Top 10 Best Toothbrush Sanitizer 2024: Reviews & Buying Guide (2025)

This blog is about the best toothbrush sanitizer on the market and its importance in our lives. All humans need to keep their oral health in check since whatever goes from your mouth to your stomach must be clean and have no bacteria attached to it. Bacteria can cause serious illness and weaken your immunity to fight viruses and other diseases. Studies showed that a toothbrush sanitizer reduces CFU by 86%. To keep your mouth clean you can use several dental instruments, a toothbrush is one of the many examples.

Improved oral health can help boost your confidence and make you look livelier than ever. It can empower and improve your lifestyle by making you feel fresher than ever. Good dental hygiene can help you get ready for your daily tasks. It also avoids costly procedures. When your dental health and routine are intact, you don’t need to feel any pain in your mouth or lead your teeth towards destruction which avoids costly dental checkups. If your dental routine includes visiting a dentist twice a year just for a thorough checkup, your teeth are likely to be stronger and your mouth cleaner.

Better dental hygiene protects a child when a pregnant woman has periodontal diseases as these gum diseases indicate a risk of preterm childbirth. For this purpose, we have compiled a list of the ten best toothbrush sanitizers, frequently asked questions about them to clear your mind and a number of their properties.

Quick Overview (comparison) – Toothbrush sanitizers

Top Ten Best Toothbrush Sanitizers of 2024

Scroll down to go through the best choices you have for the best toothbrush sanitizer in the market and order one for yourself now. Our guide will help you choose the best model according to your needs. Give them a read!

1 – PURETTA Toothbrush sanitizer Toothbrush sterilizer and Holder, with LED UV Light (Best Pick 🥇)

Puretta toothbrush sanitizer made it to the top of our list of best toothbrush sanitizers because it destroys the DNA structures at wavelength C-Band. It has a proven sterilization rate of 99.9%. It does not include a wire (wireless) and can be attached easily to the walls of your washrooms or vanities. Puretta has two rows of storage places. The front row can hold 4 toothbrushes, and the second row can hold 1 floss, 1 razor, and 1 tongue scraper.

Major Features

dimensions: 7.48 x 4.92 x 1.85 inches

UV-C Sterilizer

Wireless design

Automatic

1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

FDA Approved

Pros

Compatible with all brush types, electric and manual.

It can be used for toothbrushes for kids and adults.

Toothpaste dispenser-suitable for any size of toothpaste

Its advanced battery type allows us to use it twelve times on a single battery charge.

If in a hurry, you can even place a wet toothbrush in it to sanitize as well, it won’t cause any problems.

Cons

Available in only one color

2 – Pursonic S1 Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer, the best sanitizer for a manual toothbrush

“I like thePursonic S1 Portable UV toothbrush Sanitizerbecause it disinfects the toothbrush very well,” says Dr. Sky Kurlbaum, an oral expert and Dentist from Kansas City. Pursonic S1 made it to our list of top ten best toothbrush sanitizers because of its extremely low price and good functioning. It has an adjustable rubber grip of good quality and can easily fit in any toothbrush, a trait which some if not many, of its competitors lack. Worth the price. Scroll down to read more about it!

Major Features

Powered by 2 x AA batteries

Weighs 4.7oz with the batteries

Comes with a plastic case

Low Price

Portable

Turns on and off automatically

Adjustable rubber grip to hold the toothbrush inone place

Green LED to indicate functioning

Pros

The process of sanitization runs for fiveminutes.

The UV light switches off automatically afterthe process.

There is an LED that gives off a green light to indicate the start of the process and goes out when done.

As it comes with a case, you can also use itwhile traveling.

It is the cheapest option available in themarket.

It has a very neat touch to it and is very slim in design.

There is no need for the replacement of UV lightbulbs as they are highly efficient.

Cons

2x AA batteries not supplied

3 – Philips Sonicare UV Sanitizer

Philips Sonicare made it to our list of top 10 best toothbrush sanitizers because of its shiny white color (also available in black) and sleek design. It has a wire attached and thus, the ability to work anywhere with electricity. Philips is a trusted brand of electric appliances all across the globe.

Major Features

UV toothbrush sanitizer

Compact

Lightweight

Not wireless

Includes a sanitizer only, not a toothbrush

Runs for ten minutes

Holds two brush heads

Pros

Philips Sonicare UV Sanitizer kills 99.9% of the bacteria and keeps the toothbrush clean .

