Top 15 Easy To Do-At-Home Nail Art Designs For Beginners – ZAH SALON & SPA (2025)

Do you spend endless hours browsing through various nail art designs and wishing you could try some yourself? Do you have the passion and creativity but lack the guidance to create flawless nails?

If you’re looking for inspiration for nail art at home, then you’ve come to the right place! Here are amazing DIY ideas for nail art followed by tips and tricks just for you.

Best DIY Ideas for Nail Art at Home

If you are looking for an adventure in trying out beautiful nail art design at home, then this blog post will be your stepping stone. Here’s how to do nail art at home, step by step instructions included, to get you started!

A Colourful Splash!

This is, by far, the easiest nail art design at home without kit, offering a stunning finishing. Every nail will have a unique pattern and will leave you mesmerized. You may cut off the ends of a pair of rubber gloves and put them on to protect your hands.

Materials Required:

White nail polish for the base

1. Your favourite shades of nail polish

2. One stiff paint brush or an unused toothbrush

3. Some cotton swabs

4. Nail polish remover

5. Clear nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Start by applying a base coat of white nail polish. You may choose any other sober colour as base as per your liking. I chose white as it helps other colours stand out.

2. Get your hands on a stiff paint brush and dip it inside one of the colors. Alternatively, pour out some nail polish on a clean surface and dip the end of the toothbrush in the nail polish.

3. Using your thumb or the pointer, firmly stroke the bristles away from the nails so that the nail polish gets sprayed on the white base (It sounds a mess, but it’s totally fun!)

4. Repeat step 2 for other colors until you have the desired splattered effect.

5. Dip a cotton swab in some nail polish remover and clean up the areas around the nail.

6. Finally, add a clear coat to seal in the nail art.

This is one of the easiest nail art at home ideas, especially if you love flowers. In fact, this is a great way to welcome the Spring season. What I really love about this design is how intricate it looks as opposed to the easy way in which you can create it.

Materials Required:

1.White nail polish for the base

2. Two tones of floral colours, usually contrasting with the base (you can try out various combinations like pink and purple, yellow and orange, red and pink, etc.)

3. A thin nail art brush

4. Clear nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Create a base by applying two coats of the white nail polish. You can also try shades of turquoise and peach for colourful backgrounds.

2. Dip the thin nail art brush in one of the two shades to create a flower (It doesn’t have to be perfect, even a squiggly round shape would do)

3. Use the other colour to accentuate the flower and add a touch of glamour.

4. You can even add detailing like green leaves and yellow or black flower centers.

5. Seal in the design by applying a clear coat at the top.

Trying nail art at home indirectly means that you do not need any fancy equipment. This design is a saviour for those looking for easy nail art designs at home for beginners without tools. The pattern and texture offered would be modern and classy.

Materials Required:

1. Aqua and Gold Nail Polish (experiment with other combinations such as black with gold, or silver with black, and gold with red, etc.)

2. Cling film or plastic wrap

3. Clear nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Start by applying two coats of gold nail polish for the base. Allow it to dry.

2. Apply a coat of the aqua nail polish and while it’s still wet, dab the wrinkled cling film or plastic wrap over the nail.

3. You will get a brilliant final look of a medley of aqua and gold.

4. Apply a final layer of clear nail polish for the finishing.

Ombre nails created quite a buzz a while ago and have gradually emerged as a timeless trend. If you’re looking for nail art home designs that looks like you’ve walked fresh out of a professional mani-pedi store, then this is where you start. Plus, picking different colours every time you try this design offers it great versatility!

Materials Required:

1. A light shade of peach nail polish or nude colour

2. Pink nail polish

3. A plastic sheet

4. A few toothpicks

5. A rectangular piece of sponge

6. Some cotton swabs

7. Nail polish remover

8. Clear polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. First, apply a base coat of the peach or nude shade on your nails.

