Tinted moisturizer vs tinted serums - what’s the difference and which is better? (2025)

Having tested and reviewed hundreds of these products over the past eight years, I understand the confusion.
Brands sometimes come out with new categories and sub-categories for complexion products, seemingly out of thin air (read: social media). For instance, I didn’t see the phrase ‘serum tint’ until a few years ago.
I get it. Brands have to try and keep it fresh, differentiate themselves, beat last year's numbers, and, let’s not forget, be poised to go viral on TikTok (something I think we can all agree doesn’t guarantee a product is great).
Still, the more I try, the more I see brands trying to pack every keyword into a product title (and formula) as a confusing consumer catch-all.
In this post, I’m breaking down the key differences (there are very few nowadays, as most light coverage products now contain sunscreen and skincare) and sharing a short list of hand-picked products so you can find which is better for your skin type, coverage needs, lifestyle, and budget without losing your mind or blowing your budget on something that doesn’t work.
Five reasons why this isn’t your typical roundup:
This list isn’t sponsored. If you see a product here, it’s because I’ve put it to the test, compared it to hundreds of others & think it’s worth recommending (read: BS-free)
Weeks of wear tests and trials go into every review - no first impressions here, my friends
Instead of small product images, you’ll also see swatches and links to up-close demos where I have them
These aren’t my personal favorites, although they may sneak in there. This is an objective list so you can see all the performing products, not just those that work for my skin and lifestyle
I am not being paid to say any of the following. You’ll know when a post is sponsored
FYI- this list is in no particular order. The ‘Score’ you’ll see below refers to my Scorecard review method, which you can learn more about here. The opinions below are my own.
TINTED SERUMS: K, BUT WHY?
It's a great question with skincare ingredients in every single product nowadays. The main differences I tend to see are:
texture: these are usually ‘wetter’ formulas
percentage of skincare ingredients: may (big question mark since no brand really shares this info) be higher
coverage: it tends to skew lighter, but that is not something I’ve universally found to be true
price: formulas that tout skincare actives tend to be pricier
And yes, almost every one of these contains sunscreen. You’re not hallucinating.
Price: $36
Shade range: 14 shades available, and I’ve tested 4, 4.5 (too dark for me), and 3
Ingredients: cruelty-free and gluten-free formula with 15% non-nano mineral zinc oxide
Packaging: sustainable product packaging “made out of 100% bio-resin (sugarcane) which is the perfect substitution for virgin plastic”
TOTAL SCORE: 19/20
Application: 5/5 - it’s so lightweight, like a cross between a gel and a cream
Coverage: 5/5 - it’s absolutely a light coverage option, and the tint evens things out nicely
Finish: 5/5 - if you like a glow, you’re going to get it
Wear test: 4/5 - I wouldn’t wear this for sun protection alone. Coverage and finish held strong. It didn’t look oily by the end of the day
Britt’s Notes:
This could be a winner if you like a lightweight, dewier glow and light coverage. There are now ‘in-between’ shades that will help with matching, and in terms of pricing, it’s definitely within the average range right now. I cover more details like how to best apply it, whether it plays well with other products, and more in the Scorecard here
Price: $40
Shade range: 14 shades available. I tested Sunkissed and Teak
Ingredients: Cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free
Packaging: biodegradable soft tubes and no virgin plastic is used
TOTAL SCORE: 16/20
Application: 4/5 - super easy, the texture is like a lightweight cream (there’s a bit of grain to the one I used, but it’s very subtle)
Coverage: 4/5 - this is meant to be sheer and light. It follows through on that
Finish: 4/5- here’s the standout point: it gives a neutral finish that isn’t matte or shiny, so you have more control
Wear test: 4/5- there weren’t ‘long wear’ claims here, but it stayed strong and didn’t shift, look patchy, or get oily
Britt’s Notes:
If you want very sheer coverage, this is a great option. The ingredients are beautiful, super recognizable, and have some skincare qualities. Mixing with a full-coverage product is easy if you need more evening-out on your face. Those looking for a middle-of-the-road finish will also like this since it won’t give a big glow or mute shine. It’s a rare thing these days!
THROW A LIL’ SUNSCREEN ON IT
To reiterate, brands are injecting everything with sunscreen, and my crystal ball tells me this trend isn’t slowing down.
Tip: don’t get caught up in that.
If you’ll be in direct sunlight for hours, my oversimplified recommendation is to apply a strong sunscreen (mineral) separate from a tinted option. Please consult a doctor, though, as this isn’t medical advice.