. As it is compact, it takes up very little space in your vanity or washroom.

You can use it anywhere you want as it is not wireless.

Its UV bulb is easily replaceable.

Can be used if two people are brushing together as it can hold two toothbrush heads .

Cons

It is not compatible with all models (only compatible with Flexcare, Flexcareplus, Flexcare Platinum Connected, Healthywhite, and Healthywhiteplus).

4 – CARESFULL UV Toothbrush Sanitizer

“I like theCaresfull UV toothbrush Sanitizerfor its simple design and good performance,” says Dr. Deborah Shoemaker a dentist in the Louisville area and member of the American Dental Association. Caresfull UV toothbrush sanitizer style toothbrush sterilizer is one of our top ten choices of best toothbrush sterilizer because it is very easy to use and the device will run a self-cleaning mode and automatically turns off after 3 minutes. It is small in size and easy to carry. It also comes with a travel case which further makes it easier for you to travel with it.

Major Features

100% clean sterilization

USB recharged

Portable

UV sterilizer

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

Automatically turns off after 3 minutes

Pros

This toothbrush sanitizer has advanced deep UV-C sanitizing technology to remove harmful bacteria on your toothbrush.

on your toothbrush. It comes with a standard mini-USB charging cord.

2 magnets for stationary use.

The battery lasts 1 month if used twice a day.

The sterilization time is three minutes.

You can sterilize your toothbrush for more than three minutes as well.

Cons

It does not have a low battery indicator which means you don’t know when it is charged or not.

The sanitizer is extremely small.

5 – Puretta UV Toothbrush Sterilizer/Rechargeable Solar Power LED Disinfection Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder

Puretta Premium Toothbrush Sanitizer made it to our list of top ten best toothbrush sanitizers because of its extremely nice and fashionable design. It could prove to be a good addition to your bathroom, shape, design-wise, and function-wise as well. Use this to brush your mouth without the worry of germs on your toothbrush’s bristles and save yourself from diseases and infections.

Major Features

Human induction

Includes Toothpaste Holder

Wall Mount toothbrush holder

Beautiful Black Design

30-day money back

Pros

It easily destroys all the bacteria on your toothbrush.

Sterilize your toothbrush in ten minutes.

It can sterilize up to four toothbrushes or three toothbrushes and a razor.

Works with all kinds of toothbrushes whether they are made up of wood, plastic, or metal.

Use this toothbrush sanitizer for complete peace of mind about the cleanliness of your toothbrush.

about the cleanliness of your toothbrush. You can easily mount it on your vanity’s wall and save space.

12-month quality guarantee

Energy Saving

Cons

No specific cons

6 – TAO Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station, Toothbrush Sanitizer

TAO Clean made it to our list of top ten best toothbrush sanitizers because of its small shape and size. It is easy to carry and light in weight. It can easily fit into your travel bags while traveling. Furthermore, it is a cleaning station and electric toothbrush in one system. Also, it comes with a two-year warranty. Scroll down to read more about this sanitizer.

Major Features

Toothbrush Holder

Portable Sterilizer

Ultraviolet light

Compact

Comes with a protective case

Toothbrush and cleaning station

Easy and Convenient

Pros

It comes with two years warranty

It is an electric toothbrush and cleaning station in one product.

Protect against any germ or bacteria and use it easily while traveling.

It has a two-step disinfection process that uses ultraviolet light and ozone.

This will keep bacteria and germs away from your teeth without any hassle.

As it can last for a long period, it helps you save batteries.

The box will start to clean and automatically stop after a few minutes.

Cons

No specific cons

7 – StarWin UV Toothbrush Sanitizer

StarWin toothbrush sterilizer made it to our list of top ten best toothbrush sanitizers because of its multipurpose use and ability to fight off the bacteria. It looks good in design and can save up a lot of space in your vanity or bathroom. Furthermore, It can be stuck to the wall with sticky tape. This enables you to use a clean and fresh toothbrush every time instead of an icky one.

Major Features

Multiple Storage Rack

Easy Installation

Space of four toothbrushes

Water Wash

Wall Mount

Non-nail design available

Comes with enhanced adhesive tapes

Working Environment: 5-50 Celsius

Up to 99.9% disinfection rate

UV Sterilization Lamp

Energy safer

Pros

Shukan Toothbrush Sterilizer enables you to place four toothbrushes, hence can be bought for a family.

