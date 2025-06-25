Top 10 Anti-Aging Serums for Men by Skin Type (2025)





Best Anti-Aging Serums for Men

To help you look as young as you feel, we’ve put together our top 10 anti-aging serums for men.

In this top 10 list, we’ve covered anti-wrinkle serums for men with oily, dry, combination, and sensitive skin—but there’s more to consider when choosing a serum.

Adjusting Serum to Your Baumann Skin Type

Think about whether you want to use it after shaving.

Choose a serum that’s right for your skin concerns.

Retinoids are best for most skin types.

Anti-Aging Serums for Men

There are many facial serums for treating wrinkles. However, some serums are specifically designed for menopausal skin and may contain estrogen-like ingredients that aren’t suitable for men.

Top 10 Anti-Aging Serums for Men

La Roche-Posay Redermic Anti-Aging Intensive Care

This powerful anti-aging serum contains a stabilized form of retinol to correct deep wrinkles. It is ideal for eliminating fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and uneven skin texture.

The formula is perfect for men with oily skin or uneven pigmentation. Use this serum only at night. Be sure to wear sunscreen during the day to protect new skin cells.

Revision Skincare C+ Repair Complex

This serum is packed with peptides, antioxidants, and a generous dose of vitamin C to prevent your skin from losing its radiance.

It boosts collagen production, reduces dark spots, and improves skin tone and texture. The soothing formula is perfect for men with sensitive or dry skin.

For best results, use twice daily on its own or in the evening with a retinol cream.

Neocutis Bio Gel Firming and Hydrating Hydrogel

One of my favorite anti-aging serums for men with oily skin, this unique, lightweight serum uses the best of skin-strengthening peptides, anti-aging growth factors, and hyaluronic acid.

It improves sagging, mature skin, and wrinkled texture by specifically replenishing and preventing volume loss – leaving skin visibly thicker and firmer.

This product has no estrogenic side effects and is fragrance-free, making it perfect for men.

Alastin Skin Repair Complex

The potent peptide complex in this serum boosts skin’s elasticity and toughness, ensuring firmer, smoother, more youthful-looking skin.

The formula hydrates and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy film. It’s perfect for men with sensitive skin who want anti-aging results but can’t stand traditional retinol treatments.

Defenage 8-in-1 Bio-Serum

This smart “Swiss Army Knife” serum combines antioxidants, texture-improving alpha hydroxy acids, patented peptides

And other support molecules to simultaneously fight wrinkles, stubborn spots, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage in one comprehensive formula. In just a few weeks, your skin will look refreshed.

Plus, it’s great for sensitive skin types and easy to tolerate, as long as you’re not allergic to niacinamide. This serum works to lighten spots and improve skin tone.

Medature Encapsulated Retinol Serum

This gentle yet effective anti-aging serum uses an innovative encapsulated retinol delivery system that gradually releases active ingredients to minimize irritation and dryness.

Suitable for oily, combination, and dry skin, it smooths fine lines, improves skin texture, minimizes pores, and reduces dark spots.

If redness occurs, you should start slow—once every three days—until you get used to it. Once your skin adjusts to the retinoids, you can start using them daily.

Plating Skin Technology Intense Serum

Protect your skin’s youthful glow with this innovative, bestselling, luxurious serum that men love.

It contains exosomes – tiny, naturally occurring messengers – that signal your skin cells to boost collagen production.

To get the most out of this product, I recommend combining it with vitamin C and/or a retinoid – however, this depends on your skin type.

Most men will notice visible changes after two weeks of daily use. However, wait eight weeks to judge results.

SkinCeuticals C+ AHA

The vitamin C and glycolic acid combo in this breakthrough serum provides both short- and long-term brightening, exfoliating and collagen-boosting effects – especially for men with resistant skin types who can tolerate the unique low pH formula.

Some positive results can be seen in just a few weeks, but full results are usually only apparent after 3-6 months of regular use to combat pale complexion and premature wrinkle formation.

Be careful when combining with retinol, as both ingredients are highly effective exfoliants and can dry out skin if used together.

Sente Dermal Repair Cream

A combination of hydrating ingredients like glycerin, heparin sulfate and glucosamine provide vital moisture to the skin while smoothing the look of mature wrinkles.

This product combines vitamin E with other anti-aging ingredients to boost collagen production and provide long-term protection against environmental influences.

I recommend using this as part of your morning skincare routine. Use this product in the evening along with a retinoid if you can tolerate it. Great for men with rosacea and wrinkles.

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum

This is one of the most advanced growth factor serums on the market. It combines two technologies in one anti-aging serum.

The product is gentle enough for men with sensitive skin and is suitable for use after shaving. It works best when combined with retinoids and vitamin C, but which one you should use in your daily routine depends on your skin type.

We hope that this list of anti-aging serums for men will give you more confidence to take charge of your facial skin.

A good anti-aging product can have a decisive influence on the maturation process of your skin.

