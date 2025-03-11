Tip Top Construction LLC · 600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828-9667 (2025)

Washington State Corporation

4065311800 · 600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828-9667

Overview

TIP TOP CONSTRUCTION LLC is a business entity in Corvallis, Montana registered with the Secretary of State of Washington State. The Unified Business Identifier (UBI) of the entity is #604014492, the entity type is Foreign Limited Liability Company and the business category is Limited Liability Regular. The entity was incorporated on July 25, 2016 in Montana, expiring on July 31, 2023. The current entity status is Active. The registered business location is at 600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828-9667, with contact phone number 4065311800. The registered agent of the business is Washington Registered Agent, LLC.. The agent office address is 100 N Howard St Ste W, Spokane, WA 99201. The officers of the entity include David Cochell (GOVERNOR), Sherry Cochell (GOVERNOR).

Business Information

UBI604014492
Unified Business Identifier (UBI)
Business NameTIP TOP CONSTRUCTION LLC
Physical Address600 Thousand Acre Rd
Corvallis
MT 59828-9667
Mailing Address600 Thousand Acre Rd
Corvallis
MT 59828-9667
TypePROFIT - FOREIGN LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CategoryLimited Liability Regular
Record StatusActive
Incorporation StateMONTANA
Incorporation Date2016-07-25
Expiration Date2023-07-31
DurationPERPETUAL
Emailtiptopconstruction1(a)yahoo.com
Telephone4065311800
Registered Agent Information

Registered Agent NameWASHINGTON REGISTERED AGENT, LLC.
Registered Agent Address100 N Howard St Ste W
Spokane
WA 99201

Business Officers

TitleOfficer NameAddress
GOVERNORDAVID COCHELL600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828
GOVERNORSHERRY COCHELL600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828

Corporation Documents History

Document TypeCompleted Date
Annual Report2022-06-01T14:30:46
Annual Report Due Date Notice2022-06-01T05:45:54
Statement of Change2021-12-14T10:29:44
Annual Report2021-06-02T07:58:56
Annual Report Due Date Notice2021-06-01T06:04:39
Annual Report2020-06-10T13:10:01
Annual Report Due Date Notice2020-06-01T03:28:08
Annual Report2019-08-16T12:39:11
Delinquent Annual Report Notice2019-08-01T01:33:08
Annual Report Due Date Notice2019-06-01T04:09:40
Annual Report2018-06-23T13:25:18
Annual Report Due Date Notice2018-06-01T03:54:41
Annual Report2017-06-19T00:00:00
Foreign Registration Statement2016-07-20T09:41:36

Businesses with the same name

Business NameAddressRegistered Agent NameIncorporation Date
Tip Top Construction LLC318 E Main St Ste 203 Po Box 2431, Battle Ground, WA 98604Jason R Miller2000-10-30

Businesses with the same agent

Business NameAddressRegistered Agent NameIncorporation Date
7831 St Charles St Ne, Keizer, OR 97303-1676Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-10
All Around E-Bikes, LLC691 John Wesley Dobbs Ave Ne Ste V-16, Atlanta, GA 30312-1690Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-08
Woods Creek Croft LLC13632 252nd Ave Se, Monroe, WA 98272-7205Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-07
101 Waterhouse LLC3708 Lakeside Dr Ste 101, Reno, NV 89509-5357Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-22
Legacy Onset Inc11335 Ne 122nd Way Ste 105, Kirkland, WA 98034-6933Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-16
Annie Hilman Homes LLC16110 Ne 170th Ave, Brush Prairie, WA 98606-7206Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-04
Mmp Financial Consulting, LLC144 Railroad Ave Ste 223, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-07
Mark Bottles Real Estate Services, LLC839 S Bridgeway Pl, Eagle, ID 83616-6097Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-18
Nc Construction and Development LLC434 Kirkland Way, Kirkland, WA 98033-6692Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-22
Integrative Therapy Wa PLLC1040 Monterey Ln, Fircrest, WA 98466-5938Washington Registered Agent, LLC.2022-11-14
Officer Information

Officers

Officer NameTitleAddress
DAVID COCHELLGOVERNOR600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828
SHERRY COCHELLGOVERNOR600 Thousand Acre Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828

Location Information

Street Address600 THOUSAND ACRE RD
CityCORVALLIS
StateMT
Zip Code59828-9667
CountryUSA

Businesses in the same zip code

Business NameAddressRegistered Agent NameIncorporation Date
Creative Chemistries, Inc.1649 Mountain View Orchard Rd, Corvallis, MT 59828Secretary2021-10-27
Hang In Thayer, Inc.2065 Walkingmule Lane, Corvallis, MT 59828Jessica R Johnson1997-03-28
Modoc Investments II, LLC1636 Highlander Way, Corvallis, MT 59828-9579Joner Law PLLC2007-02-21
Cdfey Architects, PLLC1336 Sapphire Ranch Trl, Corvallis, MT 59828-9280Kathleen Honsberger2020-06-18
Willow Mountain Lumber LLC1064 Honey House Lane, Corvallis, MT 59828Northwest Registered Agent, LLC2015-12-07
Modoc Investments I, LLC1636 Highlander Way, Corvallis, MT 59828-9579Joner Law PLLC2007-02-21
Modoc Investments III, LLC1636 Highlander Way, Corvallis, MT 59828-9579Joner Law PLLC2007-02-21
Oxy Corp606 Anchor Dr, Corvallis, MT 59828-8801Mark Lackey1984-02-16
Northgate Industrial Park Association606 Anchor Dr, Corvallis, MT 59828-8801Kristen C. Reid2020-08-25