It can be disassembled easily so you can clean, and wash it anytime you want.

It has been tested to clean 99.9% of the bacteria and germs on your toothbrush.

Shukan UV sterilizer also combats bacteria that cause gum diseases like gingivitis.

Cons

Not available in black

8 – SARMOCARE Toothbrush Holder and Sanitizer

Sarmocare design and long-lasting battery are what motivated us to include this product in our list of top ten best toothbrush sanitizers. It weighs only 2.72 ounces which makes it easy to carry and enables you to travel with it. It works with all of the toothbrush types and Waterpiks. Scroll down to read more about it!

Major Features

Advanced UV light technology

Intelligent timer

Compact in shape and size

Easy charging

Great design

Charging port

Charging time: Two hours

Pros

Sarmocare toothbrush sanitizer is very effective and fast to sanitize as it takes only three minutes to do so.

It has a long lifespan LED chip up to twelve thousand hours and you can sanitize your toothbrush 30 times within that period.

The UV light it includes is much safer than the traditional mercury bulb and can easily destroy the DNA structure in bacteria’s body.

The disinfection turns off automatically after 6 minutes.

For the user’s convenience, there is a light to indicate full charging.

It is suitable for almost every manual and electric toothbrush.

This can be used for Waterpik tips as well.

Cons

Not specific

9 – Smile Platinum Sonic Toothbrush with UV Antibacterial Sanitizing

This toothbrush sanitizer of Smile is in our top ten best toothbrush sanitizers because it also comes with a free electric toothbrush and the fact that you can easily see what is going on inside it. It helps you ensure that the process is going on smoothly or not. Its UV-light technology can easily destroy 99.9% of the germs.

Major Features

Comes with an electric toothbrush

3 high performance modes

A 2 minute smart timer

Portable

Long-lasting battery

Lifetime UV bulb

Safe for travel

Pros

With the help of the rubber grip, the toothbrush can be held easily.

Includes 2 brush heads

It has a clear panel on its lid which makes it easier for the user to see the sanitizing cycle.

40.000 brush strokes per minute

Cons

It is expensive when compared with its competitors.

10 – Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Toothbrush Sanitizer

Philips Sonicare Platinum Toothbrush Sanitizer is probably one of its kind and the best on the market and hence, on our list of top ten best toothbrush sanitizers. It has its app which gives you a personalized experience and helps you improve brushing and cleanliness. It can play a great part in keeping you protected from bacteria and diseases. Philips Sonicare also helps you to maintain a proper and hygienic dental routine.

Major Features

Recommended by Dental Professionals

Rechargeable

UV Sanitizer

Smart Sensor Technology

Deluxe Travel case

Travel Charger

Sonicare app

Bluetooth technology

Pros

It has a location sensor that shows where youare brushing too little for better coverage.

Philips Sonicare has a pressure sensortoo that will let you know if you are brushing too hard.

has a pressure sensortoo that will let you know if you are brushing too hard. It has a touchup feature that provides youguidance based on your brushing routine so that you can easily address anymissed areas and achieve a cleaner toothbrush.

You can download the Sonicare app from theGoogle Play or Apple App Store.

The app enables you to set goals, tips, and alerts, track progress, and receive personalized.

The sensor works without the app as well.

Cons

It is very expensive when compared with itscompetitors.

These are just some of the sanitizers that we think will help you be germ and bacteria-free. We hope our reviews were helpful and gave you an overview of what the toothbrush sanitizer market is currently offering. The ten products we included in this list vary over a large range of prices, at least one of them must have made it into your budget.

Why is sanitizing a toothbrush so important for your health?

A toothbrush sanitizer helps to clean your toothbrush so that when it goes in your mouth to clean it, it does not end up doing the opposite of its job and spreads bacteria. It is of immense importance to keep your toothbrush clean because due to the dust particles in its surroundings, it can easily catch bacteria which can ultimately land you in a hospital.

Also, have you ever wondered where the bacteria from your mouth which the toothbrush removes, go? Well, firstly it goes to the drain when you spit the toothpaste out, but some of it attaches to the bristles of your toothbrush and doesn’t remove even when you wash it. Some of the people don’t wash the toothbrush properly as well which is normal, they might don’t know how to or they might be in a hurry to go somewhere.

