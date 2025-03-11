Tip Top Construction LLC · 600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828-9667 (2025)

Washington State Corporation
4065311800 · 600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828-9667
Overview
TIP TOP CONSTRUCTION LLC is a business entity in Corvallis, Montana registered with the Secretary of State of Washington State. The Unified Business Identifier (UBI) of the entity is #604014492, the entity type is Foreign Limited Liability Company and the business category is Limited Liability Regular. The entity was incorporated on July 25, 2016 in Montana, expiring on July 31, 2023. The current entity status is Active. The registered business location is at 600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828-9667, with contact phone number 4065311800. The registered agent of the business is Washington Registered Agent, LLC.. The agent office address is 100 N Howard St Ste W, Spokane, WA 99201. The officers of the entity include David Cochell (GOVERNOR), Sherry Cochell (GOVERNOR).
Business Information
|UBI
|604014492
Unified Business Identifier (UBI)
|Business Name
|TIP TOP CONSTRUCTION LLC
|Physical Address
|600 Thousand Acre Rd
Corvallis
MT 59828-9667
|Mailing Address
|600 Thousand Acre Rd
Corvallis
MT 59828-9667
|Type
|PROFIT - FOREIGN LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
|Category
|Limited Liability Regular
|Record Status
|Active
|Incorporation State
|MONTANA
|Incorporation Date
|2016-07-25
|Expiration Date
|2023-07-31
|Duration
|PERPETUAL
|tiptopconstruction1(a)yahoo.com
|Telephone
|4065311800
Registered Agent Information
|Registered Agent Name
|WASHINGTON REGISTERED AGENT, LLC.
|Registered Agent Address
|100 N Howard St Ste W
Spokane
WA 99201
Business Officers
|Title
|Officer Name
|Address
|GOVERNOR
|DAVID COCHELL
|600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828
|GOVERNOR
|SHERRY COCHELL
|600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828
Corporation Documents History
|Document Type
|Completed Date
|Annual Report
|2022-06-01T14:30:46
|Annual Report Due Date Notice
|2022-06-01T05:45:54
|Statement of Change
|2021-12-14T10:29:44
|Annual Report
|2021-06-02T07:58:56
|Annual Report Due Date Notice
|2021-06-01T06:04:39
|Annual Report
|2020-06-10T13:10:01
|Annual Report Due Date Notice
|2020-06-01T03:28:08
|Annual Report
|2019-08-16T12:39:11
|Delinquent Annual Report Notice
|2019-08-01T01:33:08
|Annual Report Due Date Notice
|2019-06-01T04:09:40
|Annual Report
|2018-06-23T13:25:18
|Annual Report Due Date Notice
|2018-06-01T03:54:41
|Annual Report
|2017-06-19T00:00:00
|Foreign Registration Statement
|2016-07-20T09:41:36
Location Information
|Street Address
|600 THOUSAND ACRE RD
|City
|CORVALLIS
|State
|MT
|Zip Code
|59828-9667
|Country
|USA
