Top 10 Best Men's Face Wash For Dry Skin - Urban Oak (2025)

Gone are the days when skin care was only supposed to be for the women. In contrast, men were expected to run away from moisturizers and face wash and let their skin suffer the consequences, and to that, we say good riddance! However, that’s not the case any more. Men are equally concerned about their skin as women, especially when it comes to dryness. Here’s where you will need the best men’s face wash for dry skin.

Skin is the largest organ of your body. However, it is often also the most misunderstood one. If you thought that oily skin does not need moisturizer, or dry skin should not be washed with a cleanser, you could not be more wrong! Granted, it can be quite challenging to find the right product in these circumstances, but that does not mean you should not be using them at all.

Having battled dry skin all of life, I know the struggle of trying to find just the right face wash. One that cleanses your skin but does not leave it stripped of all the natural oils. And so, today, I am writing this article to help you in the same struggle. This blog post aims to identify the best men’s face wash for dry skin.

Now, let’s address a few crucial questions.

What Causes Dry Skin On The Face?

There are small glands in the skin that produce a substance called sebum. This oil-like secretion maintains the moisture barrier on the skin and prevents it from drying out. However, sometimes, this process is interrupted, and we end up with dry skin.

Many culprits can cause dehydrated skin on the face. Among these, perhaps the topmost is using the wrong face wash. Soaps with harsh chemicals can strip your skin of its natural oils and make it feel rough and dry. So, if you are already struggling with naturally dry skin, using the best men’s face wash for dry skin becomes even more important.

Other factors that may contribute to dry skin on the face may include:

Cold, dry air

Washing the face too much

Smoking

Skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis

Other systemic medical conditions such as diabetes or hypothyroidism

How To Choose The Best Men’s Face Wash For Dry Skin?

Using a face wash that does not suit, you can cause several problems that can be pretty difficult to treat. So, how do you avoid this by choosing the best men’s face wash for dry skin men? The first step to this is recognizing your skin type.

Identify if your skin type lies in the dry, combination, or oily zones first. Next, consider any specific skin issues that you might have and want to address. When you have figured this out, the best way to go about choosing the right face wash is to consider all the recognized and trusted brands in skin care.

When you look at their recommended products for your specific skin type and/or akin problems, you should go straight to the ingredients list and see what their main actions will be. This is what will tell you if you should use a particular face wash, or if you should be tossing that bottle straight into the trash. This is incredibly important because even big brands with substantial price tags will have nothing useful to show for in their product’s ingredients list.

Another thing to remember when shopping for a face wash is to avoid all products that contain fragrances whenever possible. Though it may feel great, the truth of the matter is that fragrances do not play any role in skin care except perhaps hiking up the product’s price. These can end up irritating sensitive skin and cause various issues.

Alternatively, you can visit a certified dermatologist or aesthetician to get a recommendation on which products to use on your skin.

What Is The Best Men’s Face Wash For Dry Skin

So, you have figured out that you have a dry skin type. What are some of the best men’s face wash that you can get in this category? This is what I will be talking about in the rest of this article.

In the paragraphs below, I have detailed 10 of the best face wash for dry skin. I won’t only talk about what they have to offer but also compare their pros and cons. Hopefully, this comparison will let you find out which one is the right face wash for you.

Good cleanser and a potent moisturizer are the two essential skin care products for men.

With the Lumin Classic Maintenance Set, you will get the

Charcoal Cleanser

Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm

Exfoliating Rub

The Charcoal Cleanser has amazing foaming power. In addition to giving the cleanser a cool aesthetic, the inclusion of activated charcoal draws dirt and oil out of pores because of its extensive surface area. Additionally, it contains centella asiatica and rose flower oil, both of which have demonstrated efficacy in reducing breakouts and balancing skin tones.

My favorite item out of the bundle is the Hydrating Balm. Particularly when compared to other brands, it is quite thick. Lumin suggests using their moisturizer at night. The moisturizer feels amazing on the skin, no irritation or oiliness that will stain my pillows. This is why we recommend Lumin as one of the Best Men’s Face Wash For Dry Skin.

Pros

High-quality ingredients and formulas

Vegan and cruelty-free choices that are paraben- and sulfate-free

The whole branding is excellent.

Great Scent

Possibilities for flexible purchases

Cons

Contain fragrances may irritate some guys’ skin

Not the most affordable option

Deep cleanse

This face wash goes in to get all the dirt and grime out of your skin. It will effectively unclog your blocked pores and swiftly clear your skin of any excess oils.

