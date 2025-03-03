Toilet Aids Kit for Wiping Bottom - Long Reach Comfort Butt Wiper Tool for (2025)

"); if (!$(this).is(":visible")) { $(this).fadeTo(1000, 1, function () { $(this).slideDown(500); }); } }); } if (data.Accepted) { //prepare success system message systemMessage = "
Back To Catalog
Shipping Information
Auction Terms & Conditions
- All auctions are no reserve and sold to the highest bidder.
- A 15% buyers fee applies to all items.
- We accept Cash andall major credit cards.
- All payments must be made online prior to pickup. You will be emailed an invoice with a payment link,or your invoice can be found under the My Account section and can be paid for there. If you are paying cash, your order must be paid and picked up within 72 hours.
- All invoices will be automatically charged to the Credit / Debit card on fileby 5pmthe followingday.
- If there is no Credit/Debit card on file and there is no payment within 24 hours, the item will be relisted and you will not be allowed to bid again until you add a payment method to your account.
- All bidders must pick uptheir itemsfrom1889 E. MAULE AVE. SUITE FLas Vegas, NV 89119within7 days.
- Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions.
- All items must be picked up within 10 days of the auction endingor your order will be canceled and may be subject to a restocking fee.
702 Auctions offers returns on items that are misdescribed within 10 days of the date you picked up your items.
For our complete terms and conditions,Click Here
Pickup only!!1889 E. MAULE AVE. SUITE FLas Vegas, NV 89119Monday-Friday 9am-5pmwithin 10 days. Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions. We offer contactless pickup options and take all possible measures to ensure your safety.
15.00% Buyer's Premium
This Auction Uses Proxy Bidding.
Active
Toilet Aids Kit for Wiping Bottom - Long Reach Comfort Butt Wiper Tool for
MSRP: $17.99 --
- Starting Bid $1.00 ( )
- 0 Bid(s)
702Auctions Las Vegas, NV US
Payment Options Seller Accepts Credit Cards
Payment Instructions
Once payment is made, you can set an appointment for pickup. Only one appointment is needed to pick up all of your items.
Details
Lot Number
803219
MSRP
17.99
Item Condition
NEW
Amazon ID
B0DF7J8KP4
Lot # M803219
System ID # 110342244
End Date
Start Date
Description
Description: Toilet Aids Kit for Wiping Bottom - Long Reach Comfort Butt Wiper Tool for Disabled, Elderly and Surgery Recovery, Butt Cleaner Wiping Aid, Personal Hygiene Kit, Bathroom Mobility Aid
MSRP: 17.99
Condition: NEW
Notes:
Other info: Features: Multi-Functional Butt Wiper Tool Kit：This toilet aid kit includes the Butt Wiper Tool, a long-handle back brush, and a portable washer, designed for various personal care needs. The Butt Wiper Tool holds tissues, wipes, and loofahs securely, with a handle that allows for independent use, ideal for those with limited mobility. Perfect for post-surgery hygiene, it enables easy, dignified self-care. Ideal for individuals who have difficulty bending or reaching, the Butt Wiper Tool helps maintain personal hygiene safely and effectively.,Long-Handled Curved Bath Brush：This long-handled curved bath brush makes applying lotion easier, especially for those with body pain, excess weight, or difficulty reaching the back. The ergonomic handle allows for convenient full-body care without excessive bending. The bristles soften with hot water, offering a gentle, comfortable cleaning experience. Ideal for daily bathing and body care, it enhances both efficiency and comfort.,Large Capacity Portable Bidet This large-capacity portable bidet is designed for comfortable and efficient cleaning, offering a gentle yet effective spray that ensures users can clean with confidence and dignity in any environment. With a simple press, it delivers the ideal spray angle, ensuring a continuous and even flow with every use. Perfect for hemorrhoid care, menstrual hygiene, postpartum recovery.,Independent Cleaning, Dignified Self-Care：This self-assist butt wiper is designed for individuals with limited upper body mobility due to accidents, surgeries, strokes, or other health conditions, helping them clean independently. Ideal for seniors, pregnant women, overweight individuals, or those recovering from surgery, it promotes comfort, safety, and independence. This tool is a perfect addition to elderly assistance products and recovery items, enhancing the care experience.,Simple and Convenient Self-Care：This butt wiper tool set is designed for easy, independent use at home. The one-touch sliding system allows for simple release or securing of the product. The easy-squeeze trigger holds toilet paper or wipes securely, and the button release ensures hygienic disposal. These toilet aids for wiping bottom are easy to use, clean, and provide a safe, comfortable care experience.Keywords: Toilet,Aids,Kit,for,Wiping,Bottom,Long,Reach,Comfort,Butt,Wiper,Tool,for,Disabled,Elderly,and,Surgery,Recovery,Butt,Cleaner,Wiping,Aid,Personal,Hygiene,Kit,Bathroom,Mobility,AidCategories: Health, Household & Baby Care, Medical Supplies & Equipment, Mobility & Daily Living Aids, Bathroom Safety, Aids & Accessories, Toilets & Toilet Aids, Toilet Tissue Aids -- CATEGORIES: Health, Household & Baby Care,Medical Supplies & Equipment,Mobility & Daily Living Aids,Bathroom Safety, Aids & Accessories,Toilets & Toilet Aids,Toilet Tissue Aids
Lot Number: 803219
Pickup Information: This item is available for LOCAL PICKUP ONLY. No shipping available.