Price: $68
Shade range: 1 shade
Ingredients: cruelty-free, vegan, some organic ingredients (ingredients here are impressive), “acne-friendly,” and no silicones
Packaging: refillable packaging
SCORE: 19/20
Application: 5/5 - this is incredibly easy to glide on, and it massages into the skin seamlessly
Coverage: 5/5 - there’s a subtle pink tint (from the astaxanthin) and zero white cast (it also provides sun protection), but it’s very sheer. The bounce from the finish reflects a bit and tricks the eye when it comes to subtle evening-out of redness
Finish: 4/5 - there’s a lit-from-within glow on this
Wear test: 5/5 - skin didn’t feel oily or look ruddy by the end of the day
Britt’s Notes:
This is all about the ingredients. Those with sensitive skin may gravitate towards it (always review the ingredients yourself because what works for one may not work for another). There’s a subtle glow, nourishing formula, and all the certifications, and it plays well with whatever else goes on.
If you need stronger coverage and a lower pricepoint, keep on scrolling…
Price: $60
Shade range: 1 shade
Ingredients: cruelty-free, vegan, organic ingredients, no silicones, a beautiful formula
Packaging: glass
SCORE: 18/20
Application: 5/5 - I can’t get beyond how amazing this texture is. It’s so smooth and lightweight, which feels great going on
Coverage: 4/5 - there’s some sort of sorcery that happens on my skin here. There’s light evening-out that looks super natural but also covers better than I expect for such a sheer productSee AlsoDay face cream and night cream
Finish: 5/5 - the glow is subtle but absolutely shows up at first and then sets to almost semi-matte. It never read oily on my skin and didn’t feel heavy or greasy
Wear test: 4/5 - the shine didn’t end up looking oily by the end of the day, but there was a bit less ‘coverage’ if you want to call it that. Setting with a light powder really helped here
Britt’s Notes:
Josh Rosebrook products are just special. The ethos is buoyed by the belief in the power of plants, high-quality ingredients, and a holistic approach to beauty. If you’re looking for a nourishing option that has one of the best textures out there, in my opinion, this is a killer pick.
It does have some drawbacks, though. It’s one of those formulas that isn’t packed with preservatives so you want to use it up quickly. You won’t get strong coverage here (although you wouldn’t be looking at it if that was the goal). And the tint may not really show up for some skin types. Still, the brand has a cult-like following for a reason.
WHAT’S DIFFERENT ABOUT TINTED MOISTURIZERS?
A tinted moisturizer is rarely just a tinted moisturizer, and based on what I’ve seen, the differentiating qualities are becoming fewer and farther between. Most of them also include skincare and sun protection. Cue: broken record.
Personal note: I love getting a good bang for my buck, but I’ve yet to see a skincare-infused complexion product strongly (positively) impact my skin after four to six weeks.To be clear, I’m in my forties.
You could say, some common themes for tinted moisturizers are:
texture: the formulas tend to be less ‘wet,’ and more on the richer, thicker (not always heavy) side
percentage of skincare ingredients: less than serums, but not always
coverage: most tend to have a bit more coverage, but it varies
price: listen, they’re all going up and up and up, but I do think these products tend to go a little easier on the wallet (it depends on the brand, though)
Price: $48
Shade range: 30 shades available, and I tested Diaz
Ingredients: vegan, cruelty-free, silicone and oil-free, water-first formula includes moisturizing ingredients like squalane and shea butter
Packaging: plastic with FSC-certified mixed packaging for shipping, not great
SCORE: 14/20
Application: 4/5 - shake it up, and I liked using my fingers to blend this into my prepped skin (if I added it on top of dry skin, it would show texture). Note: there’s a scent to this wet formula that is subtle to some and incredibly off-putting to others
Coverage: 4/5 - this formula definitely gives light coverage but has some strong opacity to it, so it's not exactly sheer
Finish: 3/5 - this is dewy, and I mean DEWY, so I always incorporate a setting powder (more info about tips for applying it are on the Scorecard)
Wear test: 3/5 - as long as I set it, the formula wouldn’t get too oily by the end of the day. I didn’t, however, see results in terms of those skincare claims
Britt’s Notes:
Some people adore this skin tint; I assume those with drier skin love the moisture and skincare ingredients. If you like a dewy glow, you’ll certainly be able to find your shade here. But it will be a pass if you opt out of the ‘wet seal’ look (I’m not knocking it; I love some glow myself).
You can find the tinted serums I recommend instead on the Scorecard here.
Price: $58
Shade range: 20 shades available, and I tested Cedar
Ingredients: cruelty-free, gluten-free formula, and it contains certified organic ingredients
Packaging: glass and a mixed-material pump with no refills available currently (their focus seems to be more on ingredients)
SCORE: 14/20
Application: 3/5 - the texture is lightweight and silky, and the brush really made a difference. Before I started using this BK Beauty brush, I tried others, and it made things fussy. Now, it’s pretty effortless to press into my skin (spoiler alert: I wasn’t a fan of using the Ogee brush)
Coverage: 4/5 - this is probably the strongest coverage you’ll find on this list. It even beats some of my light-to-medium liquid foundations
Finish: 4/5 - you may love the glow, but if not, this pairs well with color-correcting or lightweight setting powders. You can learn all the details and ways I wear it back on the Scorecard
Wear test: 3/5 - the coverage and finish looked a little worse for wear by the end of the day unless I set it. It was subtle, but I could tell the difference
Britt’s Notes:
Heads up: this has a definite flowery (daisy) scent. It dissipates, but it’s there.
