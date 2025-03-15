Time Gal HD Remaster and Ninja Hayate HD Remaster coming to PC on April 10 (2025)

TAITO will release Time Gal HD Remaster and Ninja Hayate HD Remaster for PC via Steam on April 10 for 4,180 yen each, the company announced. Each will support English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language options.

Both titles were previously only available via TAITO LD Game Collection for Switch, which launched on December 14, 2023 in Japan. A western version of TAITO LD Game Collection has not been released.

Here is an overview of each game, via their Steam pages:

Time Gal HD Remaster

About Encounter dinosaurs, cavemen, pirates, gladiators, giant robots, aliens, maniacally laughing villains, and more in this time-travelling, interactive anime adventure! First appearing in arcades in 1985, Time Gal was Taito’s third Laser Disc game, and this release features visuals remastered from the original laser disc. Follow the story, helping Reika avoid traps and battle enemies with well-timed inputs, or enjoy the various game-ending mishaps a mistaken input can yield! Story In 3001 AD the arch villain, Luda, steals a time travel device and flees across time with the intention of taking over the world by altering events across various eras. Our heroine, time protection police officer Reika, also known as Time Gal, must chase him across time and put an end to his evil machinations! What is an LD Game?! Laser disc games were a genre of games which were popular in arcades in the mid-1980s, and used laser discs to display animated and live action visuals to allow for graphics far beyond what video games were capable of at the time. They mostly involved the player watching an animated video while reacting at key points with joystick and / or button inputs to advance the game, or fail, and witness the wide variety of possible failures. Configuration Menu Player – Select the number of lives available per play.

– Select the number of lives available per play. Level – Select the difficulty level.

– Select the difficulty level. Commands

Language – Change some of the languages ​​displayed in the game.

– Change some of the languages ​​displayed in the game. Display – Select the screen size.

– Select the screen size. Extend – If set to ON, you will gain an extra life/lives when achieving certain scores.

– If set to ON, you will gain an extra life/lives when achieving certain scores. LV-Down – If set to ON, the difficulty will decrease after a certain number of failures.

– If set to ON, the difficulty will decrease after a certain number of failures. Continue – If set to ON, you will be able to continue after losing all your lives.

– If set to ON, you will be able to continue after losing all your lives. Ranking – Using RESET will delete the saved high score data.

– Using RESET will delete the saved high score data. Voice Select Arrange to use newly recorded, clearer voice data. Select Original to use the arcade original’s voice data.



Ninja Hayate HD Remaster