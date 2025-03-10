Top 10 Must-Have Nail Art Tools for Beginners (2025)

Nail prep is the foundation of a great manicure. A high-quality nail file and buffer are essential for shaping your nails and creating a smooth canvas for your designs.

Nail File: Use a fine-grit file to shape your nails. Whether you prefer square, oval, or almond shapes, a good file ensures a precise and neat finish.

Buffer: Buffing smooths out ridges and creates an even surface for polish, improving the longevity of your designs.

Why It Matters: Properly shaped and prepped nails provide a durable base for any nail art, reducing the likelihood of chipping or peeling.

Pro Tip: Avoid metal files or overly coarse buffers, as they can damage your nails. Instead, opt for multi-grit files that offer versatility.