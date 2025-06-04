Today’s best iOS app deals and freebies: Muse Dash, Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 4, more (2025)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.

Your Friday morning edition of the best App Store deals are now live. Alongside an ongoing all-time low on the M4 Pro Mac mini at $200 off, we are now tracking $220 off the 24GB M4 Pro MacBook Pro as well as some massive deals on previous-gen gear – 24GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs at $550 off the original price and $766 off an unlocked 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max. But for now it’s on to the apps, including titles like Muse Dash, Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 4, Bright Reappear, and more. Scope them out down below and be sure to go check out the all-new Nintendo Today! app too.

All-new Nintendo Today! app now live on iOS and Android, reveals the rumored Switch 2 “C” button

Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!!

What an easy, beginner-friendly rhythm game. Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win?

Avoid is also a valid option (?)

As long as you have 100% of passion, courage, and… love for lovely girls~

Rhythm and fight won’t be an issue