One important fact that you need to keep in mind is that bacteria tend to multiply and increase, thus they need to be removed from any surface of your daily use as soon as possible.

What will be the effects?

You might have noticed that your toothbrush might have started to smell bad. That is because it has different bacteria and fungi on it which only can be cleaned with enzymes in a toothbrush sanitizer.

In times like today when the spread of diseases is extremely rapid, we need to keep a sanitizer for our toothbrush and brush our mouth without any worry. Unfortunately, we don’t pay much attention to these tiny facts which can lead to results we wouldn’t want for ourselves or our loved ones.

Now that you are done reading the reviews and the importanceof toothbrush sanitizers, you must be confused about the important features tolook for while buying the best toothbrush sanitizer for you and yourloved ones.

Buying Guide on Best Toothbrush Sanitizer

There are several features that you must consider before purchasing a toothbrush sanitizer as it is often expensive. It is always recommended to go prepared for any purchase you make.

Where do you pay attention to buying toothbrush sanitizer?

Below is the list of features that we think anyone buying atoothbrush sanitizer must keep in their mind. It will help you buy the righttoothbrush sanitizer for you.

Capacity

You need to check the capacity of a toothbrush sanitizer before purchasing it. Capacity means the number of toothbrushes it can sanitize at a time. Most of the toothbrushes can only sanitize one toothbrush at a time. These are usually perfect for single people. However, if you live with your family or with roommates, you will require a toothbrush sanitizer that can sanitize more toothbrushes at a time so that one person does not have to wait for the other one to be done with sanitizing. This waiting may increase the chances of the person getting late for their work or school. It is recommended that families buy a toothbrush sanitizer that can accommodate more brushes at the same time and save themselves from the hustle.

This Toothbrush Sanitizer station is designed for bigger families:

Battery Timing

Most of the toothbrush sanitizers arewireless and come with a battery. Ensuring that the battery is long-lastingwill be very effective during travel. You won’t have to waste time waiting forthe toothbrush sanitizer to charge itself every morning. If the battery of yourtoothbrush sanitizer is not long-lasting, you might get into trouble by beinglate to work or college even if you are not traveling as it might run outanytime. Hence, the battery must be reliable.

Portability

Some of the toothbrush sanitizers are portable and some do not possess this feature. You need to identify your routine and lifestyle before making this purchase. For instance, if you travel a lot, you will need a portable toothbrush sanitizer so that you can always carry it with you wherever you go. However, if you stay at home most of the time, then a portable toothbrush won’t do any good for you. For you, there is a toothbrush sanitizer that can be mounted easily on the wall of your vanity or washroom and save you a lot of space on shelves. Portable toothbrushes are usually small and compact in design and shape.

Price of a toothbrush sanitizer

You always need to make sure what your budget is before making a purchase. Several toothbrush sanitizers perform the same function but with different features and you can easily buy them at a wide range of prices. If you are a student, the expensive toothbrush sanitizers may not be for you, but if you are a family and are looking for toothbrush sanitizers that can accommodate several toothbrushes, your sanitizer might be a bit expensive. Prices of sanitizers also vary from design to design.

Moreover, in this article, we have also combined some advantages and disadvantages of toothbrush sanitizers so that you can easily judge if they are worth all the money and time or not.

Tip! Expensive doesn’t always mean the best product.

Advantages of a Toothbrush Sanitizer

We made a quick overview for you with all the advantages of a toothbrush sanitizer.

Chemical-free

One of the major advantages of a toothbrush sanitizer is that it is chemical-free, which means the method of UV-light sanitizing does not involve any chemicals. When your toothbrush is sanitized, it is made bacteria-free and does not harm when you use it again. It is a stress-free and reliable method. There are myths that toothbrush sanitizers might leave chemicals on the toothbrush heads, but they are just myths. Health is the top priority.

Affordability

The fact that toothbrush sanitizers are available in all price ranges is just unbelievable. Many of the models are cost-effective. Hygiene has been made affordable through this product so that most of the people can easily afford it. You can afford these even if you are a student. Toothbrush sanitizers don’t run out of their functions very soon, they are long-lasting and reliable. Our list includes toothbrush sanitizers from all of the price ranges.

