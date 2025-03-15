Time Gal HD Remaster and Ninja Hayate HD Remaster coming to PC on April 10 (2025)

- PC
Previously released for Switch.
TAITO will release Time Gal HD Remaster and Ninja Hayate HD Remaster for PC via Steam on April 10 for 4,180 yen each, the company announced. Each will support English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language options.
Both titles were previously only available via TAITO LD Game Collection for Switch, which launched on December 14, 2023 in Japan. A western version of TAITO LD Game Collection has not been released.
Here is an overview of each game, via their Steam pages:
Time Gal HD Remaster
About
Encounter dinosaurs, cavemen, pirates, gladiators, giant robots, aliens, maniacally laughing villains, and more in this time-travelling, interactive anime adventure!
First appearing in arcades in 1985, Time Gal was Taito’s third Laser Disc game, and this release features visuals remastered from the original laser disc.
Follow the story, helping Reika avoid traps and battle enemies with well-timed inputs, or enjoy the various game-ending mishaps a mistaken input can yield!
Story
In 3001 AD the arch villain, Luda, steals a time travel device and flees across time with the intention of taking over the world by altering events across various eras. Our heroine, time protection police officer Reika, also known as Time Gal, must chase him across time and put an end to his evil machinations!
What is an LD Game?!
Laser disc games were a genre of games which were popular in arcades in the mid-1980s, and used laser discs to display animated and live action visuals to allow for graphics far beyond what video games were capable of at the time.
They mostly involved the player watching an animated video while reacting at key points with joystick and / or button inputs to advance the game, or fail, and witness the wide variety of possible failures.
Configuration Menu
- Player – Select the number of lives available per play.
- Level – Select the difficulty level.
- Commands
- Language – Change some of the languages displayed in the game.
- Display – Select the screen size.
- Extend – If set to ON, you will gain an extra life/lives when achieving certain scores.
- LV-Down – If set to ON, the difficulty will decrease after a certain number of failures.
- Continue – If set to ON, you will be able to continue after losing all your lives.
- Ranking – Using RESET will delete the saved high score data.
- Voice
- Select Arrange to use newly recorded, clearer voice data.
- Select Original to use the arcade original’s voice data.
Ninja Hayate HD Remaster
About
Encounter relentlessly-attacking ninjas, their ninja dogs, zombie samurai and more, all whilst avoiding countless deadly traps in your mission to save the princess from the evil ninja clan who kidnapped her in this thrilling, interactive anime adventure!
First appearing in arcades in 1984, Ninja Hayate was Taito’s 1st Laser Disc game, and this release features visuals remastered from the original laser disc.
The game features randomised routes to provide a variety of action-packed, anime play experiences!
Story
In feudal Japan, an evil clan of ninjas has spirited the princess away! Our hero, Hayate, must set out alone to infiltrate their trap-filled castle, and rescue her! All manner of evil ninjas, monsters and traps await him; can you guide him to his goal alive?!
Configuration Mention
- Player – Select the number of lives available per play.
- Level – Select the difficulty level.
- ST-Order – Changes the order of the game’s stages.
- Arcade – The basic stage selection with partial random selection.
- Random-All – All stages are random, except the final 3.
- LD-Pattern – All 19 stages appear in fixed order.
- AC-Pattern 01 to 14 – 10 to 11 stages, each in a different, pre-set order.
- Sign – Changes how inputs are displayed.
- Dual – All indicators will be displayed.
- Arrow – Terrain indicators will not be displayed, but buttons and directions will.
- Action – Terrain indicators will be displayed, but buttons and directions will not.
- Off – No on screen guide will be displayed.
- Opening – Change the audio for the opening movie
- Language – Select the language displayed in the game.
- Display – Select the screen size.
- Extend – If set to ON, you will gain an extra life/lives when achieving certain scores.
- 3-Miss – Turning this ON will reduce the difficulty if you fail at the same stage a certain number of times.
- Continue – If set to ON, you will be able to continue after losing all your lives.
- Ranking – Using Reset will delete the saved high score data.