2. On a clean, dirt-free plastic sheet, pour out the peach/nude and pink colours right next to each other.

3. Use the toothpick to blend both the shades.

4. Dab the sponge onto the colour blend. Now gently dab the piece of sponge on your nails.

5. Clean the areas surrounding the nails using a cotton swab dipped in nail polish remover.

6. Apply the final top coat of clear polish.

This design is my favourite because it is chic and classy. You can wear it to dates, or even at work, making you look effortlessly fashionable. You don’t necessarily need to have long nails to try this out. As a matter of fact, it is a great option for trying out nail art Design at home for short nails.

Materials Required:

1. Two shades of nail polish (In this case, black and gold) – you can even try a combination of matte and glossy versions of the same shade.

2. Scotch Tape

3. Clear polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Begin by applying two coats of black nail polish as the base for your nails.

2. Allow the nail polish to dry completely.

3. Cut out strips of scotch tape (or masking tape) and stick them diagonally across your nails. Rub them down to secure the tape and to eliminate any air pockets.

4. Apply a layer of gold nail polish on the uncovered section of the nail.

5. Pull off the scotch tape along the direction of the stroke of your nail polish to get a neat line.

6. Paint a finishing layer of clear polish to seal and protect your nails.

These inter-galactic nails will make you feel out of this world. The galaxy nail art is a great way to add some pizzazz to your otherwise boring nails. So go ahead, try out this galaxy nail art design and transform into a star that you truly are!

Materials Required:

1. Black nail polish for the base

2. Shades of metallic nail polish (electric pink, green, and royal blue)

3. White nail polish

4. A toothpick

5. Rectangular pieces of sponge

6. Glitter top coat polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1.Start by applying a coat of black nail polish. Allow it to dry.

2. Apply the second layer of black nail polish and let it dry completely.

3. Pour out some metallic green nail polish on a clear surface and dab a piece of sponge in it.

4. Gently dab the sponge on your nails to apply the nail polish.

5. Repeat the same steps for the shades of blue and pink. Use different sponge pieces at each instance.

6. Allow the nail polish to dry.

7. Dip the toothpick in the white nail polish and paint a few dots of varying sizes. Your galaxy nails are almost done.

8. For the perfect finishing, apply a layer of glitter top coat polish and the entire galaxy will be at your (nail) tips!

Famous American poet and songwriter, Rod McKuen once said, “Cats have it all – admiration, an endless sleep, and company only when they want it.” This only means that cats are basically my spirit animal. The Kitty Cat nail art is a great way to forge your love for your cat on your nails – cat lovers know what I’m talking about.

Try out this minimalistic nail art design at home, step by step instructions of which are detailed below.

Materials Required:

1. Clear nail polish

2. Black nail polish

3. White or yellow nail polish

4. A thin nail art or paint brush

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Apply a base coat using clear nail polish and allow it to dry completely.

2. Dip the thin paint brush in the black nail polish and paint two triangles on either side of each nail.

3. Connect the two triangles through a half moon shape and paint it in. This will create the cat’s face.

4. Clean the brush and dip it into the yellow or white nail polish. Paint two dots for the cat’s eyes.

5. Using just the tip of the paint brush, draw a fine, thin line across the center of each of the eyes.

6. Give it the perfect finishing by applying a top coat of clear nail polish to seal in the design.

Triangle design is pretty much like an upgrade to the dual tone nail art mentioned above. It is perfectly simple and easy nail art at home, which you can try even if you’re a beginner. The ultimate advantage on trying it out? This design barely takes any time and requires nothing else apart from scotch tape and nail polish!

Materials Required:

1. Chocolate and Golden nail polish (you can even try out different shades and combinations)

2. Scotch tape or masking tape

Step by Step Instructions:

1. In the beginning, apply two coats of chocolate nail polish and allow it to dry completely.

2. Cut out a strip of the masking tape or scotch tape and stick it from a little below the center of the nail to one side (towards the nail bed)

3. Use another strip to do the same on the other side.

4. Press along the edges of the tape to secure them and to prevent any openings.

5. Apply a coat of gold nail polish in the triangle formed at the nail bed.

6. For the finishing, apply a final layer of clear polish.

Elegant and Eternal Polka Dots

Polka dots are the coolest way to try out DIY nail art at home without kit. Even though people often envision polka dots simply in shades of black and white, I decided to break out of the monochrome and add some colourful spunk.

