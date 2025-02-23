Top 10 Apps like 2048 128 Unlimited in 2021 for iPhone & iPad (2025)

Tile Triple 3D - Match Master Dominos - Best Dominoes Game Hop 2048 Cube Crack Dominos 2048 2048+# Match Tile 3D 2048 :) UPWORDS

Top 10 Apps like 2048 128 Unlimited

13 votes - Games - iOS 5.1&up - First release: 2014-04-23T18:10:02Z

Not just another 2048 game, with 128 Unlimited, every single score will make you proud.You need to get to the tile 128 to earn 1 score, and once the.. Read more

Tile Triple 3D - Match Master

LIHUHU PTE. LTD.

28515 votes - Games - First release: 2020-10-31T07:00:00Z

What makes Tile Triple 3D - Match Tile 3D different? Not like classic puzzle - tile journey & magic jigsaw puzzle, Tile Triple 3D - Free Tile Master & Connect Brain Game is not only an addictive mat.. Read more

151187 votes - Games - First release: 2017-05-08T16:29:25Z

Dominoes is one of the most played board games in the world. We worked hard to offer you a free and exceptional game experience. Enjoy the clean, easy to use interface, the fast and smooth game animat.. Read more

Hop

Ketchapp

29273 votes - Games - First release: 2016-09-29T14:11:29Z

Bounce off tiles and make as many hops as you can in this mind-blowing arcade action!Touch the screen and drag left or right to guide the ball from tile to tile. Don’t miss the path! Make insane com.. Read more

2048 Cube Crack

梦丽 欧

1178 votes - Games - First release: 2022-02-15T08:00:00Z

2048 Cube Crack is classic 2048 game. Slide tiles and merge them to reach 4 .. 8 .. 16 .. 128 .. 1024 and finally 2048 tile!2048 Number puzzle game is free brain training workout designed for you... Read more

Dominos

Vintolo Ltd

127050 votes - Games - First release: 2013-03-29T01:40:00Z

Place tiles which have a number of pips that matches one of the exposed ends of the chain. If you have no such tiles you have to draw from the boneyard one tile at a time until new one may be played... Read more

2048

Ketchapp

12556 votes - Games - First release: 2014-03-19T02:29:42Z

Join the numbers and get to the 2048 tile!Swipe to move all tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one.Get to the 2048 tile, and reach a high score!Inspired by Gabriel.. Read more

2048+#

志荣 杨

2462 votes - Games - First release: 2014-04-11T22:47:20Z

12X12 10x10 8x8 6x6 4x4 (different number of new tiles)It's more than 2048, so just call it 2048+#"+" means not only 4X4 , it means more;"#" means not only one new tile , it means more;so just cal.. Read more

Match Tile 3D

Lion Studios Plus LLC

95079 votes - Games - First release: 2021-03-15T07:00:00Z

Did you like our Match 3D game? Where can you match pairs together to clear the screen and win the level?Lion Studios is happy to announce our new triple pair matching 3D Tile Puzzle Game. We are ex.. Read more

2048 :)

Chaohsien Lee

989 votes - Games - First release: 2014-04-27T02:41:04Z

- Swipe to move all tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one.- Tired of always playing 2048 game alone? We featured multiplayer mode from Game Center, you can now invite.. Read more

UPWORDS

Lonely Star Software, Inc.

6625 votes - Games - First release: 2013-01-11T00:30:16Z

The classic game UPWORDS is now available for iOS from indie developers Lonely Star Software.**Featured in the App Store for World Battle Games!UPWORDS adds another dimension to crossword board ga.. Read more