Moisturizing action

While providing your skin a deep cleanse, the Nivea face wash also acts to moisturize your skin. It refreshes your face without giving it a tight, uncomfortable feeling. The hydrating ingredients ensure that there is adequate moisture in your skin.

Packed with amazing ingredients

Enriched with menthol and vitamin E, this product has the best quality ingredients in it. The aloe vera is soothing to the skin, while the provitamin B5 provides nourishment for damaged tissues.

Pros

Prevents skin from drying out while getting rid of all the pollutants

Skin looks clean and healthy

Gives you a refreshing feeling

Cons

Ingredients include fragrance which might be irritating to some

All in one cleanser

This Organic Face and Body Cleanser is the ultimate solution for all those who are intimidated by skin care details. This one product can be used to wash all of your body, including your face.

Extra robust formula

Not only is this facial cleanser extremely good at getting rid of dirt and dead skin, but it also addresses several issues. This is great for those who suffer from dryness, inflammation, acne, and ingrown hairs. It also fights against wrinkles, fine lines, and premature aging.

Safety guaranteed

Free of all parabens, sulphates, and SLS, this natural face wash formula is as safe as it gets. Made in the USA, it goes through strict quality checks to ensure it is non-toxic and safe for daily use.

Pros

USDA approved organic face wash

Customer satisfaction is of prime importance to the manufacturers

Addresses several skin issues

Cruelty-free

Cons

Not intended to cure, diagnose, or prevent disease

Designed for men

Men and women have vastly different skin, and thus, skincare needs. Loreal recognizes this fact, and so, their Men Expert range is specially designed to address the skin problems faced by men.

Infused with charcoal

This hydrating face wash for dry skin contains activated charcoal that pulls out all the trapped dirt in your pores. The charcoal works like a magnet to withdraw all the pollutants, leaving your skin squeaky clean and fresh.

Fights 5 problems

You get to target a total of 5 common skin issues by using this product. This is one of the best face wash for blackheads, oily skin, unclogging pores, removing dirt, and controlling greasy shine.

Pros

Perfect to pair with Men Expert Vita Lift Daily Face Moisturizer

Great for bearded men

Comes from a reputable, trusted skincare brand

Cons

May irritate recently tanned skin

Creamy texture

This facial cleanser is a luxurious creamy texture that leaves your skin clean but not stripped. It is a treat to work with and makes you feel like you are on the ninth cloud.

Minimal ingredients

The newest theories in skincare say less is more – especially when it comes to sensitive skin. This product is made with only the safest and most essential ingredients to ensure that it will suit all skin types. It is free of all parabens, sulphates, fragrances, and other irritating agents.

Polyglycerin formula

The skin-nourishing polyglycerin formula binds to the dirt and pulls it out of your skin. At the same time, the product also moisturizes the face and profoundly hydrates all the skin layers.

Pros

Clinical trials show it is incredibly gentle on sensitive or damaged skin

Fragrance-free

Dermatologist recommended

Cons

Should not be used on damaged or broken skin

Advanced protection

The Hydrate Plus cleanser by Dove offers dual protection to your skin. One, it keeps all the dirt and pollutants away by washing them off. Secondly, its advanced protection against dryness keeps your skin moisturized and soft.

Rinses off easily

This face wash is incredibly easy to use. It will activate once you lather it onto your skin and rinses off easily to leave a clean face.

The complete skincare routine

The Dove Men + Care Hydrate Plus line includes excellent shaving cream and moisturizing lotion in addition to the face wash. The brand offers you a complete skin care range for men that works great when used together.

Pros

Mostly made for male facial skin

Skin feels smooth and cared for

For this product, a little goes a long way

Cons

This product is not cruelty free.

Thorough cleanse

This Brickwell Men’s face wash will remove all impurities, oil, and grime that sits on your face and causes breakouts. The charcoal formula actively draws out whatever has been clogging your pores and gives you a fresh face.

Packed with good ingredients

Other than activated charcoal, it contains olive oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera – all of which are gentle cleansing agents. It is also packed with vitamins and moisturizing extracts that nourish your skin.

Suits most skin types

Whether you have dry, sensitive, or normal skin – this face wash will work great for you. However, if you struggle with oily skin, go for the Clarifying Face Wash by Brickell instead.

Pros

Option between scented and unscented available

100% certified organic ingredients

No petrochemicals, sulfates, parabens, or phthalates

Cons

On the more expensive side

Skincare for men

This product was made, recognizing the difference between male and female skin. It is designed to cleanse and exfoliate the facial skin of men, especially. It will deeply cleanse the skin and get rid of all impurities.