Materials Required:

1. Black nail polish

2. Bubblegum pink nail polish

3. Mint green nail polish

4. Thin nail art brush or paint brush OR bobby pin

5. Clear nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. First, start off by applying two coats of black nail polish as the base for your nails.

2. Dip the end of the bobby pin or the thin nail art brush into the mint green nail polish.

3. Gently press the tip of the bobby pin or the nail art brush on the nail to draw a polka dot. Depending on how hard you press, you will get the size of your liking.

4. Repeat the step no. 3 for the bubblegum pink nail polish too.

5. Finally, apply the top coat using the clear nail polish for the perfect finishing.

Racy Lacy DIY Nail Art

The world may be divided on a number of things, but one opinion stands united – lace is graceful, sensual, and beautiful. So why not get your nails done that way? If you wish for having intricate designs on your nails without having to deal with minutely detailed painting, then here’s a reliable shortcut just for you!

Materials Required:

1. White nail polish

2. Clear nail polish

3. Scotch tape

4. Lace trimmings

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Start by applying a coat of lacquer. Allow it to dry.

2. Place the lace trimmings on your nail in the position you desire. Secure it with scotch tape.

3. Apply a coat of white nail polish over the lace and pull it off in the direction that goes along the stroke of the nail polish.

4. Allow the nail polish to dry.

5. Finish it off with a top coat of clear nail polish.

Rainbow Marbled Nail Art

When looking for how to do nail art at home, you’d want something easy. The last thing you’d expect would be something as complex as marbled nail art but let me tell you a secret – it’s not that tough! All it needs is a steady hand and you can have beautiful marbled nails.

Materials Required:

1. Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Violet shades of nail polish

2. A bowl

3. Some water

4. A paint brush or a pair of tweezers

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Pour the water in a bowl and allow the water to settle.

2. Drop the various colours of nail polish in the water. You can follow a VIBGYOR pattern or be random, just be careful to drop the nail polish from a low height.

3. Use a toothpick to blend the colours or to form a flower by pulling the ends towards the bull’s eye.

4. Dip your finger through the water slowly, allowing the nail polish to bind with your nails.

5. ALTERNATIVELY, you can allow the design to remain in water for 5-12 hours. Carefully lift the design out of the water using a broad, flat object. Apply a fresh coat of white nail polish on your nail and while it is still wet, apply the marbled nail applique upon your nails and gently affix it. Remove the excess applique.

6. Allow the nails to dry and then apply a final top coat for the perfect output.

Earn Your Stripes

This is yet again one of the easy nail art designs at home for beginners without tools. It makes use of a fan brush to achieve the striped effect. If you do not have a fan brush, you can pinch the base of the bristles of a regular paint brush to gain a similar result.

Materials Required:

1. Turqoise nail polish for the base

2. Pink, blue, and royal blue shades of nail polish for the stripes

3. A fan brush

4. Clear nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. In the beginning, apply a layer of turquoise nail polish on your nails. This creates the base, which will accentuate the stripes.

2. Dip the fan brush in the pink paint.

3. Gently run the paintbrush in a horizontal line across your nail. For finer lines, ensure that the ends of the brush merely brush against the nail’s surface.

4. Follow the steps given above for the blue and royal blue shades too.

5. Put a final clear nail polish coat on the top.

Fishnet Nail Design

The Fishnet nail design is not only an option for nail art easy at home but also utilizes waste. In this design, you can make use of the netting of your discarded or worn down loofah. Simply take it apart and keep the net aside.

Materials Required:

1. Black nail polish

2. Silver nail polish

3. Netting of a loofah

4. A piece of sponge

5. Clear nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Apply a generous coat of black nail polish on your nails for the base.

