Top 20 Best Tanning Bed Lotion With Bronzers of 2025 (2025)

Rank No. #1
Ed Hardy Coconut Kisses Golden Tanning Lotion Cruelty Free, Gluten Free, Mineral Oil Free, DHA Free for All skin type,13.5 oz
- · Tattoo Fade Protecting Formula: Helps prolong the life and radiance of your tattoos and tanning results.
- · Quad Tyrosine Blend & Melano Bronze: Stimulates and increases melanin formation to accelerate the tanning process.
- · Ultra-Darkening Skin Hydrating Intensifier: Contains coconut milk, coconut oil, and cocoa butter to improve skin hydration. Delivers a dark golden tan without the use of bronzing agents.
- · Coconut Paradise Fragrance: An intoxicating light coconut fragrance with a faint scent of vanilla will make you dream of a day in paradise.
- · Ed Hardy Coconut Kisses is part of the Tanovations company. The Ed Hardy logo was replaced by the Tanovations logo, which has a palm tree.
Rank No. #2
Australian Gold, CHEEKY BROWN Accelerator Dark Natural Bronzers, Tanning Bed Lotion 8.5 oz
- Australian Gold Cheeky Brown Accelerator
- Tan Accelerator, Bronzer
- 8.5 oz (250ml)
- Cocoa Dreams
- Apply liberally prior to indoor tanning. Wash hands after applying lotion
Rank No. #3
That’s What Sea Said Tanning Lotion Accelerator - For Indoor Tanning Beds and Outdoor Sun Tan - Safe for Face, Body and Tattoos - With Coconut Oil - No Bronzer
- ✅A Deep Tan: That’s What Sea Said tanning lotion is specially formulated for a rich, dark tan; Our outdoor and indoor tanning lotion contains a proprietary blend of tyrosines to help stimulate melanin production; Achieve a glowing golden bronze faster with this advanced tanning oil
- ✅Safe: Ideal for outdoor use as well as tanning lotion for tanning beds, That’s What Sea Said tan lotion has undergone stringent quality inspection and many hours of development with leading dermatological experts; This sun tanning lotion is crafted to the highest standards; Our promise is this; if we wouldn’t use this tanning oil for outdoor sun exposure ourselves, we won’t sell it
- ✅Tattoo Protection: It’s time to say goodbye to tanning bed lotion that doesn't prevent your tattoos from fading; Our advanced tan and tattoo lotion actively works to protect your ink from becoming dull; Show off your best self and tan more confidently with That’s What Sea Said tanning lotion
- ✅Advanced Hydration: People love how our dark tanning lotion helps prevent against wrinkles and signs of ageing; Enriched with aloe vera, coconut and passionfruit to lock in moisture, That’s What Sea Said outdoor and indoor tanning bed lotion is enhanced with botanical extracts for smooth, luxurious and supple skin
- ✅No Stains: Tell self tanner lotions that leave unsightly stains on your sheets and clothes to step aside, this premium body and face tanner from That’s What Sea Said is a white suntan lotion and has a smooth touch that’s never sticky; What’s more, our body and face tanning lotion smells like a gentle coconut summer breeze
Rank No. #4
Australian Gold Dark Tanning Accelerator Lotion With Bronzer, 8 Ounce, New Package Same Formula, B003GX5SSC
- ACHIEVE A DEEPER, DARKER TAN - This dark tanning accelerator lotion with instant bronzer intensifies your bronze glow & helps you achieve a darker tan. Blends effortlessly and absorbs quickly, allowing for an even sunless tanning or outdoor sun tanning
- BLESSED WITH AUSTRALIAN NATURALS - A rich blend of Kakadu Plum extract with highest content of Vitamin C, and Tea Tree Oil, a powerful antioxidant, fights off free radicals and gently cleanses your skin leaving it healthy and smooth
- BIOSINE COMPLEX FOR A LONG-LASTING TAN - This tanning intensifier contains an advanced combination of ingredients that prepare your skin for a dark color development while soothing, smoothening & nourishing your skin. It does not contain sunscreen
- HYDRATION & SUPERIOR SKIN BENEFITS - Enriched with Vitamin A & E and Natural Oils, this accelerator & bronzer not only helps build a flawless tan but also supplies essential nutrients to the skin, while moisturizing & hydrating it for a soft & supple feel
