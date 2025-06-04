Today’s best iOS app deals and freebies: Muse Dash, Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 4, more (2025)

Justin Kahn - Twitter icon@justinkahnmusic
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+FREE+ chevron-right
This offer has expired!
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.
Your Friday morning edition of the best App Store deals are now live. Alongside an ongoing all-time low on the M4 Pro Mac mini at $200 off, we are now tracking $220 off the 24GB M4 Pro MacBook Pro as well as some massive deals on previous-gen gear – 24GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs at $550 off the original price and $766 off an unlocked 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max. But for now it’s on to the apps, including titles like Muse Dash, Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 4, Bright Reappear, and more. Scope them out down below and be sure to go check out the all-new Nintendo Today! app too.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- Trials of Dragons FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mage Mania FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hyperforma Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Maker: Dark Lord $2 (Reg. $4)
- Tower of Fortune 4 $2 (Reg. $3)
- Tower of Fortune 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Omega 13 $3 (Reg. $4)
- Titanic Premium $2 (Reg. $3)
- Bright Reappear $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS app and game deals still live:
- C.H.A.D FREE (Reg. $1)
- FocusDots Focus What Matters FREE (Reg. $2)
- Access Code Zero $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cessabit: Stress Relief Game $1 (Reg. $2)
- Rotaeno $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Legend of Moon 2: Shooting $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Rush Rally Origins $2 (Reg. $5)
- Wreckfest $2 (Reg. $10)
- Type:Rider $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Ordesa – the interactive movie $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Homo Machina $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Vandals $2 (Reg. $4)
MuseDash features:
Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!!
What an easy, beginner-friendly rhythm game. Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win?
Avoid is also a valid option (?)
As long as you have 100% of passion, courage, and… love for lovely girls~
Rhythm and fight won’t be an issue
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
Guides
Apps Games
The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store
About the Author
Justin Kahn
Twitter icon@justinkahnmusic
Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices
Justin Kahn's favorite gear
Load more...
Show More Comments