Top 10 Body Scrubs To Feel Glowing, Hydrated, And Fresh All Day Long (2025)

Summer is all about going for vacations on beaches, trying out new cafes, and exploring local markets in breezy outfits. However, constant exposure to direct sunlight, humidity, and dust can make your skin look dull and tired. If you have been dealing with tanning, clogged pores, or rough skin texture, body scrubs can help get that dreamy glowing skin. How? They gently exfoliate your skin to remove impurities and reveal younger-looking soft and supple skin beneath. Ready to beat the dullness this summer? Here is a list of the top 10 body scrubs to get summer-ready glowing skin.

Also Read: 7 DIY Natural Body Scrubs For Smooth, Supple Skin All Year Long

Top 10 Body Scrubs to Feel Glowing, Hydrated, and Fresh All Day Long; Photo Credit: Pexels

At A Glance: Top 10 Body Scrub Picks S.No. Top 10 Body Scrub Picks Price Link 1 Bella Vita Organic New Age Ayurveda Exfoliate Face and Body Scrub ₹179 Buy Now 2 MCaffeine 10% AHA & Green Tea Body Scrub ₹212 Buy Now 3 SWOSH Exfoliating Face & Body Scrub ₹247 Buy Now 4 FEELHIGH Strawberry Extract Face & Body Scrub ₹275 Buy Now 5 MCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub ₹359 Buy Now 6 WOW SKIN SCIENCE Ubtan Face & Body Scrub ₹399 Buy Now 7 Wild Oak Watermelon Shea Butter Sugar Body Scrub ₹440 Buy Now 8 Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub ₹467 Buy Now 9 Be Bodywise 10% AHA Body Scrub ₹499 Buy Now 10 Urban Veda Soothing Sandalwood Body Scrub ₹1,699 Buy Now

1. Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub

If you like to smell like freshly baked cupcakes, this vanilla sugar body scrub by Plum is an ideal choice. It is a gentle body scrub that exfoliates and deeply hydrates your skin to remove tan and dead skin cells. Full of ingredients like shea butter, kokum butter, argan oil, and Brazil nut oil, this body scrub is suitable for all skin types. Simply scoop some product on your hands, gently cleanse your wet skin, and rinse with lukewarm water.

Pros:

This sugar scrub is gentle on the skin

It makes you smell divine

It may remove dryness and dead skin cells

This scrub does not make your skin dry due to exfoliation

It is a cruelty-free product

Con

The fragrance can be too overpowering for some people

2. MCaffeine 10% AHA And Green Tea Body Scrub

This green tea body scrub by MCaffeine is meant to target dead, rough, and bumpy skin texture. It is enriched with glycolic acid and lactic acid to treat ingrown hair and improve overall skin health. On the other hand, its green tea content soothes redness and hydrates your skin from within. Moreover, consistent use may also result in tan removal and a reduction in acne and acne marks.

Pros:

This body scrub is free from silicone and parabens

It has a subtle fragrance

It is suitable for all skin types

This is a liquid-based exfoliator for gentle scrubbing

It gives healthier-looking skin

Con:

The quantity is less as compared to other body scrubs in similar price range

3. FEELHIGH Strawberry Extract Face And Body Scrub

The next option on this list of the best body scrubs for tan removal at home is by FEELHIGH. It is so gentle on the skin that you can use it on your face too. This body scrub is infused with strawberry extract and removes dead skin cells to provide soft and youthful-looking skin. It has a creamy consistency and smells heavenly.

Pros:

It has strawberry extract

This body scrub gently removes dead skin cells

It does not make skin dry

Regular use of this scrub may give you softer and healthy-looking skin

It is budget-friendly

Con:

Its mild strawberry fragrance may not appeal to everyone

4. WOW SKIN SCIENCE Ubtan Face And Body Scrub

This ubtan face and body scrub by WOW SKIN SCIENCE contains key ingredients like chickpea flour, saffron, turmeric extracts, and sandalwood oil to provide you with the goodness of nature. It removes the dead skin layer, oil, and dirt to effortlessly give smooth-looking skin. Its non-drying formula ensures that your skin feels moisturised rather than dehydrated.

Pros:

This scrub helps remove dead skin from the body and face

It can control excess oil production

This scrub does not make your skin dry

It may also remove tan

It is paraben and sulphate-free

Con:

It may not suit sensitive skin type

5. MCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub

This coffee scrub by MCaffeine is one of the most popular body scrubs for tan removal at home. Known for its instant skin smoothening effects and subtle coffee fragrance, this scrub is loved by a majority of buyers. It has very fine and dry scrub particles that you can use on your wet skin to gently remove tan and dead skin. It is also infused with coconut oil that keeps your skin moisturised and nourished after every self-care session.