- REFRESHING FRAGRANCE - This tanning accelerator lotion takes you on an instant vacation to the beach with its signature Cocoa Dreams fragrance in a delectable and long-lasting scent of Coconut, Orange and Vanilla that keeps you fresh all day long
Rank No. #5
European Gold Flash Black 2000X Indoor Tanning Lotion with Time-Release DHA Bronzers, 12 Ounce
- Made for indoor tanning
- Conditions your skin so it radiantes it's golden, bronze tone
- Time release DHA bronzers and ultra-dark Glow Matrix deepens your color over time
- Does not contain sunscreen and does not protect agains sunburn
Rank No. #6
TAN ASZ U Midnight Maui Double Shot 400X Bronzer Cream- 13.5 oz
- Double Shot 400X bronzing evokes a bronze worthy of an island goddess
- Black Pearl and Peptide Illuminator bestows skin an exotic island glow that gets your tan noticed
- “Inktuition” tattoo enhancing complex helps your favorite body art shine bright and colorful.
- Fragrance: Mandarin Maui Colada
Rank No. #7
The Sicilian 200X Dark Black Bronzer Tanning Lotion - BEST Tanning Lotion For Glowing Skin - Gradual Bronzing & Sunless Self Tanner Lotion - Luxurious Sunless Body Tanning Lotion Nourishes Skin
- [Deep, Dark Bronze] – Bust through your tanning plateau to the luxuriously dark tan of your dreams with The Sicilian 200X Black Bronzer. Our ultra-rich formula features high levels of DHA to give you a naturally gorgeous dark tan and healthy skin.
- [Youthful Glow] – There’s more to a stunning tan than just darker skin! That’s why we’ve formulated our tanning lotion with skin loving ingredients like Silicone, CoQ10, Walnut & Macadamia Oils for a soft, healthy & more youthful glowing radiance.
- [NO Post-Tan Odor] – Headed for a night out after your tanning session? The Sicilian tanning lotion is made with innovative odor blocking properties that won’t leave you with any unpleasant post-tanning aroma, so you can stay fresh while getting dark
- [Tan Anytime, Anywhere] – The Sicilian 200X Black Bronzer is the ultimate tanning companion for home, the beach or the tanning salon. An easy gradual tanning lotion mixed with light self-tanner gives you immediate results and long-term permanent tan
- [Premium Value] – Get the most out of your favorite tanning lotion & never worry about running out when you need it most! One bottle of The Sicilian 200X Black Bronzer packs a powerful 13.5 oz. of premium ingredients to keep you tanner, longer.
Rank No. #9
Millennium Tanning Solid Black 100X Indoor Tanning Lotion for Tanning Beds (13.5 Fluid Ounces)
- Quick Results - Feel a touch of luxuryーdrive your tan into darkness using tanning lotion w/ bronzer!
- Easy To Use - Rub the indoor tanning lotion evenly & step inside a tanning bed or lie out in the sun
- Dark & Black Tan - Achieve intense dark tan using an indoor tanning lotion with bronzer & silicone!
- Contains Essential Oils & Fruit Extracts - Hydrate & nourish your skin with our tanning bed lotion!
- Painless Tanning - No need to endure painful tingling sensations with tanning bed lotion 100X.
Rank No. #10
Tanning Paradise Aloe Black Tanning Lotion | Anti-Aging, Anti-Orange, Anti-Wrinkle Matte Black Bronzer Tanning Lotion | Tattoo & Color Fade Protection | Aloe Vera Cashmere Blend Tanning Lotion 13.5 oz
- ✅ Charcoal Extract – Absorbs excess oil while detoxifying the skin, tightening pores, reducing inflammation and aiding in acne prone skin, helping to provide a clearer looking complexion
- ✅ Aloe Vera Cashmere Blend for 24 Hour Hydration system 🌞 Charcoal Extract provides a clearer looking complexion
- ✅ Tattoo & Color Fade Protection Technology – Protects the color and luster of tattoos and tanning results
- ✅ Anti-Aging Matte Black Bronzers
Rank No. #12
Ed Hardy Baby Got Black Tanning Lotion 10 Oz
- Super Dark Natural & Cosmetic Bronzers Infused With Fruit Antioxidants
- DHA, Natural and Cosmetic Bronzers blend together for a deep immediate and delayed bronzing result.
