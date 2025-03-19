Top 150 Warren Buffett Quotes (With Meanings) - Scripture Savvy (2025)

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world. Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” he has built a fortune by making smart choices in finance. Buffett often shares his wisdom through simple yet powerful quotes. Many people look up to him for advice on money and life. His words inspire others to think carefully about their choices.

Today, we will look at some of Warren Buffett’s most famous quotes. These quotes can teach us about investing, saving, and enjoying life. Whether you’re just starting to learn about money or you want to improve your financial skills, Buffett’s insights are valuable and easy to understand.

Warren Buffett Quotes

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” – Warren Buffett

This quote helps us remember that just because something costs a certain amount doesn’t mean it holds real worth. We should think deeper about what we really receive from an investment or purchase. Value is more than the price tag. It’s about understanding the benefits and quality we gain, helping us make better choices with our money.

“It’s better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.” – Warren Buffett

This quote reminds us of the importance of the company we keep. Surrounding ourselves with positive influences can inspire us to grow and improve. When we spend time with people who challenge us and lead by example, we are more likely to adopt similar traits and behaviors, which can lead to our personal and professional success.

“The best investment you can make is in yourself. The more you learn, the more you earn.” – Warren Buffett