Portability of a toothbrush sanitizer

Most of the toothbrush sanitizers are small and compact in shape and design. They are decent-looking and increase the vibe of your vanity when mounted on the wall. There are specific models of most companies designed as portable for people who travel a lot so that it does not increase their luggage weight. Toothbrush sanitizers are kept very light in weight and are easy to carry. They often come along with travel cases so that you can easily pack them in one and carry them with you.

A wide variety of toothbrush sanitizers

We assure you that you can find a toothbrush sanitizer that fills all your requirements. There is a wide variety of features and designs made available in the market. There are special toothbrush sanitizers designed for travelers, large families, or roommates. These designs can accommodate all your needs.

Maintains Oral Hygiene

Last, but not least, studies show toothbrush sanitizers kill up to 99.9% of the bacteria on your toothbrush which can cause diseases in your stomach and infections in your mouth if not cleaned. Toothbrush sanitizers have proven to save users from periodontal diseases such as gingivitis which is pretty common. Anyone with bleeding gums can have it. They have proven to be highly effective and easy to use.

Disadvantages of a Toothbrush Sanitizer

We made a quick overview for you with all the disadvantages of a toothbrush sanitizer.

Universal Size

There is no size set for a toothbrush sanitizer’s grip which has to hold your toothbrush. Your toothbrush might not fit into the grip of your toothbrush sanitizer. So, you need to be careful while purchasing one. Ask the seller if it can hold your toothbrush model or design before making the purchase. Many of the toothbrush sanitizers cannot hold every toothbrush design.

Drain Plan

To store your toothbrush in a toothbrush sanitizer, you must cover the toothbrush with some material around it, it can be a toothbrush cap. It covers the head of the toothbrush and saves it from getting more bacteria which is possible if the toothbrush sanitizer does not have a proper drain around it. Not having a drain can lead to the birth of mold and bacteria in a toothbrush sanitizer which can be dangerous for your health if your toothbrush is open to it.

Limits on the Power Source

Before buying a toothbrush sanitizer, you need to make sure where you are going to use it and identify your lifestyle, as we have stated above. One of the reasons for that is that not all toothbrush sanitizers are powerless and not all portable toothbrush sanitizers have batteries in them. Some need batteries and some toothbrush sanitizers need AC adapters to fully function. You may not be able to find AC adapters everywhere if you travel a lot or you can’t use sanitizers that require plugging in for travel, hence you need to buy a portable one with long-lasting and effective batteries.

Scroll down to read more about toothbrush sanitizers if you are confused and want to know more about them!

Which toothbrush sanitizer works better: battery operated sanitizers or AC adapter sanitizers?

Battery-operated sanitizers are usually best for people who have to travel a lot or for people who do not have an electricity connection near their vanity or wherever they are going to place or mount the toothbrush sanitizer. Battery sanitizers can be long-lasting if you use good batteries. They can be used anywhere, everywhere. They are perfect as not all power outlets can support your model of toothbrush sanitizer. However, they can run out of battery anytime, that time could be when you need to use them and don’t have enough time to charge.

AC adapter sanitizers can only be used wherever there is anelectric port. They are the best when you are going to use them at a singleplace only, not for travel purposes. They don’t have the threat of running outof battery and can be used anytime as well.

Some sanitizers have both of these features included in them and are preferred more by the customers. They have fewer chances to stop working whenever you need it the most.

How long do the batteries in the toothbrush sanitizer work?

It depends on how many times you use the sanitizer in a day and how many toothbrushes you sanitize with it. Normally, a good battery should last two months. Batteries use germicidal bulbs which don’t consume much energy and enable the batteries to last longer. Keep monitoring the light indicator on your toothbrush sanitizer to be sure if the battery is working or not. If there is a light on the indicator, it means that the battery of the toothbrush sanitizer is working, but if there is not, it means that the battery has stopped working. You either need to recharge it or change it, depending on the situation.

Toothbrush sanitizers are electric appliances that need someattention and care to last long and perform their functions appropriately.Below are some tips and tricks to use them wisely and gain maximum benefitsfrom them.

Usage Tips

Some things that you should consider using this product.

Location

You need to remember that ultraviolet light is dangerous for our health and eyesight. Please leave the area when your toothbrush is being sanitized. Keep the toothbrush sanitizer away from kids as their eyes are very sensitive and may get affected negatively in the remaining present while the toothbrush sanitizer is performing its functions.

