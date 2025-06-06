"Today's consumer is not just looking for one type of tomato, but a complete experience" (2025)

Tomatoes are, by far, the vegetable with the highest share of sales in the European retail market in general, especially in Spain, but according to Cualin Quality, that doesn't mean that the consumption of this commodity should stop being a sensory and visual experience.

"After more than a year of hard work and after updating our corporate identity, as well as recently completing the redesign of our three main brands - Divino Imperial, Divino Supreme, and Divino - our next objective was to improve the customer experience for those buying our tomatoes. It wasn't enough to just satisfy the consumer with the right taste, texture, aroma, and appearance; we had to offer them something more with an excellent cherry tomato on the vine, but also with the packaging containing it," says David Vicario.

"We have launched three new packaging concepts. We started with a bowl under our Divino Imperial brand, followed by two innovative formats: a resealable flow pack, called Divino ReSealFlow, and a cardboard box with a cellulose window, under the name Divino SecureFresh. The bowl is redefining the consumption experience of this type of tomato. Presented under the Divino Imperial brand, the product first undergoes a careful selection process. We use an exclusive variety that guarantees a sweet and balanced flavor, and each tomato is harvested at its optimum point of ripeness, with absolute care, to ensure the best flavor experience," says David.

"The Divino ReSealFlow concept is designed for the flow pack line of our Divino Imperial brand. This resealable pack preserves the quality of our tomatoes for longer. It's unique design ensures prolonged freshness and guarantees the perfect taste and texture every time," he says.

"Lastly, Divino SecureFresh is an evolution of the existing Divino Imperial format. This new design ensures a unique experience from the moment of opening, thanks to its closure system that preserves the quality of the product, maintaining its flavor and freshness as on the first day. It is made of 100% sustainable and recyclable materials: cardboard and cellulose film. This case has been entirely designed by us and has become one of our customers' favorites, as the experience of opening it is reminiscent of receiving a package from Amazon and being excited about unboxing the contents."

Brand vs. typology

"At Cualin Quality, we have long been committed to a clear strategy of differentiation through our brands. We firmly believe that today's consumer is not only looking for one type of product, but a complete experience, a promise of constant quality, and that can only be achieved through a well-built brand," says David Vicario.

"In order to develop this concept and take it to the next level, we have invested heavily in both machinery and technology. We have incorporated new, more efficient, sustainable, and innovative packaging systems, which have allowed us to launch formats such as Divino ReSealFlow or Divino SecureFresh, specifically designed for the packaging to align with the quality of the product."

"We are also investing in the expansion of our warehouse capacity, incorporating new lines where innovation translates into state-of-the-art machinery and technology that further optimize the process of handling and packing our products," he says.

"We have also invested in communication, brand visibility, and design, because we are convinced that the shopping experience begins long before you try the product. This is all part of a global strategy that aims to make consumers choose our tomatoes not only because of their type, but also because they know that with Divino, Divino Imperial, or Divino Supreme, they are choosing excellence, freshness, and reliability."

"Consumers are ready to better appreciate value, and we are ready to offer it to them"

"It is precisely in the development of a brand recognizable by its flavor, quality, and homogeneity where we believe Cualin Quality has a unique responsibility and opportunity," says David.

"If not us, who else? In Spain, there is no other company like ours. We are growers with more than 25 years of experience, with facilities and a technological infrastructure that place us at the forefront of the sector. Not only do we grow high-quality cherry tomatoes on the vine, but we do it under an innovative, sustainable, integrated, and consumer-oriented business model."

"Our technology and know-how are driving us to take this step towards brand building and added value, to try making a clear difference in a market where brands don't yet have the relevance that they should," says David.

"Consumers are ready to better appreciate value, and we are ready to offer it to them. That is why this project is not only a business challenge, but also a commitment to transform the way in which fruit and vegetable products are perceived and consumed."

Cualin Quality will be at Fruit Attraction for the first time.

"We are very excited because this year we'll be participating for the first time in Fruit Attraction, and we are doing so in the framework of our strategic communication and brand positioning plan. We firmly believe that, as a leading company in cherry tomato on the vine production in Spain, we have to be present at the sector's most important trade fair," says David Vicario.

"Fruit Attraction is the perfect stage to show the world everything that defines us. We don't come here looking, but showing who we are, what we represent, and why we are transforming the way cherry tomatoes on the vine are perceived. We have a clear vision: to elevate the common, to make a difference, and to highlight the value of each fruit we grow. Because behind every tomato, there is a story, and ours deserves to be told. You'll be able to find us in Hall 7, stand 7B15."