DQH Knowledge drop: In your 20s, your skin cell turnover decreases. (Cell turnover is a key component in keeping your skin youthful.) You know what else slows down? Your collagen production. Starting in your 20s, collagen decreases by about 1 percent per year. Should you want to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, start by eliminating behaviors that contribute to premature aging. “If it’s bad for you, it’s bad for your skin,” says dermatologist Michel Somenek.“Cigarette smoking reduces blood flow to the skin and causes premature wrinkling and a dull skin texture. Making the repeated pursed motion to inhale can also cause smoker’s lines. Alcohol and recreational drugs are toxins for the skin that damage its cellular structure and DNA,” Somenek tells us. “The faster you eliminate vices while you are young, the better chance your skin and body have to recuperate.” Also, adopting an anti-aging routine in your 20s is key. After all, the best offense is a good defense. We spoke to Somenek and experts Joshua Ross and Audrey Kunin to find out more.Keep reading for the best anti-aging products for your 20s, according to skincare professionals.Sunscreen“We all know that the sun is the number one cause of skin aging and starting the prevention in your 20s is very important,” Ross says. “The majority of your sun damage won’t start to appear until you’re in your 30s, so don’t wait until you see it surface or you’ll be behind the curve. Stay ahead of it with a good-quality zinc-based sunscreen worn daily.”Farmacy Green Defense Daily Mineral SunscreenAn invisible sunscreen with SPF 30, plus botanical extracts meant to protect skin with tons of antioxidants. Bonus: It’s clean and fine to use under makeup.Bareminerals Complexion Rescue™ Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30Although we recommend you use your SPF and moisturizer separately, we also understand moments when you don’t have time or energy for that extra step. For those times, this bareMinerals moisturizer is a great thing to have on hand.Vitamin C Serum“A great introduction to anti-aging is to start with a vitamin C serum in your morning skincare routine,” Ross says. “It’s a powerful antioxidant that will neutralize free radicals and brighten the skin.” He adds that it’s a great way to counteract the effects of the sun’s harmful rays, which, as previously mentioned, are among the biggest causes of premature aging.Drunk Elephant C-Firma™ Vitamin C Day SerumThe Drunk Elephant C-Firma is a lightweight serum that promises to give skin a glow by combining the brightening powers of vitamin C with ferulic acid, l-ascorbic acid, and vitamin E. The included sodium hyaluronate is meant to replace hydration loss, so you shouldn’t have to deal with any irritation.Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening SerumThis potent serum is jam-packed with vitamin C (15 percent, to be exact), which means it’s a potential superstar at both brightening skin and dousing it in antioxidants.PeptidesUsing peptides on your skin has many benefits, says Somenek. “The skin barrier is what defends the body against pollution, UV rays, bacteria, and toxins. It can be damaged by several everyday factors. Using topical peptides aids in building a stronger barrier,” he says. “Peptides comprise elastic fibers, which are a type of protein. These fibers help to make skin appear taut and firm. Peptides can also help repair damaged skin, relieve inflammation, and even out skin tone. Some peptides can kill acne-causing bacteria that is common in 20-somethings.”Kunin agrees, saying, “Peptides are an excellent entry point for supporting collagen.” She recommends looking for face and eye treatments that contain these collagen-boosting powerhouses.Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue CreamThis Charlotte Tilbury super-emollient eye cream has a base of coconut oil and shea butter (read: it’s incredibly hydrating). Botanicals plus peptides are meant to help reduce dark circles and boost collagen, respectively.This creamy moisturizer serves up potent collagen-boosting peptides and pycnogenol, and antioxidant-rich vitamin C. “Instead of sitting on top of the skin, peptides penetrate the outer layer so they go deep. The ‘signals’ they send tell the cells to produce elastin and collagen, which are needed for youthful-looking skin,” explains Somenek.At-Home Peel PadsRemember that skin cell turnover fiasco we talked about earlier? One way to help support it is by exfoliating. “Exfoliation is important to help keep skin fresh and luminous,” Kunin says. She recommends using at-home peel pads as an easy and effective way to exfoliate.“The goal in your 20s is to fight the slowing pace of cell turnover. It is wise to use products that gently exfoliate, yet still remove oil and other impurities. Products that have Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA) or Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHA) are a good choice.”According to Somenek, you should only exfoliate two to three times a week. “People of all ages are guilty of over-exfoliating and that can be too much of a good thing,” he says.Dermadoctor Kakadu C Intensive Vitamin C Peel PadA few swipes of this Derma Doctor powerful peel pad promise to leave your skin glowing and smooth, thanks to the seven (yes, seven) types of chemical exfoliants, including AHA and BHA. It also contains vitamin C via Kakadu plum extract for added brightening and antioxidant protection.KEY INGREDIENTS Kakadu plum extract is sourced from the Kakadu plum, a fruit grown in northern Australia. It contains vitamin C, which restores the skin’s natural barrier, increases collagen production, and soothes irritation.Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel PadsThese are the gold standard of peel pads, with a cult following and over 900 five-star reviews on Sephora. They’re easy to use and contain a blend of anti-aging exfoliating acids.Emollient Night Cream“In your 20s, you need to start upping the hydration in your skincare routine. You may have been cautious of over-moisturizing because of acne in your teens, but as you enter your 20s, your skin transitions and becomes drier,” Ross says. “I recommend an emollient night cream added into your evening skincare regimen.”“Twenty-somethings need to make sure that they are not using creams that will clog their pores and cause excess oil production,” says Somenek. Opt for non-comedogenic products.Cerave Skin Renewing Night CreamOne great choice is the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, which is a non-comedogenic night cream that leaves skin soft and glowy. It combines the moisturizing powers of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.RoC Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Creme“The best night cream ingredients contain retinol, benzoyl peroxide, and/or salicylic acid or hyaluronic acid. The goal is to moisturize, yet remove excess oil,” says Somenek. This Roc Retinol Correxion cream fits the bill as it contains both hyaluronic acid and retinol so it promises to moisturize while also being non-comedogenic.