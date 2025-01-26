Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

84% Tomatometer 196 Reviews 77% Popcornmeter 250,000+ Ratings

Victor (Johnny Depp) and Victoria's (Emily Watson) families have arranged their marriage. Though they like each other, Victor is nervous about the ceremony. While he's in a forest practicing his lines for the wedding, a tree branch becomes a hand that drags him to the land of the dead. It belongs to Emily, who was murdered after eloping with her love and wants to marry Victor. Victor must get back aboveground before Victoria marries the villainous Barkis Bittern (Richard E. Grant).

Critics Consensus

As can be expected from a Tim Burton movie, Corpse Bride is whimsically macabre, visually imaginative, and emotionally bittersweet.

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (1) J. R. Jones Chicago Reader This may be light family entertainment, but it’s also a pleasingly perverse celebration of Victorian morbidity. Jun 29, 2022 Full Review Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Dave Calhoun Time Out As fun as the film occasionally is, it just plays like a compilation of greatest hits. Aug 16, 2007 Full Review Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Kim Newman Empire Magazine If Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was Burton's big picture for 2005, this is his miniature. Rated: 4/5 Apr 1, 2006 Full Review Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Petrana Radulovic Polygon It is a romance first and foremost, dressed up with Halloween-y scares, spooky supernatural elements, and Tim Burton's usual Hot Topic aesthetic (I mean this in a very good way). Oct 20, 2021 Full Review Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Matt Brunson Film Frenzy A fine mix of rot and romance. Rated: 3/4 Sep 18, 2021 Full Review Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Charlotte Harrison Charlotte Sometimes Goes to the Movies The animation is exquisite, the songs captivating and the macabre story is told with just the right amount of sweet and spook. Nov 6, 2020 Full Review Read all reviews

Audience Member Everything about this is amazing, the songs, the storyline, and the cast asking as the claymation Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 12/26/24 Full Review Astrid M one of Tim Burton's greatest movies, a must see for fans of gothic film Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 12/22/24 Full Review Darío C Beautifully animated. Very well-paced in its 75 mins length. Original, touching story. Such a classic. I don't give it 5 stars just because I am personally not into musicals (and this one included a couple of them). Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 11/17/24 Full Review Samyojan R It was just marvelous experience for me. It was a very profound movie cuz it evokes the one's emotions. I am kinda touch with this movie cuz one time in our life we will or we had experienced being the other man/woman to someone's life. The tears from my fragile eyes were real for this movie.(It is truly relatable to the other woman by lana del rey) Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 11/09/24 Full Review Wendel L Direção: BomAnimação: BomRoteiro: BomVisual: BomSoundtrack: Bom Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 11/08/24 Full Review Andrew P Corpse Bride is one of the best of Burton's works, being beautifully animated with a great story and good writing throughout. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 10/18/24 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

Tim Burton Director Mike Johnson Director Johnny Depp Victor Van Dort Helena Bonham Carter The Corpse Bride Emily Watson Victoria Everglot Tracey Ullman Nell Van Dort
Synopsis Victor (Johnny Depp) and Victoria's (Emily Watson) families have arranged their marriage. Though they like each other, Victor is nervous about the ceremony. While he's in a forest practicing his lines for the wedding, a tree branch becomes a hand that drags him to the land of the dead. It belongs to Emily, who was murdered after eloping with her love and wants to marry Victor. Victor must get back aboveground before Victoria marries the villainous Barkis Bittern (Richard E. Grant).

Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Allison Abbate, Tim Burton

Pamela Pettler, Caroline Thompson

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros., Will Vinton Studios, Tim Burton Animation Co.

PG (Brief Mild Language|Action|Some Scary Images)

Kids & Family, Fantasy, Animation

English

Sep 23, 2005, Wide

Jul 21, 2008

$53.4M

1h 16m

SDDS, Dolby SRD, DTS, Surround

Flat (1.37:1)
