Tim Burton's Corpse Bride | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
As can be expected from a Tim Burton movie, Corpse Bride is whimsically macabre, visually imaginative, and emotionally bittersweet.
-
Director
-
Tim Burton , Mike Johnson
-
Producer
-
Allison Abbate , Tim Burton
-
Screenwriter
-
Pamela Pettler , Caroline Thompson
-
Distributor
-
Warner Bros. Pictures
-
Production Co
-
Warner Bros. , Will Vinton Studios , Tim Burton Animation Co.
-
Rating
-
PG (Brief Mild Language|Action|Some Scary Images)
-
Genre
-
Kids & Family , Fantasy , Animation
-
Original Language
-
English
-
Release Date (Theaters)
-
Sep 23, 2005, Wide
-
Release Date (Streaming)
-
Jul 21, 2008
-
Box Office (Gross USA)
-
$53.4M
-
Runtime
-
1h 16m
-
Sound Mix
-
SDDS , Dolby SRD , DTS , Surround
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Flat (1.37:1)