- MelanoBronze – Stimulates melanin activity to allow for longer lasting, darker tanning results.
- Caffeine and Green Tea Extracts – Energize, firm and tighten the skin.
- Acai Berry & Pomegranate Extract – Super fruit anti-aging antioxidants that fight free radical damage.
Rank No. #13
Ed Hardy Tanning Aquaholic - Coconut Surge Natural Bronzer Tanning Lotion 13.5 oz.
- DHA-Free Bronzers Provide Streak-Free/Stain-Free Results
- Quad Tyrosine Blend with Enriched with BB Cream to Prime, Mattify and Perfect Skin
- Skin Firming and Anti-Aging Formula with Hydrating Coconut Juice, Coconut Oil & Coconut Water
- Can Be Used Indoor/Outdoor
- Aqua Kiss Fragrance
SaleRank No. #14
Ed Hardy Hollywood Bronze Bronzer Tanning Lotion, 10 oz.
- Country Of Origin: United States
- Model Number: 10009800803146
- Item Package Dimension: 6.8" L x 2.6" W x 1.6" H
- Item Package Weight: 0.77 lb
Rank No. #15
Somewhere On A Boat Tanning Lotion for Indoor Tanning Beds/Outdoor Sun Tan Dark Tanning Bed Lotion w/Coconut Oil, Pineapple & Shea Butter 13.5oz - White Lotion, NO Bronzer
- Tanning Lotion infused with Coconut Oil, Kukui Nut Oil, & Pineapple extract moisturizes and softens skin.
- Dark Tanning Blend of accelerators that work to target melanin production and achieve fast, dark tanning results without the use of any bronzer
- Anti Aging Vitamin E - Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helps slow down the aging process.
- White Lotion - Our dark tanning lotion cocktail has NO bronzers, NO fake color, and NO skin staining to provide you with a genuine deep tan that won't wash away in the shower
- Coconut Passion Fruit Paradise Fragrance
Rank No. #16
Sun Proverbs, Tanning Bed Lotion, Dark Tan Accelerator, Outdoor Indoor Tanning Lotion without Bronzer, No DHA White Tanning Lotion, Natural Bronzing Coconut Sun Kissed Lotion, by Elegant Sun
- NO MESSY BRONZER: Because Bronzer Stains are so Last Season - Choosing bronzer-free is like saying goodbye to those cringe-worthy streaks, weird odors, and artificial hues. Go au naturel with your tan, darling.
- ARE YOU A TRUE TANISTA, Always In Pursuit Of The Perfect Bronzed Glow? - Sun Proverbs Tan Accelerator is basically a private club for your skin. With a secret blend of 4 Tyrosines, Monk's Pepper Extract, and the magical Melactiva, we're basically playing mad scientist to give you a tan that's longer-lasting than your ex's excuses.
- OPTIMIZE YOUR TAN without the Tantrum - Who's got time for hours under the scorching sun, turning into a lobster, right? Get that golden glow without the drama. Loaded with all things good – Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Hibiscus Extract for a skin hydration party. Plus, we threw in Seaweed and Passionfruit Extracts for detox and damage control.
- INDOOR or OUTDOOR: We Say Both. - Who's got time to lounge around all day for that perfect tan? Not you! Whether you're a sun-worshipper or an indoor tanning aficionado, our Sun Proverbs is the ultimate tanning sidekick. It's like having a fast-pass to bronzeville. DHA Bronzer-free, and it'll have you looking like you just came back from an exotic vacay, without the long flight and touristy sunburn.
