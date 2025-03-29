Top 10 Best Men's Face Wash For Dry Skin - Urban Oak (2025)

Disclaimer: Some of our recommended products under the Amazon Associate Program. This means we earn a small commission if you click on our “Shop Now” button link and purchase the products on Amazon. Whilst we are super appreciative if you can do so, but there’s no pressure if you do not want to. We wanted to be just being transparent on how we earn our money to sustain this portal. Greatly Appreciated!! #CommissionEarned
Gone are the days when skin care was only supposed to be for the women. In contrast, men were expected to run away from moisturizers and face wash and let their skin suffer the consequences, and to that, we say good riddance! However, that’s not the case any more. Men are equally concerned about their skin as women, especially when it comes to dryness. Here’s where you will need the best men’s face wash for dry skin.
Skin is the largest organ of your body. However, it is often also the most misunderstood one. If you thought that oily skin does not need moisturizer, or dry skin should not be washed with a cleanser, you could not be more wrong! Granted, it can be quite challenging to find the right product in these circumstances, but that does not mean you should not be using them at all.
Having battled dry skin all of life, I know the struggle of trying to find just the right face wash. One that cleanses your skin but does not leave it stripped of all the natural oils. And so, today, I am writing this article to help you in the same struggle. This blog post aims to identify the best men’s face wash for dry skin.
The Top 10 Best Men’s Face Wash for Dry Skin (SUMMARY TABLE)
|No
|Type of Men Face Wash For Dry Skin
|Rating
|Active Ingredients
|Volume
|1
|Lumin Skincare Classic Maintenance Set
|4.6/5
|Charcoal, Rose Flower Oil, Centella Asiatica, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Apple Extract, Ginger Extract
|1.7 oz
|1.
|The NIVEA Men Moisturizing Face Wash – Maximum Hydration
|4.5/5
|Water , Cocamidopropyl Betaine , Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol , Menthol , (Vitamin E) , Alcohol Denatured , PEG 90 Glyceryl Isostearate , PEG 40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil
|5 oz
|2.
|The Organic Men’s Face & Body Cleanser
|4.1/5
|Organic Chamomile Tea, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Potassium Hydroxide, Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Beeswax
|8.4 oz
|3.
|The L’Oreal Paris Men Energetic Facial Cleanser Expert Hydra
|4.5/5
|STEARIC ACID, GLYCERIN, PALMITIC ACID, POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE, WATER, LAURIC ACID, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, MYRISTIC ACID, SORBITOL
|5 oz
|4.
|The Neutrogena Ultra Gentle and Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser
|4.5/5
|Glycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, WATER, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cetearyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol
|12 oz
|5.
|The Dove Men + Care Hydrate Plus Face Wash
|4.6/5
|Sodium Lauroyl
Stearic Acid, Tallow Acid Isethionate,Water, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Palmitic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Laureth Sulfate,
|5 oz
|6.
|The Brickell Purifying Charcoal Face Wash for Men
|4.4/5
|Aloe Leaf Juice, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, Green Tea Extract, Olive Oil, Glycerin, Emulsifying Wax, MSM, Rooibos, Jojoba Oil, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, DMAE, Activated Charcoal, White Tea Extract
|8 oz
|7.
|The Viking Revolution Microdermabrasion Face Scrub for Men
|4.4/5
|Argan oil, Vitamin E, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil
|5 oz
|8.
|The Minamul Men’s Exfoliating Organic Foaming Scrub and Face Wash
|4.5/5
|Distilled water, jojoba beads, glycerin, sugar surfactant, white willow bark extract, lavender extract
|8 oz
|9.
|The Rocky Mountain Barber Company Face Wash Cleanser For Men
|4.4/5
|Water, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Methyl Oleoyl Taurate. Cocamide Mipa, Decyl Glucoside, Jojoba oil, Argan oil
|8 oz
|10.
|The HOMMEFACE Easy Duo Skin Care Set for Men
|4.6/5
|Collagen, Centella Asiatica, Witch Hazel, Tea Tree Leaf & Lavender Extracts, Sodium Hyaluronate
|4.22 oz
Now, let’s address a few crucial questions.
What Causes Dry Skin On The Face?
There are small glands in the skin that produce a substance called sebum. This oil-like secretion maintains the moisture barrier on the skin and prevents it from drying out. However, sometimes, this process is interrupted, and we end up with dry skin.
Many culprits can cause dehydrated skin on the face. Among these, perhaps the topmost is using the wrong face wash. Soaps with harsh chemicals can strip your skin of its natural oils and make it feel rough and dry. So, if you are already struggling with naturally dry skin, using the best men’s face wash for dry skin becomes even more important.
