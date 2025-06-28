Tom Cruise leads crowd in moment of silence following Val Kilmer's death: 'A dear friend of mine' | HELLO! (2025)

Tom Cruise has spoken out about the death of his close friend and Top Gun co-star, Val Kilmer, in an emotional tribute to the late actor in Las Vegas.

Tom took to the stage at Caesar'sPalace for CinemaCon ahead of the release of his new film,Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, and asked the crowd to join him in sending off the veteran star.

"I'dlike to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer,"he told the crowd, perVariety.

"Ican'ttell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joinedTop Gunand came back later forTop Gun: Maverick,"he continued.

"Ithink it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us.Justkind ofthink about all the wonderful timesthatwe had with him."

"Iwish you well on the next journey,"he concluded. The 62-year-old then led the audience through a moment of silence in hisfriend'shonor.

Val passed away on April 1 from pneumonia,after a lengthy health battle that consumed the final decade of his life.

He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, and underwent a tracheotomy, which made it difficult for him to speak.

His daughter, Mercedes, announced his death in a statement to The New York Timeson Tuesday, three years after he made his final screen appearance alongside Tom inTop Gun: Maverick.

Val'sturn as Iceman in the iconic 1986 film made him astar,and solidified a lifelong friendship with Tom, so much so that when the sequel was in development, he refused to reprise his role unless Val returned too.

"Tom said hewasn'tgoing to make the movie without him,"thefilm'sproducer, Jerry Bruckheimer, toldPeople.

"So the fact that he was able to do it and he worked with us on the script, to have him there and be a part of it was a really emotional day when we filmed him."

"Because you want to see those two on the screen again, Iceman and Maverick going at it. Andthat'swhat movie-making and audiences love,"he added.

Val was able to return for a brief cameo, delighting fans around the world and paying tribute to his character.

Tom later shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live just how special the moment was for him, 36 yearson fromthe original film."Ijust want to say that was pretty emotional.I'veknown Val for decades,"he said.

"For him to come back and play that character…he'ssuch a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again.You'relooking at Iceman."

Val'schildren also broke their silence following theirfather'sdeath, sharing in a statement that they are"so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated."

"Thank you for honoring our extraordinaryfather'smemory.At this time,we would like to grieve privately,"they concluded.Val is survivedby his daughter Mercedes and his son Jack, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Joanne Whalley.