2. Pour out the silver nail polish on a clean surface.

3. Once it the base coat dried, hold the netting of the loofah in place.

4. Dab the piece of sponge in the silver nail polish and gently dab it on the nail, over the loofah netting.

5. Peel off the loofah netting along the direction of the nail polish stroke.

6. Once everything has dried, apply a top coat with the clear nail polish.

Attack of Heart Nail Art at home

Allow your heart to drop from your sleeve onto your nails with adorable Attack of Heart nail art. This design can come in very handy, especially when you wish to deck up for Valentine’s day.

Materials Required:

1. White nail polish for the base

2. Red nail polish for the hearts

3. A toothpick

4. Clear nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. In the beginning, apply two thin layers of white nail polish as the base for your nails.

2. Using a toothpick, apply three dots of red nail polish on your nail. With the help of the pointy end of the toothpick, connect the three dots to create a heart.

3. Create multiple hearts on a single nail or simply paint a single heart at the base of each nail.

4. You can even add detailing like a black outline or some white dots on the heart.

5. Once the outermost layer dries, apply a coat of clear nail polish.

The Quintessential French Manicure

Let’s end the list with the easiest. A French Manicure never goes out of style and is perfect for both, long and short nails. It has been the point of start for nail art aspirants and perfecting the French Manicure takes experience. Here’s a trick that walks the talk.

Materials Required:

1. A rubber band

2. Lacquer

3. White nail polish

Step by Step Instructions:

1. Apply a coat of lacquer for natural-looking shining nails.

2. Hold the rubber band at some distance from the end of your nail. This distance determines the width of the manicure, so choose as per your liking.

3. Once again apply a coat of lacquer to seal the French manicure.

4. Apart from white, you can also nail polish of other colours to give an impressive finishing.

Nail Art at Home: Simple Tips and Tricks

Quite naturally, you may feel limited while not having the right tools at home. You may be left wondering, Well, how to do nail art at home without tools? However, there is one tried and tested way to overcome this obstacle – creativity!

Here are some hacks and nail art tips at home that are so good, they are borderline genius:

1. Before starting the pedicure, soak your nails in a mixture of water and white vinegar. This will strip the nails of any natural or cosmetic oil or moisturisers, which allows the nail polish to bind better.

2. For enhanced steadiness, while doing your nails, you may sit down comfortably and keep your hand on a flat surface.

3. If you wish to reduce the time required to dry your nails, dip the wet nails in a bowl containing cold water. It barely takes 3 minutes!

4. Greasing the area around the nails with petroleum jelly makes it easy to clean up after the manicure. Use a cotton swab to prevent the petroleum jelly from getting on the nail.

5. Another way to avoid a mess is to apply a thin layer of glue in the surrounding regions, which can be peeled off once you’re done.

6. While you’re using the petroleum jelly to keep your fingers clean, you may also dab some around the lip of your nail polish bottles. This prevents the lid from drying shut.

7. Use Sharpies for drawing fine lines on your nails. Drawing is much more convenient than painting and offers more finesse. Use hair spray to prevent the Sharpie manicure from smudging or smearing.

8. To seal your nail polish and to prevent it from chipping, apply a top coat running along the top edge of the nail.

9. Innovate while creating stencils. You can use tape, scotch tape, and paper to create stencils of some beautiful designs.

10. Apply a base coat of Elmer’s Glue for easy, peel-off removal of glitter nail polish.

11. If, for some reason, you contract a nail infection in your nail plate, make use of Vicks Vaporub to treat it. Thymol, an ingredient of Vaporub, fights yeast and bacterial infections.

Nail Polish Application Technique

For ready reference, here is a diagram that shows how a professional manicurist applies nail polish:

Source

Colour Pairing Guide

If you are confused about which colour goes with what, here are some of the best combinations:

Coral Purple Teal Silver Mint Blue Light Pink Red Gold White Copper Turquoise Black Navy Lavender

With these combinations, you can never go wrong.

Now that you know some great designs for nail art at home, step by step instructions included, you can finally save up on those fancy manicures and get your creative juices flowing. Are you feeling inspired already? I, for one, sure am!

I hope you have a great time trying out these awesome DIY ideas for nail art at home! Which one of these easy nail art at home designs are you most excited to try out? Let me know in the comments below.