Squeaky clean

The product does not only clean the surface of the skin but goes deep within the pores. Dragging out all the dirt and grime it minimizes the risk of acne and pimples.

Better shave

Use it before you shave to exfoliate off all the dead skin cells. By prepping your face pre-shave with this product, you reduce the risk of ingrown hair.

Pros

100% satisfaction guarantee or a full refund

Contains skin-nourishing agents

Advanced exfoliating action

Cons

Only meant to be used before a shave

Hydrating cleanser

This cleanser buffs away dead skin cells without taking away the moisture from your skin. Instead, it hydrates and nourishes the skin as it cleanses, so it feels more vibrant at the end.

Prevents skin problems

This product is perfect for eliminating blackheads, killing bacteria, resolving your acne problems, and reducing wrinkles from premature aging. It also absorbs toxins produced by the skin, minimizes ingrown hair, and gives a firm and youthful skin.

Natural, organic ingredients

No parabens, synthetic chemicals, artificial dyes, or fragrances are used to manufacture this cleanser. It only uses the highest quality natural, organic ingredients and is exceptionally safe for sensitive skin.

Pros

USA manufactured

100% money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied

Available in 2 oz and 8 oz sizes

Cons

The product contains microbeads

Unclogs pores

The Rocky Mountain Barber cleansing face wash is one of my favorite skincare products. It works so great at lifting off all the impurities from your skin that you cannot help but appreciate the refreshing feel. It keeps your skin free of all unwanted breakouts by unclogging the pores and letting the skin breathe.

Hydrates and moisturizes

While it is great as a cleansing agent, the Rocky Mountain facial cleanser is also incredibly gentle. This is super important when you have a dry skin type. The chamomile floral oil in this product minimizes water loss and keeps your skin hydrated and supple.

Non-irritating formula

Because of its gentle cleansing ability, it is perfect for anybody with sensitive skin. The aloe vera extract in the formula acts as a soothing agent to irritated or damaged skin. The jojoba oil and argan oil further calm the skin and minimize any harsh reactions.

Special care is taken during the manufacturing process to ensure the product will be free of all harmful chemicals. Only the most high-quality natural ingredients are selected for the formula to keep the quality consistent and high.

Pros

Contains all-natural ingredients

Recommended by barbers and dermatologists

When paired with the moisturizer from the same line, it makes for the ultimate skincare routine

Cruelty-free, so it does not weigh down on your conscience

Cons

Fairly expensive

Where to Buy

2 step skincare routine

The Hommeface Easy Duo is all you need to keep your skin happy and healthy. The package contains a hydrating face wash and a combination of toner and moisturizer. After using this, there is no need to add any more products.

Contains soothing agents

This HF duo contains moisturizing and soothing agents to reduce sensitivity reactions to the products. It is rich in witch hazel, tea tree leaves, and lavender extracts – all of which are significant players in the skincare game.

Easy on the conscience

The Hommeface products are not only great for your skin but also easy on the conscience. The company does not test its products on animals and is entirely cruelty free. It is also vegan and only using organic resources for the entire manufacturing process.

Pros

No Parabens, SLS, Synthetic Fragrances, or Colorants

Zero drying alcohols

Made for men on the go

Cons

Cleanser leaks very easily even when closed

Where to Buy

How To Apply Face Wash And Cleanser?

Using a face wash may seem simple, but in reality, it is an art. There is a great chance that you have been doing it wrong all your life. But worry not, because here I am with the proper way to wash your face.

To make it as uncomplicated as possible, I have listed down all the steps to washing your face the right way.

Step one: Get your hair out of the way before you begin. You want complete access to your face – from the forehead to the neck.

Step two: Use lukewarm water to dampen your face. This will soften any dirt or dead skin without drying out your face.

Step three: Dole out an appropriate amount of your face wash, and work it into your skin. Make sure you go all the way down to your neck as well.

Step four: Rinse off the lather with lukewarm water.

Step five: Pat dry your skin with a clean towel or muslin cloth. Do not rub it harshly against your skin.

Step six: Tone and moisturize your skin with your favorite products. This is especially important for those with dry skin.

The Final Word

Skin care is one of the greatest forms of self-love. When you give yourself enough time and attention to take care of your skin, you tell yourself that you are worthy of being treated with love and respect.

The simple act of using the best men’s face wash for dry skin can have a powerful impact on your self-confidence. Use this practice not only to look fresh and youthful but also to remind yourself of your worth. Exercising this guide, find the best face wash for dry skin, and give yourself that much-needed treatment that you deserve! If you have normal skin type, you can check out our list of Best Men’s Face Wash here!