Other factors that may contribute to dry skin on the face may include:
- Cold, dry air
- Washing the face too much
- Smoking
- Skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis
- Other systemic medical conditions such as diabetes or hypothyroidism
How To Choose The Best Men’s Face Wash For Dry Skin?
Using a face wash that does not suit, you can cause several problems that can be pretty difficult to treat. So, how do you avoid this by choosing the best men’s face wash for dry skin men? The first step to this is recognizing your skin type.
Identify if your skin type lies in the dry, combination, or oily zones first. Next, consider any specific skin issues that you might have and want to address. When you have figured this out, the best way to go about choosing the right face wash is to consider all the recognized and trusted brands in skin care.
When you look at their recommended products for your specific skin type and/or akin problems, you should go straight to the ingredients list and see what their main actions will be. This is what will tell you if you should use a particular face wash, or if you should be tossing that bottle straight into the trash. This is incredibly important because even big brands with substantial price tags will have nothing useful to show for in their product’s ingredients list.
Another thing to remember when shopping for a face wash is to avoid all products that contain fragrances whenever possible. Though it may feel great, the truth of the matter is that fragrances do not play any role in skin care except perhaps hiking up the product’s price. These can end up irritating sensitive skin and cause various issues.
Alternatively, you can visit a certified dermatologist or aesthetician to get a recommendation on which products to use on your skin.
What Is The Best Men’s Face Wash For Dry Skin
So, you have figured out that you have a dry skin type. What are some of the best men’s face wash that you can get in this category? This is what I will be talking about in the rest of this article.
In the paragraphs below, I have detailed 10 of the best face wash for dry skin. I won’t only talk about what they have to offer but also compare their pros and cons. Hopefully, this comparison will let you find out which one is the right face wash for you.
1. Lumin Skincare Review
Good cleanser and a potent moisturizer are the two essential skin care products for men.
With the Lumin Classic Maintenance Set, you will get the
- Charcoal Cleanser
- Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm
- Exfoliating Rub
The Charcoal Cleanser has amazing foaming power. In addition to giving the cleanser a cool aesthetic, the inclusion of activated charcoal draws dirt and oil out of pores because of its extensive surface area. Additionally, it contains centella asiatica and rose flower oil, both of which have demonstrated efficacy in reducing breakouts and balancing skin tones.
My favorite item out of the bundle is the Hydrating Balm. Particularly when compared to other brands, it is quite thick. Lumin suggests using their moisturizer at night. The moisturizer feels amazing on the skin, no irritation or oiliness that will stain my pillows. This is why we recommend Lumin as one of the Best Men’s Face Wash For Dry Skin.
Pros
- High-quality ingredients and formulas
- Vegan and cruelty-free choices that are paraben- and sulfate-free
- The whole branding is excellent.
- Great Scent
- Possibilities for flexible purchases
Cons
- Contain fragrances may irritate some guys’ skin
- Not the most affordable option
Luminskin.com
Classic Maintenance Set
15% Discount Code: URBANOAK15
USD 60 USD 51
2. The NIVEA Men Moisturizing Face Wash – Maximum Hydration Review
Deep cleanse
This face wash goes in to get all the dirt and grime out of your skin. It will effectively unclog your blocked pores and swiftly clear your skin of any excess oils.
Moisturizing action
While providing your skin a deep cleanse, the Nivea face wash also acts to moisturize your skin. It refreshes your face without giving it a tight, uncomfortable feeling. The hydrating ingredients ensure that there is adequate moisture in your skin.
Packed with amazing ingredients
Enriched with menthol and vitamin E, this product has the best quality ingredients in it. The aloe vera is soothing to the skin, while the provitamin B5 provides nourishment for damaged tissues.
Pros
- Prevents skin from drying out while getting rid of all the pollutants
- Skin looks clean and healthy
- Gives you a refreshing feeling
Cons
- Ingredients include fragrance which might be irritating to some
Amazon USA
USD 5.49
3. The Organic Men’s Face & Body Cleanser
All in one cleanser
This Organic Face and Body Cleanser is the ultimate solution for all those who are intimidated by skin care details. This one product can be used to wash all of your body, including your face.
Extra robust formula
Not only is this facial cleanser extremely good at getting rid of dirt and dead skin, but it also addresses several issues. This is great for those who suffer from dryness, inflammation, acne, and ingrown hairs. It also fights against wrinkles, fine lines, and premature aging.
