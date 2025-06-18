Top 15 Best Tamil movies on Netflix: From Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Doctor to Dhanush’s Power Paandi (2025)

Want to watch a Tamil film on Netflix but don’t know what to watch? We’ve got you covered with the absolute 15 best Tamil movies on Netflix.
By Pavaman Suraj
Published on Mar 03, 2024 | 07:48 PM IST| 3.7M
15 Best Tamil movies on Netflix: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor
In this Article
- 1. Jigathanda DoubleX (2023)
- 2. Leo (2023)
- 3. Maamannan (2023)
- 4. Don (2022)
- 5. Love Today (2022)
Whether you’re looking for an explosive thriller, a social drama, or even an experimental flick, Tamil cinema has a bit of everything for everyone. While the Tamil Film Industry has been unfortunately stereotyped to the genre of commercial films, we’re here to break that stereotype and take a look at 15 top Tamil movies on Netflix across various genres.
15 Best Tamil movies on Netflix
1. Jigathanda DoubleX (2023)
- Writer-Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra
- Genre: Adventure/ Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
If you truly claim to be a cinephile or even a casual lover of cinema, do not miss this masterstroke of a film from Karthik Subbaraj. It is utterly cinematic and is driven by meaningful and effective storytelling.
2. Leo (2023)
- Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
- Runtime: 2 hours 44 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja
- Genre: Action/Crime
- Where to watch: Netflix
Although slightly flawed in its later portions, Leo is arguably one of the best action-thriller films in Tamil cinema with a career-best performance from Thalapathy Vijay.
3. Maamannan (2023)
- Writer-Director: Mari Selvaraj
- Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Cast: U. Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh
- Genre: Thriller/Action
- Where to watch: Netflix
Maamannan is yet another important social commentary from director Mari Selvaraj. Although Maamannan is not as effective as his other works, it still offers a space for thinking and reflection, making it one of the best Tamil movies on Netflix.
Advertisement
4. Don (2022)
- Writer-Director: Cibi Chakaravarthi
- Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan
- Genre: Action/Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
Among the latest Tamil movies on Netflix, Sivakarthikeyan’s Don movie stands out for portraying the harsh reality of college life and the pressures curbing the creative urges of students. It is a coming-of-age story presented in the commercial format of storytelling, with some comedic episodes, song and dance, and so on.
5. Love Today (2022)
- Writer-Director: Pradeep Ranganathan
- Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena, Yogi Babu
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
A truly unique romantic comedy film from Tamil cinema, Love Today emerged as a massive success in 2022, earning applause for its presentation of modern love through the lens of smartphones.
6. Doctor (2021)
- Writer-Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu
- Genre: Comedy/Action
- Where to watch: Netflix
Advertisement
A film that showcased Sivakarthikeyan in a completely new avatar, Doctor is arguably one of the quirkiest Tamil comedy movies streaming on Netflix.
7. Mandela (2021)
- Writer-Director: Madonne Ashwin
- Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Cast: Yogi Babu, Sheela, Senthi Kumari, Kanna Ravi
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
Mandela is the debut directorial film of Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin and is a brilliant political satire film. It is the absurd yet highly relevant story of how a lower-caste barber’s ‘vote’ becomes important when there is a tie in the votes.
8. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)
- Writer-Director: Desingh Periyasamy
- Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani, Anish Kuruvilla
- Genre: Thriller/Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a fun, entertaining comedy thriller that follows the story of two online scammers who decide to change their ways of meeting two girls. However, little do they know that karma has different plans.
Advertisement
9. Super Deluxe (2019)
- Writer-Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja
- Runtime: 2 hours 55 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
Not only is Super Deluxe one of the best Tamil movies on Netflix, but is also one of the best Tamil movies of all time. The film stands out for its stunning visual imagery, stunning hyperlink narration, and poetic writing.
10. Magamuni (2019)
- Writer-Director: Santha Kumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Cast: Arya, Indhuja, Mahima Nambiar
- Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
Magamuni takes the classic twin separation story and turns it on its head in this engaging crime thriller film.
11. Ottha Seruppu Size 7 (2019)
- Writer-Director: R. Parthiban
- Runtime: 2 hours
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Cast: R. Parthiban
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
Ottha Seruppu Size 7 is a must-watch Tamil movie for many reasons, but the most important one has to be its cinematic achievement. The film is an astonishing single-character murder mystery with many interesting surprises up its sleeve.
12. KD (2019)
- Writer-Director: Madhumita Sundararaman
- Runtime: 2 hours 3 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Cast: Mu Ramaswamy, Yog Japee, Nagavishal
- Genre: Drama/Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
If you’re looking for a heart-warming feel-good film, look no further than this 2019 Tamil film. When an 80-year-old man wakes up from a coma, he realizes that his family is planning on euthanizing him. Upon his realization, he leaves home to set on a journey to discover himself, proving that age is just a number.
Advertisement
13. Mersal (2017)
- Writer-Director: Atlee
- Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Nithya Menen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
One of Atlee’s best works, Mersal is shouldered by Thalapathy Vijay’s majestic screen presence. It features Vijay in a triple role, playing both the father and the two twin brothers in the film.
14. Power Paandi (2017)
- Writer-Director: Dhanush
- Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Cast: Dhanush, Rajkiran
- Genre: Family/Romance
- Where to watch: Netflix
In 2017, Dhanush added yet another talent to his growing list of skills, donning the director’s hat for Pa Paandi, or Power Paandi. In his directorial debut, Dhanush delivered a heart-warming family drama that is easily one of the best Tamil movies on Netflix.
15. Visaranai (2015)
- Writer-Director: Vetrimaaran
- Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Cast: Dinesh, Samuthirakani, Anandhi
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to watch: Netflix
Although Vetrimaaran was already an established name in Tamil cinema at the time, it was Visaranai that put the star director on the global map. This gut-wrenching tale of a group of innocent immigrants and their plight is sure to shake you to your core.
Also ReadTop 8 much-awaited Tamil movies of 2024: From Vijay’s GOAT, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan to Indian 2
Credits: YouTube/IMDb
About The Author
Advertisement
Trending Stories
entertainment
18 PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu offers a peek into her life and it’s all about work, se...
entertainment
Coolie on OTT: Rajinikanth starrer’s streaming rights bought by THIS platform for a who...
entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi reveals why Maharaja will always be special for him; 'Film again prove...
entertainment
Kaithi 2: Amid delay speculations, Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj confirm ‘Dilli returns’;...
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!