Pros:

It has a refreshing and soothing coffee fragrance

This scrub comes with a wooden spatula to scoop the product

It helps get rid of tan and dead skin

This scrub also moisturises your skin

It has a generous quantity

Con:

It may not suit sensitive skin

6. Be Bodywise 10% AHA Body Scrub

If you are dealing with stubborn strawberry skin, tanning, and dullness, this 10% AHA body scrub by Be Bodywise might be a good option. It contains moisturising ingredients like Vitamin E, aloe vera, and lactic acid to provide deep hydration. The oat extract scrubs gently and gradually strengthens your skin barrier to make it healthy. You can use this once or twice a week to get rid of excess oil and dirt and get better-looking skin.

Pros:

It is free from soap and alcohol to keep your skin soft

This scrub is paraben and sulphate-free

It gently exfoliates and hydrates your skin

It has a subtle fragrance

This scrub may also reduce ingrown hair

Con:

The scrub particles may feel tiny to people who like big granules

7. Urban Veda Soothing Sandalwood Body Scrub

The Urban Veda sandalwood body scrub exfoliates your body while also soothing to prevent redness or discomfort. It has a gel-like consistency with tiny particles that remove dead skin cells to reveal the radiant skin within. Its soothing ingredients like aloe vera and sandalwood soothe irritated skin while exfoliating dirt, dust, and oil away. This body scrub is on the expensive side and can be used for weekly self-care sessions.

Pros:

It has fine walnut shell powder for gentle exfoliation

Its sandalwood and aloe content soothes irritated skin

This body scrub hydrates amazingly

It comes in hygienic packaging

This body scrub may get rid of dullness and tired skin

Con:

It is expensive in comparison with other body scrubs

8. Wild Oak Watermelon Shea Butter Sugar Body Scrub

The Wild Oak shea butter body scrub is one of the most popular body scrubs on the internet. It is enriched with special ingredients like niacinamide and peptides to remove dry and dull skin and reveal soft, glowing, and smooth skin. Its shea butter content deeply moisturises your skin to make it appear healthy. Similarly, its vegan collagen helps improve skin elasticity to make it look younger.

Pros

This sugar scrub is available in 9 variants for different benefits

It has a mild refreshing fragrance

It is a paraben and sulfate-free product

The sugar particles are gentle on the skin yet effective

It helps rejuvenate dry skin and make it healthy

Con:

It might be a bit expensive

9. Bella Vita Organic New Age Ayurveda Exfoliate Face And Body Scrub

The next option on this list of best body scrubs for tan removal at home is from Bella Vita. It has the goodness of coffee and walnuts to deeply exfoliate your skin and remove tan, dirt, and oil. Its coconut oil content replenishes your skin's hydration levels to make it soft and smooth.

Pros

This body scrub is ideal for all skin types

It is free from sulphates and parabens

It has a non-drying formula to retain your skin's hydration and natural softness

You can use it on your face as well as your body to remove tan and unwanted impurities

It is a gentle exfoliator

Con

Some people might find the fragrance too strong

10. SWOSH Exfoliating Face And Body Scrub

The SWOSH face and body scrub contains natural ingredients like coffee, walnuts, coconut, and rock salt. You can use it on your face, elbows, legs, neck, and arms to get smooth and radiant skin within a few minutes. It gently exfoliates

Pros:

This face and body scrub is ideal for all skin types

You can use it on your body and face

It comes in an easy-to-use container

It may remove tan, blackheads, whiteheads, and dullness to polish your skin

This product is free from paraben and mineral oil

Con

The packaging may not appeal to all buyers

1. How often should you use body scrubs?

Generally, body scrubs are ideal to use once or twice a week to get rid of tan, dirt, and other impurities. To exfoliate properly, make sure to soak your skin in warm water for a few minutes and then gently move your hands in circular motions.

2. What is the best thing to scrub your body with?

The best thing to scrub your body with depends on your type of skin. If you have dry, oily, or combination skin type, you can use body scrubs to get glowing, soft, and hydrated skin. On the other hand, if you have a sensitive skin type, you can use soft sponges or towels.

3. What are the benefits of body scrubs?

Body scrubs offer plenty of benefits such as removing dead skin cells, getting rid of tan, and promoting smoother and brighter-looking skin. Some body scrubs can also help soothe strawberry skin and reduce ingrown hair.

4. Is it OK to use body scrub everyday?

No, body scrubs should not be used every day as they can damage or worsen your skin problems. Since body scrubs have tiny exfoliating granules, it is best to use them once or twice a week to get rid of impurities and reveal healthy and soft skin.

5. What are the disadvantages of body scrubs?

Although body scrubs have tons of advantages, over-exfoliation may cause dryness and irritation. Always make sure to limit the usage of body scrubs to 1-2 times a week.

A good body scrub is an important part of your summer skincare routine. It can help get rid of clogged pores, tanning, and rough skin texture and result in tan-free, hydrated, and youthful-looking skin. Whether you prefer the fresh fragrance of fruit extracts or an intense coffee kick, there are tons of options for you. Ready to pamper your skin? Shop now on Myntra.