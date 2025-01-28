Timeline (Core Series) (2025)

in:FNAF Articles, Articles with Maintenance Issues, Stub, Timelines
This is a timeline for the core Five Nights at Freddy's series.
Included Media[]
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
- Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator
- Ultimate Custom Night
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
- Curse of Dreadbear
- Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- RUIN
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic
- Tales from the Pizzaplex
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #1: Lally's Game
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #2: HAPPS
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #3: Somniphobia
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #4: Submechanophobia
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #5: The Bobbiedots Conclusion
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #6: Nexie
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #7: Tiger Rock
- Tales from the Pizzaplex #8: B7-2
- Interactive Novels
- Five Nights at Freddy's: VIP
- Five Nights at Freddy's: The Week Before
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Return to the Pit
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Escape the Pizzaplex
Timeline[]
1970s[]
1970[]
- Fall Fest 1970 happens, and likely catches fire.
Post-1970[]
- Fredbear's Family Diner is founded.
1979[]
- The events of The Mimic story occur. Edwin Murray creates the Mimic to be a companion for his son, David Murray. David is struck by a van and dies, leading to Edwin destroying the Mimic.
1980s[]
1983[]
- The first Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is founded.
- The Crying Child is bitten by Fredbear at Fredbear's Family Diner, leading to the restaurant's eventual closure.
- Fall Fest 1983 happens.
1985[]
- Five children are lured to the back room of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and are killed and stuffed into the animatronic suits, leading to the restaurant's eventual closure.
- After the closure of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Circus Baby's Pizza World opens for one day as a test run. Elizabeth Afton alone goes up to Circus Baby before being killed by the animatronic. The opening of the pizzeria is closed due to gas leaks.
- The Funtime animatronics are moved to the underground Circus Baby's Entertainment and Rentals location.
1987[]
- opens with the Toy Animatronics.
- The previous Night Guard works for a week before moving to the day shift.
- Jeremy Fitzgerald is hired as the second Security guard.
- Five more kids are killed in the New and Improved pizzeria, causing the building to go into lockdown.
- Jeremy is moved to the day shift.
- The Bite of '87 happens. The victim survives, but the incident caused the ban of the animatronics’ free-roam mode being active in the daytime.
- Fritz Smith is hired for one night before being fired.
Post-1987[]
- Ralph works the nightshift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, but is killed on his fifth night and stuffed into an animatronic costume backstage.
- Mike Schmidt takes the night shift.
- On his 7th Night, Mike is fired due to Tampering with the Animatronics, General unprofessionalism, and Odor.
2010's[]
Post-2014[]
- Fazbear's Fright: The Horror Attraction is announced to the public.
- The team at Fazbear's Fright find Springtrap and puts him in the attraction.
- Fazbear's Fright burns to the ground.
- Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place is started by Henry as a way to end Fazbear Entertainment and tie up loose ends. The restaurant is open for one week, before burning down on Saturday.
Late-2010s (presumably)[]
- Fazbear Entertainment rebrands, and in an attempt to make light of the rumors surrounding them, hire Steve Snodgrass to create several indie games based on the horrors of Fazbear Entertainment, LLC. He is later killed.
- After the indie games cause more bad PR, Fazbear Entertainment hire Silver Parasol Games to create the The Freddy Fazbear Virtual Experience. During development, Fazbear sends Silver Parasol circuit boards to scan in, which manifests Glitchtrap into the game. The playtester, Jeremy, is fired, and is replaced by Tape Girl. Eventually, Vanessa becomes a playtester, too.
2020 (implied)[]
- The Fazbear Funtime Service is established, leading to the events of the e-mails. Glitchtrap is spread through the system.
Post-2020[]
- The Pizzaplex begins construction. The Mimic is delivered to the Pizzaplex's construction site, before being brought into the old Pizza Place that was being remodeled into a museum. It then proceeds to kill a bunch of workers, before being cemented into the location. Later, a group of teens breaks into the old Pizza Place and get stuck inside. Only one survives, who springlocks The Mimic in an old Court Jester costume and manages to escape.
- The Pizzaplex finishes construction. The events of Cleithrophobia occur, leading to the closure of .
- The Pizzaplex opens to the public. The events of Under Construction occur, leading to the removal of the AR booths.
- The events of HAPPS and Pressure occur, leading to the closure and removal of Freddy's Fortress and the Urban Legends Role Play Auditorium.
- The events of The Storyteller occur, leading to The Storyteller’s Tree to be constructed in the middle of the Pizzaplex's atrium, causing the Mimic1 virus to be spread throughout the Pizzaplex. Edwin Murray and Mr. Burrows are locked inside the tree and die due to the lack of oxygen.
- The events of Nexie occur, causing The Storyteller's Tree to be removed from the Pizzaplex.
- The events of Tiger Rock occur.
- The events of Somniphobia, GGY, Drowning, and The Monty Within occur.
- The events of Bobbiedots, Part 1 and Bobbiedots, Part 2 occur.
- The events of Security Breach occur, leading to the Princess Quest ending. The Pizzaplex is closed due to an earthquake.
- The events of Help Wanted 2 occur, and Glitchtrap is defeated.
- The events of Security Breach: RUIN occur.
Notes[]
- In Five Nights at Freddy's: The Week Before, Many pop culture references are made cutting off at 1989.
- In Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery, Vanessa's username is "nessie97", and she is 23. Assuming she was born in 1997, that would place Special Delivery in 2020.
- It is implied in Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 that Charlie died in 1983.
