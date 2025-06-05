Tom Brady Calls Netflix Roast A 'F**k Up' And Says It Angered His Kids (2025)

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Tom Brady says he “really enjoyed” being roasted by world-class comedians for last year’s chart-topping Netflix special, but also called the event a parenting “fuck up” in an interview Tuesday.

His two children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen weren’t too happy about the special.

The retired NFL star briefly recounted the fallout on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

“When you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric,” Brady told Paul. “It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine. And I think, that moment, I’ll never forget. And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day.”

“I felt, like, a stake through the heart,” he admitted.

Brady, whose divorce was finalized in 2022 but has continued to make headlines, said their kids Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, were “understandably” very “protective of their mom” and couldn’t fathom why he willingly let comics make fun of her.

“They’re just, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’” he recalled on the podcast.

“The Roast of Tom Brady” featured first-rate comics such as Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser making expectedly vulgar jokes about his publicized marital split. It was the most-watched English-language TV show on Netflix during its debut week last May, with 13.8 million views.

“I really enjoyed the show, and the performances were incredible,” Brady said.

His acknowledgment that the special spawned genuine hurt, meanwhile, seems to confirm prior reports — as a source told People mere days after it aired that Bündchen was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family” on the roast.

Hart joked on stage at the time that Brady wasn’t the only one who “fucked” his coach (by leaving the New England Patriots in 2020), as Bündchen “fucked that karate man.” The former model had started dating her former jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2023.

Glaser went on to trounce Brady by joking that the “only thing dumber” than him agreeing to the roast in the first place was telling Bündchen to take jiu-jitsu classes — as it must be hard for him to know that his “ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

“There’s some things as a parent you fuck up, and you don’t realize until after,” Brady told Paul in their two-minute discussion of the roast during Tuesday’s hour-long episode. “We’re not perfect parents. You’ll see as you grow up, there’s no perfect manual for it.”

“So it’s just, you live and you learn, as a parent,” he later added.