Placement

Whenever you use an electric appliance, you need to keep it away from water. Toothbrush sanitizer is also an electrical appliance, so when you use it, mount it on a wall away from any tap, and don’t place it near a tap or on a wet surface as well.

Charging your toothbrush sanitizer

Most of the toothbrush sanitizer models are wireless and rely on batteries to work which have to be recharged from time to time. Whenever and wherever you recharge the batteries, don’t leave them unattended especially if you are recharging them in the washroom. Unplug the adapter when you leave home if your toothbrush sanitizer is not wireless. Every time you charge, check the integrity of the adapter wire insulation.

Power Resource

You also need to be careful about the health of the batteries if you are using a portable toothbrush sanitizer. Clean them carefully and regularly. If you feel like the batteries have become swollen or oxidized, replace them immediately to save the sanitizer and yourself from any harm.

Ultra Violet Lamp in a Sanitizer

When you do not use the toothbrushsanitizer with the required care, the lamp often stops working. Please don’ttry to change it yourself. It has probably soldered to the board. You mostlikely need to buy a new device if you did not operate the previous one with thenecessary precautions.

Ultra Violet Treatment

Please process dry brushes as soon as possible after use. You should reprocess the toothbrush before immediate use if the brush has been in the sanitizer for more than twenty-four hours. If you have a sanitizer with a large tray, you can use it to handle mouthguards as well.

Cleaning

Just like the rest of the electrical appliances, you are not supposed to wash the toothbrush sanitizer. Don’t put it under the direct water stream, it will damage its battery and bulb. You can just wash the removable parts of it which are usually made up of plastic. The rest of the parts can be cleaned with a cotton wipe dipped in vinegar or just warm water.

Dryness

Before using the toothbrush sanitizer, make sure that is it fully dry. Clean excess moisture and ointment of toothpaste from your toothbrush before placing them in the sanitizer. Keep the surface on which the sanitizer is mounted or placed clean and tidy.

Placement of toothbrushes

Place the toothbrush carefully from where the lamplight is coming. Pull out the rubber holders if your toothbrush does not fit the sanitizer case. Not all cases are suitable for all toothbrush heads. For electric toothbrushes, you will need a stationary sanitizer suitable. This will lead to highly effective disinfection.

To further increase your confidence in this purchase, we have also prepared a FAQ. In this, we will try to answer all the questions asked most of the time about the toothbrush sanitizers. Our main objective will, of course, be to clear all of your confusion and queries. Scroll down to read it!

Frequently Asked Questions on Sanitizers

Does UV toothbrush sanitizer work? For your information, the most common and widely used type of toothbrush sanitizers is ultraviolet light-based ones. The function of UV light is to fully dry the toothbrush and kill the germs on it while drying. They have been used and experimented with by dentists and other people, so it is safe to say that UV toothbrush sanitizers do work and are a great addition to your oral hygiene. What is the best way to disinfect a toothbrush? According to scientific research, chlorhexidine or sodium hypochlorite solutions are one way to disinfect a toothbrush. Scientists firmly believe that these chemicals destroy bacteria, but in lab conditions and environments that cannot be created at home. The toothbrushes are marinated in the chemical solution for almost twelve to twenty hours in the lab. The solution is replaced from time to time and is available in large quantities. The results of the experiment are not damaged. Not every bathroom can have several cups of chlorhexidine as it can be dangerous and is not made to be used at home by people of all ages and walks of life. It is a very troublesome method. Here comes the second method which is popularly used by everyone as it is easy and convenient to use; the ultraviolet light toothbrush sanitizers. It tends to remove pathogenic bacteria from your toothbrush within minutes and can be used by anyone. You just have to turn them on and place your toothbrush in them to get it cleaned within no time. They are cheap and easily available in the market. Is a toothbrush sanitizer necessary? Yes! Toothbrush sanitizers are extremely necessary and should definitely be a part of your dental health. They remove bacteria from your toothbrush which can cause several diseases and infections in your body. They are necessary especially in times of today when there is a global pandemic. You do not want your immune system or the immune system of your family weakened because of bacteria on a toothbrush. Visiting a hospital is not recommended in several countries due to the widespread of COVID-19. Moreover, it helps your toothbrush remove bad odor from your mouth. A dirty toothbrush might not be able to do that and may cause cavities in your mouth rather than killing them. Toothbrush sanitizers play an indirect but very important role in keeping your teeth and gums healthy by eliminating bacteria from the bristles of your toothbrush. What is the best toothbrush sanitizer? The best toothbrush sanitizer is the one that falls into your budget and fulfills all your requirements.