Safety guaranteed
Free of all parabens, sulphates, and SLS, this natural face wash formula is as safe as it gets. Made in the USA, it goes through strict quality checks to ensure it is non-toxic and safe for daily use.
Pros
- USDA approved organic face wash
- Customer satisfaction is of prime importance to the manufacturers
- Addresses several skin issues
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not intended to cure, diagnose, or prevent disease
Amazon USA
USD 15.00
4. The L’Oreal Paris Men Energetic Facial Cleanser Expert Hydra
Designed for men
Men and women have vastly different skin, and thus, skincare needs. Loreal recognizes this fact, and so, their Men Expert range is specially designed to address the skin problems faced by men.
Infused with charcoal
This hydrating face wash for dry skin contains activated charcoal that pulls out all the trapped dirt in your pores. The charcoal works like a magnet to withdraw all the pollutants, leaving your skin squeaky clean and fresh.
Fights 5 problems
You get to target a total of 5 common skin issues by using this product. This is one of the best face wash for blackheads, oily skin, unclogging pores, removing dirt, and controlling greasy shine.
Pros
- Perfect to pair with Men Expert Vita Lift Daily Face Moisturizer
- Great for bearded men
- Comes from a reputable, trusted skincare brand
Cons
- May irritate recently tanned skin
Amazon USA
USD 9.00
5. The Neutrogena Ultra Gentle and Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser
Creamy texture
This facial cleanser is a luxurious creamy texture that leaves your skin clean but not stripped. It is a treat to work with and makes you feel like you are on the ninth cloud.
Minimal ingredients
The newest theories in skincare say less is more – especially when it comes to sensitive skin. This product is made with only the safest and most essential ingredients to ensure that it will suit all skin types. It is free of all parabens, sulphates, fragrances, and other irritating agents.
Polyglycerin formula
The skin-nourishing polyglycerin formula binds to the dirt and pulls it out of your skin. At the same time, the product also moisturizes the face and profoundly hydrates all the skin layers.
Pros
- Clinical trials show it is incredibly gentle on sensitive or damaged skin
- Fragrance-free
- Dermatologist recommended
Cons
- Should not be used on damaged or broken skin
Amazon USA
USD 7.99
6. The Dove Men + Care Hydrate Plus Face Wash
Advanced protection
The Hydrate Plus cleanser by Dove offers dual protection to your skin. One, it keeps all the dirt and pollutants away by washing them off. Secondly, its advanced protection against dryness keeps your skin moisturized and soft.
Rinses off easily
This face wash is incredibly easy to use. It will activate once you lather it onto your skin and rinses off easily to leave a clean face.
The complete skincare routine
The Dove Men + Care Hydrate Plus line includes excellent shaving cream and moisturizing lotion in addition to the face wash. The brand offers you a complete skin care range for men that works great when used together.
Pros
- Mostly made for male facial skin
- Skin feels smooth and cared for
- For this product, a little goes a long way
Cons
- This product is not cruelty free.
Amazon USA
USD 27.29 (Pack of 3)
7. The Brickell Men’s Purifying Charcoal Face Wash
Thorough cleanse
This Brickwell Men’s face wash will remove all impurities, oil, and grime that sits on your face and causes breakouts. The charcoal formula actively draws out whatever has been clogging your pores and gives you a fresh face.
Packed with good ingredients
Other than activated charcoal, it contains olive oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera – all of which are gentle cleansing agents. It is also packed with vitamins and moisturizing extracts that nourish your skin.
Suits most skin types
Whether you have dry, sensitive, or normal skin – this face wash will work great for you. However, if you struggle with oily skin, go for the Clarifying Face Wash by Brickell instead.
Pros
- Option between scented and unscented available
- 100% certified organic ingredients
- No petrochemicals, sulfates, parabens, or phthalates
Cons
- On the more expensive side
Amazon USA
USD 25.00
Allvendi
(10% Promo code: URBAN10)
USD 25
8. The Viking Revolution Microdermabrasion Face Scrub for Men
Skincare for men
This product was made, recognizing the difference between male and female skin. It is designed to cleanse and exfoliate the facial skin of men, especially. It will deeply cleanse the skin and get rid of all impurities.
Squeaky clean
The product does not only clean the surface of the skin but goes deep within the pores. Dragging out all the dirt and grime it minimizes the risk of acne and pimples.
Better shave
Use it before you shave to exfoliate off all the dead skin cells. By prepping your face pre-shave with this product, you reduce the risk of ingrown hair.
