Tinubu to unveil projects in FCT for second anniversary – Wike (2025)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that President Bola Tinubu will visit at least one of the Area Councils to commission a project as part of events to mark his second anniversary in office.

The Minister stated this while fielding questions from pressmen after inspecting ongoing road projects in Kwali, Gwagwalada and Bwari Area Councils in Abuja, on Saturday.

The PUNCH reports that in 2024, President Tinubu had commissioned the Abuja Metro Rail, the 27km Southern Parkway stretching from Christian Ecumenical Centre intersecting at the Goodluck Jonathan Way, down to the Nnamdi Azikwe Express roads, and the M18 road infrastructure in Guzape District of Abuja, which he named after renowned novelist, Chinua Achebe.

Wike said the commissioning event will provide an opportunity for the people to see and connect with the President, and that Tinubu equally identifies with the people.

“We are going to work that out. At least he (Tinubu) should be able to go to one of the Area Councils and let the people see that, yes, this is the President. Not just concentrating, not just only commissioning in the city, he will also visit at least one or two area councils so that the people will be happy that, yes, this is their President.

“We can assure you that, at least to go to Gwagwalada, go to Kwali, go to Bwari. Bwari is like a city where you have the Law school now. So, we are going to make sure that the President comes to identify with his people.” he said.

Wike also said the President was committed to seeing development in the satellite towns, as much as in the city, noting that the projects will give residents easy access to the city.

“Well, that also tells you how the President and Commander-in-Chief, thinks about the satellite towns. He is not only concentrating on the cities. He did direct that while we are working on the cities, we should also emphasize the development of the satellite towns.

“Today, the 5th of April, we have gone around to three satellite towns, three area councils. One is Gwagwalada, where you have the Market Road, the Palace Road, and the Radio House Road, which will also be commissioned by the grace of God during his second anniversary. We went to A2-Pai, which is the Kwali area council. You can see how beautiful that road is. It is a road of about 15 kilometres. They have done about 13 kilometres of asphalt-wearing course, which will also be handed over to us for Mr President’s second year in office.

“Now, we are in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council. This A2 goes to the War College, the other goes to the community, and then there is another one in the other area. So, this is also another area council developing and connecting the satellite towns to the cities. The contractor has assured us before the second anniversary of Mr. President, he will also hand it over. That makes us happy.

“That tells you that Mr. President is very keen on developing the satellite towns. And with this, how many minutes will you have to drive to the city? You can concentrate and stay here and go to work. We are very happy,” he stated.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, noting that the contractors were “keeping to standard,” and ensuring that they provided quality infrastructure.