Businesses in the same city

Business NameAddressRegistered Agent NameIncorporation Date
4685 Ne Elliott Cir, Corvallis, OR 97330-9402Peng Gao2021-04-20
Kids Individual Development Services, LLC922 Nw Circle Blvd Ste 160-112, Corvallis, OR 97330-1483Kathy Lehmeyer2020-09-04
Entertaining Guardian Angels3420 Apt A Ne Oxford Circle, Corvallis, OR 97330Destiny 508 Non-Profit Services2021-05-18
Fibernjoy Products LLC695 Nw Aztec Ave, Corvallis, OR 97330-4239Registered Agents Inc.2022-11-01
R. G. Smith Electrical Contracting, Inc.5480 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97333-1039Registered Agents Inc.2021-03-23
Pet Pharmacy, Nw, LLC996 Nw Circle Blvd Ste 105, Corvallis, OR 97330-1485Registered Agents Inc.2021-07-02
Dickerhoof Construction, LLC777 Ne 2nd St Ste 200, Corvallis, OR 97330-6200Incorp Services, Inc.2022-01-04
Tj Quick Lube, LLC3356 Nw Harrison Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330-5005Registered Agents Inc.2022-11-07
Alliance for Global Water Adaptation, Inc.7640 Nw Hood View Cir, Corvallis, OR 97330-9533Northwest Registered Agent, LLC2020-09-17
Mental Health Association of Benton County606 Sw 5th St, Corvallis, OR 97333-4418Rhonda Hills2021-02-01
Similar Entities

Businesses with similar names

Business NameAddressRegistered Agent NameIncorporation Date
Musselshell Construction Construction, Inc.28772 Hwy 730, Umatilla, OR 97882Morten Pitney2003-10-23
44404 Se Mt Si Rd, North Bend, WA 98045-8735Heather Tolbert2021-09-15
Kas Construction, Inc.3217 S "C" ST, Tacoma, WA 98408Randolph D Hedgebeth1990-12-10
H.L.T. Construction, Inc.7752 Westside Calispell Rd, Usk, WA 99180-9713Michael A Edwards1991-01-31
Wm Construction Inc.17142 Road 11 Nw, Quincy, WA 98848-9691William L Friend1991-01-03
Ron's Construction, Inc.11934 Fay Rd Po Box 1047, Duvall, WA 98019N Ronald Evenson1991-02-26
Go Green Construction, Inc. Dba Go Green Construction Retail, Inc.3442 Babcock Blvd., Suite B, Pittsburgh, PA 15237Corporation Service Company2017-05-01
Customscape Design and Construction LLC Doing Business As Customscape Design and Construction546 Forest Way, Blanchard, ID 83804-9509Shawna Emery2015-05-20
213 N University, Spokane, WA 99206Lloyd Herman1990-09-24
Life Care Construction, Inc Life Care Construction Oftennessee, Inc .505 Union Ave Se Ste 120, Olympia, WA 98501Ct Corporation System1995-12-21

Dataset Information

This dataset includes about three million business entities and corporations registered with Washington State Department of State (NYSDOS).The Department of State keeps a record of every filing for every incorporated business in the state of Washington.Each business entity is registered with DOS ID, business legal name, type, filing date, registered agent name, office address, etc.

SubjectBusiness and Economy
JurisdictionState of Washington
Data ProviderWashington State Secretary of State
Sourcedata.wa.gov

Dataset Details

The Washington State Department of State, one of the oldest and most diverse agencies in state government, works to make Washington a more welcoming, equitable, and prosperous place for all who call it home. Established in 1778, and known as the Keeper of Records for more than two centuries, the Department improves the quality of life for all Washingtoners by providing a myriad of essential services and programs to local governments, businesses, community organizations and citizens.Business corporations, not-for-profit corporations, limited liability companies and limited partnerships must file a formation document with the Washington State Department of State in order to do business within the State of Washington. Each corporate, limited liability company or limited partnership name must be unique.

Out-of-state corporations which choose to do business in Washington State must file with the Department of State an application for authority. If the entity name is not distinguishable from the name of all other entities on file with the Department of State, the corporation must use a fictitious name which, likewise, must be distinguishable from the name of all other entities on file with the Department of State. With some exceptions, each business corporation must submit a statement every two years verifying their service of process address and identifying the name and address of the chief executive officer of the corporation and the address of the principal executive office of the corporation. Limited liability companies must submit a statement every two years that verifies the service of process address.

This Corporation and Business Entity Database includes business and not for profit corporations, limited partnerships, limited liability companies, limited liability partnerships, and other miscellaneous businesses. The database also includes assumed name filings for corporations, limited liability companies and limited partnerships.Each business entity is registered with DOS ID, business legal name, entity type, filing date, registered agent name and address, officer name and address, office address, etc.

To give Washingtoners the access they deserve to government data and information, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo launched the Open NY initiative in March 2013 and signed Executive Order 95. It directs state agencies to identify, catalog, and publish their data on the state's open data website administered by the Office of Information Technology Services (ITS).Open NY increases transparency, improves government performance, empowers Washingtoners to participate in government, and encourages research and economic opportunities statewide.