Overall, the coverage here is remarkable, and once I found the right way to apply it, I started reaching for it more and more. It took some testing, but the brush and the setting powder have turned this into a contender.
For those looking not to fuss (I get it), that could be a bit of a setback unless it works better for your skin with a simple application technique than it did mine!
IT’S NOT JUST YOU; THIS CATEGORY IS CONFUSING AF
Tinted serums and tinted moisturizers are just the beginning. From there, you’ll find CC (color-correcting) and BB (beauty balms) creams and tinted sunscreens.
Brands will say it’s a moisturizer, no it’s a sunscreen, no it’s skincare-meets-sun-protecations.
The bottom line is that they’re all lighter coverage options. Start with coverage and go from there.
You can narrow down your decision based on:
ingredients (what works and doesn’t work for you) + eco-friendliness if you’re a fan of the planet
budget will be a big factor
shade range will also make the decision for you, although most light-coverage options tend to have smaller shade ranges that are claimed to ‘adapt’
Price: $49
Shade range: 3 shades are available, and I tested Medium Aura (which was too dark)
Ingredients: cruelty-free
Packaging: plastic
SCORE: 14/20
Application: 4/5- this is a thicker formula with some tackiness to it, but it also feels somewhat velvety, so it’s not too wet and relatively easy to massage into the skin using fingers. It didn’t feel heavy, but I could feel it on my skin
Coverage: 3/5 - the “soft-focus pearlized filter and hint of tint” are definitely more than a hint for me, but that’s also because I tested a shade too dark. I would say this isn’t a sheer glow; it’s strong but not oily-looking. It’s more luminous than anything and does even skin tone pretty well
Finish: 4/5 - no surprise here. It is following through on those glowy, “radiant” claims
Wear test: 3/5 - I found this to look a little ruddy by the end of the day, and it didn’t pass the ‘hair-in-the-wind’ test unless fully set
Britt’s Notes:
Quick note: the brand doesn’t market this as a tinted moisturizer or serum. Instead, they call it a tinted sunscreen. If I used this appropriately to get solid sun protection (three finger-lengths worth), I’d look like a wet disco ball.
Frankly, their messaging for recent products has been confusing (like the RMS Beauty SunCoverup Super Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen, which is more of a tint than a sunscreen based on the amount you’ll apply).
My recommendation is not to go by the product title alone and to use a separate product for sunscreen if you are in direct sun for hours.
This is a ‘bestseller’, and I know several people who adore it. If you are into a richer formula that gives a very (very) strong glow, you may be a fan of this option. I’m tempted to try it in Light to see if I prefer it to the Medium, but that glow was a bit much for me.
Price: $44.90
Shade range: 6 shades are available, and I tested both Light and Medium
Ingredients: vegan, water-first, silicone-free formula with vitamin C and squalane at the top of the list, along with aloe vera towards the end
Packaging: glass bottle (with a plastic dropper), and while there are no refills available, it is a certified B Corp
SCORE: 13/20
Application: 3/5 - super easy to apply and goes on best when using fingers. I feel like a brush would pick up too much product. There’s one big issue I’ve noticed, and that is the scent on certain batches. It can be really terrible, and the brand claims it’s ‘normal,’ which, honestly, I can’t get behind.
Coverage: 4/5 - I really found this to even out more than something sheer, so coverage was stronger than expected but still looked natural (I wouldn’t build it, though)
Finish: 3/5 - there’s a definite glow happening, so if you’re not into the dewy look, this will be a pass for you
Wear test: 3/5 - I saw a bit of settling with this, nothing too noticeable until I started seeing a sort of powdery finish surface, which I didn’t expect with the major glow it was giving
Britt’s Notes:
I dive further into application tips and ingredients to keep an eye on back on the Scorecard, but this was a toughie for me. I loved how it covered and played with other products to get my desired finish. But you need to get a good batch.
It’s been a ‘bestseller’ out there for a reason. But with recent batches smelling unbelievably sour and the recent discovery that it’s starting to break me out, it’s not as high on my list as it once was. Some bottles work incredibly well, mind you, but there needs to be better consistency in performance, especially in beauty and at that price point.
WHAT WOULD I PICK?
MY FAVORITES
Out of the hundreds of products I’ve tried, these are the winners I would buy again and again:
BRITT'S PICKS