According to our reviews, Philips Sonicare Platinum Toothbrush Sanitizer is the best one available in the market. It has an app that helps you to sanitize your toothbrush correctly and maintain your dental routine. It includes Smart Sensor Technology which helps you to improve your experience. It is rechargeable, portable, and the best for travel. It also comes with a portable case. Philips Platinum is also quite sleek and compact in design which further makes you want to buy this toothbrush sanitizer. It has a Bluetooth feature as well and the app is available on Google Play and Apple Store. However, the price of this toothbrush sanitizer is comparatively very high mainly because it is tech-advanced in nature. Philips is also a trusted brand in the world of electronics. How can I disinfect my toothbrush? There are a number of ways to disinfect your toothbrush both naturally and unnaturally.

First of all, there is the old-fashioned way which the majority of us use. After brushing your teeth, wash the toothbrush and rinse it in warm water for fifteen seconds. Store it after the process at a place where it is not airtight. It must not be in a cabinet or a drawer. Secondly, you can disinfect your toothbrush by using peroxide. Carefully soak your toothbrush in hydrogen peroxide and leave it in it for three to five minutes. Then rinse it with hot water. Thirdly, by using mouthwash. You have to soak your toothbrush in the mouthwash was three to five minutes, same as the tip above, and then rinse it thoroughly with hot water to disinfect it. The fourth way is to boil the toothbrush in water for two to three minutes. Boiling is an effective natural and traditional way to kill most germs on a plastic or glass product. Lastly, use vinegar and baking soda. Take half a cup of water, add two tablespoons of vinegar it, and then add a half scoop of baking soda. Mix the mixture well and then place your toothbrush in it for thirty minutes. It will also remove all the germs and bacteria from it. How does an Ultra Violet Sanitizer work? There are bulbs installed within a UV toothbrush sanitizer that emit short-wavelength light to eliminate and kill all inactive microorganisms. Bacteria can be defined as a group of single-celled microorganisms that reproduce through cell division. The light destroys the bonds of nucleic acids to sanitize the toothbrush, which makes up the DNA. Nucleic Acids are small biomolecules essential to all forms of life that make up DNA. When the DNA is damaged and disrupted, the bacteria are not able to reproduce and perform the functions they need to remain active. Their growth stops at this point.

Ultraviolet rays are invisible, the human eye cannot see them. There are three different bands of Ultraviolet light which depend on the wavelength. It is the shortwave UV-C radiation that is effective at removing germs on your toothbrush. When you place the toothbrush in the sanitizer for a long period, there are better chances of the UV functioning efficiently and killing it than if you put it under it for a short period. For your information, bacteria can also be shielded by other particles as well as being better able to withstand UV, but after some minutes of exposure in most cases, particularly with our subject, the toothbrushes. This way effectiveness of nearly a hundred percent is achieved by the toothbrush sanitizers.

However, in some toothbrush sanitizers, water and air are repeatedly circulated to change the conditions and allow for several passes of the Ultraviolet light onto the bacteria to achieve the most effective removal.

Conclusion

Here, we conclude our article with the hope that it will help you in making your decision regarding the purchase of the best toothbrush sanitizer. We reviewed ten of the best, discussed their advantages and disadvantages, and several problems and questions related to them. They are very important and play an eminent role in improving your oral and physical hygiene. Toothbrush sanitizers can remove up to 99.99% of bacteria on your toothbrush which is harmful to your health. Your toothbrush tends to catch bacteria even if it is placed away from water or air as it has the bacteria on it from your teeth and mouth.

Toothbrush sanitizers target all price ranges, they are cheap and expensive so that the majority can afford them easily and improve their oral health. They save you from costly dental check-ups. There are a number of advanced features in them as well which can cater to most of the needs and demands of the consumers. If you are still confused about which one of the ten best toothbrush sanitizers you should buy, you should consult with your dentist. They will have the perfect recommendation for you.