Pros
- 100% satisfaction guarantee or a full refund
- Contains skin-nourishing agents
- Advanced exfoliating action
Cons
- Only meant to be used before a shave
Amazon USA
USD 9.88
9. The Minamul Men’ss Exfoliating Organic Foaming Scrub and Face Wash
Hydrating cleanser
This cleanser buffs away dead skin cells without taking away the moisture from your skin. Instead, it hydrates and nourishes the skin as it cleanses, so it feels more vibrant at the end.
Prevents skin problems
This product is perfect for eliminating blackheads, killing bacteria, resolving your acne problems, and reducing wrinkles from premature aging. It also absorbs toxins produced by the skin, minimizes ingrown hair, and gives a firm and youthful skin.
Natural, organic ingredients
No parabens, synthetic chemicals, artificial dyes, or fragrances are used to manufacture this cleanser. It only uses the highest quality natural, organic ingredients and is exceptionally safe for sensitive skin.
Pros
- USA manufactured
- 100% money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied
- Available in 2 oz and 8 oz sizes
Cons
- The product contains microbeads
Amazon USA
USD 19.95
10. The Rocky Mountain Barber Company Face Wash and Cleanser For Men
Unclogs pores
The Rocky Mountain Barber cleansing face wash is one of my favorite skincare products. It works so great at lifting off all the impurities from your skin that you cannot help but appreciate the refreshing feel. It keeps your skin free of all unwanted breakouts by unclogging the pores and letting the skin breathe.
Hydrates and moisturizes
While it is great as a cleansing agent, the Rocky Mountain facial cleanser is also incredibly gentle. This is super important when you have a dry skin type. The chamomile floral oil in this product minimizes water loss and keeps your skin hydrated and supple.
Non-irritating formula
Because of its gentle cleansing ability, it is perfect for anybody with sensitive skin. The aloe vera extract in the formula acts as a soothing agent to irritated or damaged skin. The jojoba oil and argan oil further calm the skin and minimize any harsh reactions.
Special care is taken during the manufacturing process to ensure the product will be free of all harmful chemicals. Only the most high-quality natural ingredients are selected for the formula to keep the quality consistent and high.
Pros
- Contains all-natural ingredients
- Recommended by barbers and dermatologists
- When paired with the moisturizer from the same line, it makes for the ultimate skincare routine
- Cruelty-free, so it does not weigh down on your conscience
Cons
- Fairly expensive
Where to Buy
Amazon USA
USD 18.99
11. The HOMMEFACE Easy Duo Skin Care Set for Men
2 step skincare routine
The Hommeface Easy Duo is all you need to keep your skin happy and healthy. The package contains a hydrating face wash and a combination of toner and moisturizer. After using this, there is no need to add any more products.
Contains soothing agents
This HF duo contains moisturizing and soothing agents to reduce sensitivity reactions to the products. It is rich in witch hazel, tea tree leaves, and lavender extracts – all of which are significant players in the skincare game.
Easy on the conscience
The Hommeface products are not only great for your skin but also easy on the conscience. The company does not test its products on animals and is entirely cruelty free. It is also vegan and only using organic resources for the entire manufacturing process.
Pros
- No Parabens, SLS, Synthetic Fragrances, or Colorants
- Zero drying alcohols
- Made for men on the go
Cons
- Cleanser leaks very easily even when closed
Where to Buy
Amazon USA
USD 31.99
How To Apply Face Wash And Cleanser?
Using a face wash may seem simple, but in reality, it is an art. There is a great chance that you have been doing it wrong all your life. But worry not, because here I am with the proper way to wash your face.
To make it as uncomplicated as possible, I have listed down all the steps to washing your face the right way.
- Step one: Get your hair out of the way before you begin. You want complete access to your face – from the forehead to the neck.
- Step two: Use lukewarm water to dampen your face. This will soften any dirt or dead skin without drying out your face.
- Step three: Dole out an appropriate amount of your face wash, and work it into your skin. Make sure you go all the way down to your neck as well.
- Step four: Rinse off the lather with lukewarm water.
- Step five: Pat dry your skin with a clean towel or muslin cloth. Do not rub it harshly against your skin.
- Step six: Tone and moisturize your skin with your favorite products. This is especially important for those with dry skin.
The Final Word
Skin care is one of the greatest forms of self-love. When you give yourself enough time and attention to take care of your skin, you tell yourself that you are worthy of being treated with love and respect.
The simple act of using the best men’s face wash for dry skin can have a powerful impact on your self-confidence. Use this practice not only to look fresh and youthful but also to remind yourself of your worth. Exercising this guide, find the best face wash for dry skin, and give yourself that much-needed treatment that you deserve! If you have normal skin type, you can check out our list of Best Men’s Face Wash here!
