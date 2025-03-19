Top 150 Warren Buffett Quotes (With Meanings) - Scripture Savvy (2025)

by Jamie Wilson
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world. Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” he has built a fortune by making smart choices in finance. Buffett often shares his wisdom through simple yet powerful quotes. Many people look up to him for advice on money and life. His words inspire others to think carefully about their choices.
Today, we will look at some of Warren Buffett’s most famous quotes. These quotes can teach us about investing, saving, and enjoying life. Whether you’re just starting to learn about money or you want to improve your financial skills, Buffett’s insights are valuable and easy to understand.
Warren Buffett Quotes
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” – Warren Buffett
This quote helps us remember that just because something costs a certain amount doesn’t mean it holds real worth. We should think deeper about what we really receive from an investment or purchase. Value is more than the price tag. It’s about understanding the benefits and quality we gain, helping us make better choices with our money.
“It’s better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.” – Warren Buffett
This quote reminds us of the importance of the company we keep. Surrounding ourselves with positive influences can inspire us to grow and improve. When we spend time with people who challenge us and lead by example, we are more likely to adopt similar traits and behaviors, which can lead to our personal and professional success.
“The best investment you can make is in yourself. The more you learn, the more you earn.” – Warren Buffett
“Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving.” – Warren Buffett
“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” – Warren Buffett
“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” – Warren Buffett
“In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield.” – Warren Buffett
“Our favorite holding period is forever.” – Warren Buffett
“Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” – Warren Buffett
“You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don’t do too many things wrong.” – Warren Buffett
“The stock market is designed to transfer money from the Active to the Patient.” – Warren Buffett
“If you aren’t willing to own a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.” – Warren Buffett
“Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing.” – Warren Buffett
“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” – Warren Buffett
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.” – Warren Buffett
“What we learn from history is that people don’t learn from history.” – Warren Buffett
“As far as you’re concerned, the most important thing is to keep learning.” – Warren Buffett
“If you can’t explain it to a six-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself.” – Warren Buffett
“Invest in yourself. Your career is the engine of your wealth.” – Warren Buffett
“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Warren Buffett
“There is no ROI on a bad business.” – Warren Buffett
“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” – Warren Buffett
“Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre.” – Warren Buffett
“The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.” – Warren Buffett
“A little learning is a dangerous thing.” – Warren Buffett
“Wall Street is the only place that people ride to in a Rolls Royce to get advice from those who take the subway.” – Warren Buffett
“Money is not everything, but it ranks right up there with oxygen.” – Warren Buffett
“The most important investment you can make is in yourself.” – Warren Buffett
“If you’re going to be a bear, be a grizzly.” – Warren Buffett
“The trouble with investing is that everybody thinks they can outsmart the market.” – Warren Buffett
“Wealth is not about having a lot of money; it’s about having a lot of options.” – Warren Buffett
“You need to have a lot of patience to become a successful investor.” – Warren Buffett
“The greatest investment you can made is in your own ability. Anything that improves your own talents will improve your value.” – Warren Buffett
“You only have to do a very few things right in your life, so long as you don’t do too many things wrong.” – Warren Buffett
“Being a good investor is about being interested in businesses and continuously learning about them.” – Warren Buffett
“The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging.” – Warren Buffett
“In the end, it’s not how much money you make, but how much of it you keep.” – Warren Buffett
“I always knew I was going to be rich. I don’t think I ever doubted it for a minute.” – Warren Buffett
“It’s important to have a sound investment philosophy.” – Warren Buffett
“The best opportunities come from not looking for them.” – Warren Buffett
“There is no greater test of a person’s character than their behavior when they are not being watched.” – Warren Buffett
“Risk management is the most critical aspect of investing.” – Warren Buffett
“You’re never right for the wrong reason.” – Warren Buffett
“The most valuable asset you can have is a good reputation.” – Warren Buffett
“You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.” – Warren Buffett
“Successful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it.” – Warren Buffett
“An investor needs to do very few things right as long as he or she avoids big mistakes.” – Warren Buffett
“Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it.” – Warren Buffett
“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” – Warren Buffett
“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” – Warren Buffett
“The best thing you can do is to be honest and ethical with your investing.” – Warren Buffett
“Most people are more concerned about their own needs, but successful investors are those who know how to serve others.” – Warren Buffett
“Buy into a company because you want to own it, not because you want the stock to go up.” – Warren Buffett
“The happiest people do not have the best of everything. They make the best of everything.” – Warren Buffett
“In business, what you learn is far more important than what you know.” – Warren Buffett
“Good investment opportunities come around when you least expect them.” – Warren Buffett
“Don’t just do what you’re told; challenge assumptions and develop your own views.” – Warren Buffett
“You can’t make a good deal with a bad person.” – Warren Buffett
Final Thoughts
Warren Buffett’s quotes offer valuable lessons that can shape our approach to investing and life in general. His wisdom emphasizes the importance of patience, continuous learning, and ethical behavior. By adopting these principles, we can work smarter in our financial journeys and strive for success in our endeavors.
We can improve our financial skills by taking these insights to heart and applying them practically. As we reflect on Buffett’s teachings, we are encouraged to stay disciplined, cultivate curiosity, and prioritize long-term growth.
Whether we are novices or seasoned investors, there is always something new to learn. So, let’s dive into the world of finance together and explore more topics that can expand our knowledge and enhance our lives, like Friday Inspirational Quotes and Motivational Quotes for the Day.