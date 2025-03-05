Too Faced Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment Review & Swatches - Musings of a Muse (2025)

Too Faced Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment ($26) my dry lips are thanking you this month! Too Faced Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment is a new tinted liquid lip balm available in 7 shade selections that launched for Spring 2025. This liquid lip balm promises to create a cushiony finish on lips providing moisture while adding volume and plump to lips.

I realize this is part of the Too Faced Spring 2025 Collection but they couldn’t bring this out at a better time. My lips are chronically dry but in the cold they are chapped, flaky, and just plain painful! I’m always looking for a good moisturizing lip treatment to wear throughout the day to keep my lips hydrated, soft, and smooth and this new Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment does the trick!

Too Faced Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment arrives in a large barrel with a pale pink cap that holds 0.20 oz of balm. The balm has a large applicator that saturates very well with product and applies nice and smooth.

The formula is promoted as having fruit oils, conditioning butters, and hyaluronic acid but it’s main ingredient surprised me. It’s petrolatum! Interesting right? The formula has a thick, creamy consistency that once applied on lips feels like a melted down lip balm. It’s buttery, balmy, and very hydrating. I thought it provided lasting moisture through the five hour wear without being sticky or tacky. Although, not uncomfortable these let you know they are hanging out on your lips. It isn’t a light formula and feels quite heavy but it didn’t bother me at all as it felt very nourishing and moisturizing. The formula applied smoothly and easily on my lips and didn’t seem to streak or cling to dryness. Although, the formula isn’t lightweight it feels very moisturizing and comfortable to wear. I thought well after the balm wore away that my lips still very soft and smooth and I felt during the wear that it was very soothing.

The formula does have a fruity taste initially but brace yourself because as it settles onto your lips it has that faint weird petrolatum taste that I associate with the vaseline I sometimes out on my lips. It disappears fairly fast but if you lick your lips it might linger a little on your tongue. The finish has a nice shine to it and the color I have, Pink Pineapple Kiss, provided beautiful color and not just a hint. This shade was a pretty nude peachy pink.

There are two issues with this balm one of which is the packaging and that could be a deal breaker since this is $26 and no one wants faulty packaging with a near $30 lip balm. When replacing the applicator into the barrel all goes well but upon removing a ton of gloss comes back up. I think the problem is the inner ring is a little large and isn’t wiping the gloss off the applicator as it gets removed from the barrel. This and air trapped inside the barrel means you get a huge goop of gloss coming out making a mess around the ring of the tube. I swirl the wand as I place it back in the tube and this seems to help a little. But again, kind of sucks you have to work around a potential mess with these.

The second issue I had was the shade range. I’d love some more wearable shades. They have banana, baby blue, baby pink, and a few deeper shades but I the only shade I thought was flattering was the Pink Pineapple Kiss. I feel like the shade range is very limited. But this seems the case with a lot of brands lately. Blushes, eyeshadows, lipglosses, they only get released in five to eight shades and later on it seems like if a product does well that’s when they’ll extend the range of colors.

If your lips are prone to dryness or the winter air is just giving your chapped lips Too Faced Pillow Balm Hydrating Lip Treatment is a great little pick up to keep them hydrated, smooth, and soft.

Where to buy

Nordstrom Ulta Sephora

Petrolatum, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Octyldodecanol, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Synthetic Wax, Vp/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Polyglyceryl-10 Heptahydroxystearate, Polydecene, Sodium Hyaluronate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Juice, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Liquid Endosperm, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract, Hordeum Vulgare Extract\Extrait D'orge, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Yogurt Powder, Lactobacillus Ferment, Glycerin, Phytosterols, Menthol, Propylene Glycol Dicaprate, Meteorite Powder, Cholesterol, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Water\Aqua\Eau, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Silica, Saccharin, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Bht, Phenoxyethanol, [+/- Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Iron Oxides (CI 77492), Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Red 6 (CI 15850), Red 7 (CI 15850), Red 21 (CI 45380), Red 27 (CI 45410), Red 28 (CI 45410), Red 33 (CI 17200), Red 6 Lake (CI 15850), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Red 21 Lake (CI 45380), Red 27 Lake (CI 45410), Red 28 Lake (CI 45410), Red 33 Lake (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Yellow 6 (CI 15985), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140)].






