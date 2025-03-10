Tinted moisturizer vs tinted serums - what’s the difference and which is better? (2025)

Having tested and reviewed hundreds of these products over the past eight years, I understand the confusion.

Brands sometimes come out with new categories and sub-categories for complexion products, seemingly out of thin air (read: social media). For instance, I didn’t see the phrase ‘serum tint’ until a few years ago.

I get it. Brands have to try and keep it fresh, differentiate themselves, beat last year's numbers, and, let’s not forget, be poised to go viral on TikTok (something I think we can all agree doesn’t guarantee a product is great).

Still, the more I try, the more I see brands trying to pack every keyword into a product title (and formula) as a confusing consumer catch-all.

✨

In this post, I’m breaking down the key differences (there are very few nowadays, as most light coverage products now contain sunscreen and skincare) and sharing a short list of hand-picked products so you can find which is better for your skin type, coverage needs, lifestyle, and budget without losing your mind or blowing your budget on something that doesn’t work.

Five reasons why this isn’t your typical roundup:

This list isn’t sponsored. If you see a product here, it’s because I’ve put it to the test, compared it to hundreds of others & think it’s worth recommending (read: BS-free) Weeks of wear tests and trials go into every review - no first impressions here, my friends Instead of small product images, you’ll also see swatches and links to up-close demos where I have them These aren’t my personal favorites, although they may sneak in there. This is an objective list so you can see all the performing products, not just those that work for my skin and lifestyle I am not being paid to say any of the following. You’ll know when a post is sponsored

💜

FYI- this list is in no particular order. The ‘Score’ you’ll see below refers to my Scorecard review method, which you can learn more about here. The opinions below are my own.

This post contains affiliate links that support TheStyleshaker.com, an independently owned company. Thank you!