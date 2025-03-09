Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Officially Revealed, Launching In July (2025)

After plenty of teases and rumors, Activision officially announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, the next main entry in the long-running Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. The newly announced game remasters the third and fourth entries in the series, adding new skaters, songs, and parks. And you can even play as the Doom Slayer from Doom.

Suggested Reading New Tariffs Could Lead To Fewer Physical Games And Higher Digital Prices Disappointed Fans Inspired Ubisoft To Create A Canon Mode For Assassin's Creed Shadows After Years Of Waiting, Suikoden Finally Gets The HD Glow-Up It Deserves

Suggested Reading New Tariffs Could Lead To Fewer Physical Games And Higher Digital Prices Disappointed Fans Inspired Ubisoft To Create A Canon Mode For Assassin's Creed Shadows After Years Of Waiting, Suikoden Finally Gets The HD Glow-Up It Deserves

Unboxing The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition Share See Also Doom 3: BFG Edition Review - IGN Subtitles Off

English

Here’s the reveal trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 which is set to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on July 11, 2025. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Advertisement

Related Content Tony Hawk Teases That His Popular Skateboarding Video Game Series Has A 'Future' Activision Reportedly Ditched Tony Hawk 3+4 For More Call Of Duty

Related Content Tony Hawk Teases That His Popular Skateboarding Video Game Series Has A 'Future' Activision Reportedly Ditched Tony Hawk 3+4 For More Call Of Duty

Pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4: Amazon |Best Buy

On March 4, Activision announced the next Tony Hawk game, aka the worst-kept secret in 2025. Like 2020's Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, this new game is a remake of two previous entries, this time THPS3 and THPS4. For many fans, THPS3 is the best of the bunch and many have wanted Activision to remake it for years. And now it’s happening, courtesy of Iron Galaxy, who is developing the THPS 3+4 remake.

Advertisement

According to a lengthy blog post from Activision, THPS 3+4 will feature the “classic roster” of original skaters as well as the original levels found in both PS2-era skateboarding games. But, players can also expect new skaters and levels, too. Also returning: classic songs from the original soundtracks alongside some new stuff as well. This is similar to how THPS 1+2 handled its soundtrack.

Advertisement

Acitivison also confirmed that THPS 3+4 will support 4K visuals, crossplay multiplayer, creation tools, New Game+, Free Skate, speedrun modes, and new tricks.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Activision has confirmed that the original controls and gameplay found in THPS 1+2 are back in the upcoming THPS 3+4 remake. That’s really good to hear as THPS 1+2 perfectly nailed the feel of the old school Tony Hawk games while still playing like a modern video game.

Early access, demo details, and Doom Guy

Because this is a video game released by a major publisher in the year of our lord 2025, you bet your ass THPS 3+4 has pre-order bonuses, multiple editions, early access options and more.

Advertisement

First off, if you pre-order THPS 3+4 on any platform but Switch you’ll get to play a demo ahead of the game’s launch. This demo will arrive in June and will include two skaters and two parks.

Advertisement

If you want to play early, you can pay Activision a ransom fee and pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of THPS 3+4 which comes with three-day early access. This edition of the game also comes with two extra skaters: The Doom Slayer from Doom and a Revenant enemy, also from Doom. Activision also promises additional music from Doom will be added to THPS 3+4 if you pay extra for the deluxe edition.

If the addition of the Doom Marine seems random, well, it’s actually a nice callback to the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, which included him as a playable character. At the time, Activision was publishing id games like Doom. Funny that decades later, this crossover is possible again because Xbox owns both Activision and Bethesda, so all the toys are in the same toy box again. Of course, back in my day I didn’t pre-order characters, I unlocked them through grinding or entering some cheats. But hey, I’m just happy to see the Doom Slayer back out there shredding.

Advertisement

THPS 3+4 launches on July 11 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC. You can play early on July 8 via paid early access.

Pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4:Amazon |Best Buy

,