- Love it or enjoy a hassle-free return - We stand out from other brands by providing continued support even after your purchase. If you don't absolutely adore Sun Proverbs or encounter any unexpected hiccups, rest assured. We've got your back with our straightforward return policy. No drama, no questions asked. Your satisfaction is our priority, ensuring your purchase concludes on a positive note.
Rank No. #17
Rank No. #18
Dolce Black Bronzer Tanning Lotion - Indoor/Outdoor for Tattoo & Color Fade Protection - Anti-Orange, Anti-Aging & Anti-Wrinkle Natural Tanning Bed Lotion
- ✅ BLACK BRONZER TANNING LOTION: The world's first 100% natural tanning lotion self tanner treatment with full skin care benefits. Dark DHA, Natural & Cosmetic self tanning bronzers provide deep, dark and long-lasting bronzed results. Superior soft silicone formula allows results to last days longer.
- ✅ ANTI-WRINKLE & ANTI-AGING: This lightweight tanning lotion delivers an instant bronze glow that is fast drying and develops in just 2 hours to a long-lasting tan. Indoor tanning lotion with bronzers & a powerful anti-aging and skin firming peptide that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for long-lasting youthful results.
- ✅ ALL NATURAL: Dark self tanner is formulated with only the highest quality natural ingredients. Our natural bronzing tanning lotion formula will moisturize your skin while giving you that stunning beach babe glow. Our Black bronzer tanning lotion is vegan, cruelty free, never tested on animals and toxin free made with all natural ingredients.
- ✅ TATTOO & COLOR FADE: Dolce Black tanning lotion is antioxidant-rich to fight free radical damage. Infused Tattoo & Color Fade Protectors w/ Self tanning lotion formula protects the color and luster of your tattoos. After tan odor eliminator, self tanner lotion proprietary blend of deodorizing and skin freshening ingredients.
- ✅ ANTI-ORANGE FORMULA: Dolce Black natural tanning lotion transforms your skin without any of those nasty streaks or blotches for a beautiful natural looking, golden glow with no orangey tones. Dolce black bronzing lotion allows the skin to develop the darkest results possible. Natural oils and extracts will help penetrate dry layers of skin for deeper hydration.
SaleRank No. #19
10 NEW ASSORTED INDOOR TANNING BED LOTION PACKETS SAMPLES PACKETTES
- Inventory changes so often;;All AWESOME lotions
- Most packets are Supre PREMIUM lotions; No junk here!!!
- Might get some doubles, Most are Bronzers!!
- DESIGNER SKIN, CALIFORNIA TAN, SUPRE, SWEDISH BEAUTY
Rank No. #20
Bella Black 100X Bronzer Tanning Lotion – Premium Tanning Bed Lotion with Extreme Silicone Emulsion and Banana Fruit Extract – Instant Results – Dark Tanning Lotion for Indoor Tanning Beds - 13.5oz
- Feel Beautiful: The Bella Black 100X dark tanning lotion was designed to give you a chocolaty look that nobody can resist. Easy to apply and long-lasting, this indoor tanning lotion with bronzer and accelerator is a must-have for those of you who love a tanned look but don't want too much sun exposure.
- Unique Formula: Unlike any other black tanning lotion, ours is enriched with extreme silicone emulsion and banana fruit extract that help nourish the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. The two ingredients can also help to restore and repair dry skin for an even tanned look.
- Melanin Boost: To make sure your tan will last longer, our browning lotion offers a great melanin boost that ensures quicker and darker results. The DHA tanning bed lotion ensures delayed yet instant dark skin.
- Easy to Apply: Our sunbed tanning lotion has a smooth formula that is super easy to apply. For optimum results, Make sure to exfoliate and hydrate your skin, and then apply our bronze tanning lotion in a uniform layer for evenly tanned skin.
- Sealed Bottle: With the Bella Black 100X fast tanning lotion, you don't have to worry about safety! The formula is suitable for all skin types and ensures gradual tanning. The outdoor tanning lotion comes in a shrink-wrapped 13.5oz bottle and can be used on all indoor tanning beds..Made in the USA
