story and character moments. This is made with love. It sets up for BIG things to come in the most exciting way I've seen since 2012. Bring your tissues, but not because it’s a sad movie.”

An early reviewer claimed that Pugh and Pullman were the standouts. They wrote. “THUNDERBOLTS: it was AMAZING, SHOCKING, and AWESOME in every way. Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman are absolutely STELLAR in this film and they're the highlights of the movie. Also, that asterisk reveal will SURPRISE you and make sure to stick for BOTH POST CREDITS.”

About Thunderbolts

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Thunderbolts will release in theatres on May 1, 2025.

