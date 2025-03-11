Tips to Make DIY Temporary Tattoos Even Tattoo Artists Will Be Jealous Of | LoveToKnow (2025)

Tattoos are essentially a forever commitment, so faking it until you're sure is a smart way to go. Temporary tattoos can be a great option just for fun or ifyou want to see how thatsprig of botanicalslooks on your forearm before getting the real deal. If you're feeling crafty,we have all the details on how to make your own fake tattoos.

Simple Ways to Make Temporary Tattoos Yourself Low cost, low maintenance, low commitment — not a slogan for something from an infomercial. We're talking about how to make temporary tattoos so you can adorn your body with unique designs. There are a fewdifferent methods to consider.

Temporary Tattoo Paper There's a specific temporary tattoo paper on the market that allowsyou can choose any design online and then print and stick it on. These are simple to use and really let you personalize your designs. One example isSilhouette Tattoo Paper, available at JOANN for about $8.(While there are only two in a pack, the sheets are standard paper size so you can print out quite a few tiny tattoos to strategically decorate your skin.) Use these tips and instructions to get started with your choice of temp tattoo paper. Materials Computer

Inkjet printer

Tattoo paper

Scissors

Water

Paper towels Instructions Be creative with your own design or download one you love on your computer. Print the design onto the tattoo paper using an inkjet printer. Cut out the design, but leave a thin border around it so it's easier to apply. Just like the temporary tattoos from the bubblegum machines, you're going to peel off the shieldand place the tattoo face down on clean skin. Using a wet paper towel, moisten the paper and let sit for a moment. Pat with your hand before peeling the paper away. Voila! New (fake) tattoo! Quick Tip See Also 5 Tips For Printing On Temporary Tattoo Paper - Skope Entertainment Inc30 Stunning Back Tattoos for Women Who Dare to Be DifferentTemporary Tattoos vs. Permanent Ink: Pros and Cons of Each - DesignhillTemporary Tattoos | Oriental Trading Company A bit of soap and water — possibly with a little washcloth scrubbing — can remove this temp tattoo (and others) if you're over it before it's over you.

Temporary Tattoo Pens There are many companies that make temp tattoo pens, and this is one of the easiest ways to make your tats. For example, BICmakes BodyMark Washable Temporary Tattoo Markers, sold at Staples, for under $40. They come in an 8-pack of assorted colors — black, blue, red, green, brown, pink, purple, and aqua. For those truly serious about their temp tattoo, Inkbox created an Artist Kit for under $40 that includes fine and medium black temporary tattoomarkers along with 50 sheets of tracing paper,a tracing pen and glove,stencil cream, and detailed instructions, plus access to the Trace App. To get started with this simple temporary tat idea that lets you have tons of freedom of expression, you'll need the following supplies and instructions: Materials Tattoo pen of your choice

Stencil paper

Body lotion or soapy water

Printer Instructions Print out and trace the design you want transferred to your skin. (Freehand artists ... more power to you!) Cut out stencil. Lightly lotion clean skin (or use slightly soapy water) and place stencil. Pat stencil into skin before carefully removing. Begin drawing with your tattoo pen! Helpful Hack Another way to get your temporary tattoo stencil to transferto skin is totry a bit of deodorant on area before placing stencil — a stick or slide on gel kind works best.

Eyeliner Temporary Tattoo For a quick tattoo fix, go directly to your makeup bag. These products are tested to be safe on (most) skin, soit's betterto choose your black eyeliner over permanent markers. Since there are lots of colored eyeliners on the market today, you have plenty of options if you want something beyond the basic black, too. You just need a few things to get started: Materials Waterproof, long-lasting eyeliners in the color of your choice (liquid or pencil works)

A stencil

Cotton swabs Instructions Print out and trace the design onto your skin. (Or go freehand and skip a few steps!) Cut out stencil. Lightly lotion clean skin (or use slightly soapy water) and place stencil. Pat stencil into skin before carefully removing. Trace the design with the black eyeliner. Add your detail lines as needed. For multicolor looks, you can use aswab to dab and blend. Helpful Hack When using eyeliner (or classic temporary tattoo paper) to create a fake tattoo, you can try a quick blast of hairspray over the design when finished. It helps it stay puta bit longer.

Henna Tattoo Henna is a beautiful way to add art to your body with its rich brownish burgundy ink. While natural henna is generally tolerated by most people, avoid products labeled black henna — this contains a potentially toxic dye.MiHenna is an example of natural henna and they makeeasy-to-use Henna Cones(a 3-pack is just under $30). These are a pre-mixed paste that you can use with a stencil or go freehand. To get started with DIY henna tattoos, you'll just need to grab a few items and follow these simple steps: Materials Henna paste

Stencil

Coconut oil (or similar) Instructions Print out and trace the design onto your skin. (Or draw a gorgeous mandala yourself!) Cut out stencil. Lightly lotion clean skin (or use slightly soapy water) and place stencil. Pat stencil into skin before carefully removing. Gently squeeze henna cone around outline to create your design. Let dry and allow paste tocrackle and flake off naturally — typically 30 minutes to 2 hours. The longer you leave on, the darker the color will be. Use coconut oil (or similar) to gently coat and remove all flakes. Color will continue to darken. Related: Free Zodiac Tattoo Designs You'll Love

Be Mindful of Sensitive Skin All skin is different, so pay attention to howyours reacts as you apply any of these DIY temp tattoos. If you have a reaction, your best bet is to gently wash off the temporary tattoo with the soap you usually use. When shopping around for products, look for ones marked hypoallergenic or nontoxic. Keep in mind that you could still have areaction, so consult your doctor immediately if you notice any redness, itching, burning, or welts at the site of your temporary tattoo, as well as any other unusual symptoms.