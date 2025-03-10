Top 20 Best Things To Do In Southern Louisiana - Scripture Savvy (2025)

Southern Louisiana is a unique and beautiful place filled with fun activities and rich culture. From delicious food to lively music, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re interested in history, nature, or just having a good time, this area has it all. Don’t forget about the famous bayous and the amazing festivals that celebrate the local way of life.

Today, we will look at some of the best things to do in Southern Louisiana. You might want to try the famous gumbo, listen to jazz music, or take a scenic boat ride. No matter what you choose, you’re sure to have a memorable experience!

Things To Do In Southern Louisiana

1. Explore the vibrant French Quarter in New Orleans

The French Quarter is the heart and soul of New Orleans. With its colorful buildings and lively atmosphere, it captivates every visitor. Strolling down the famous Bourbon Street, you will find a mix of bars, shops, and street performers. It’s a feast for the senses.

Take a moment to enjoy the architecture. Beautiful ironwork balconies and vibrant façades offer incredible photo opportunities. Don’t miss Jackson Square, where local artists showcase their talents. The square has a magical charm, especially during sunset.

Food lovers will be delighted. Numerous restaurants serve classic Creole and Cajun dishes. Sample beignets at Café du Monde or try jambalaya at a local eatery. The flavors here are unforgettable and part of the New Orleans experience.

Live music fills the air, especially in the evening. Jazz and blues artists perform on street corners and in bars. Let the rhythm guide you as you dance the night away in the vibrant nightlife.

The French Quarter is a must-visit for any traveler. Its unique blend of culture, history, and excitement makes it one of the most famous neighborhoods in America.

Address: 700 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

2. Take a steamboat cruise on the Mississippi River

A steamboat cruise offers a unique way to view New Orleans from the water. The majestic Mississippi River has played a vital role in shaping the city’s history. Stepping aboard a traditional steamboat, you feel like you’ve traveled back in time.

During the cruise, enjoy stunning views of the city skyline and historic sites along the riverbank. The narration provides fascinating stories about the area’s rich history. You might even spot local wildlife, such as birds and fish.

Be sure to indulge in delicious Southern cuisine while you sail. Many cruises offer buffet-style dining featuring classic dishes like gumbo and fried catfish. Pair your meal with a refreshing drink from the onboard bar.

Live music sets the mood, often featuring jazz or blues performances. Feel free to dance along to the lively tunes. The atmosphere is festive, making it perfect for families and couples alike.

A steamboat cruise is more than just a boat ride; it’s a journey through the heart of New Orleans. Make unforgettable memories on this beautiful river.

Address: 1 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

3. Visit the National WWII Museum in New Orleans for interactive exhibits

The National WWII Museum is a must-see for history buffs. This expansive museum offers a deep dive into the events of World War II. Its engaging exhibits utilize multimedia displays, artifacts, and personal stories to bring history to life.

You can start your visit by watching the immersive “Beyond All Boundaries” film. Created by Tom Hanks, this stunning production uses 4D effects to place you right in the middle of the action. It sets the tone for an inspiring experience.

Explore the various galleries showcasing everything from military equipment to personal letters from soldiers. Each exhibit tells a unique story about bravery and sacrifice during the war. You can also see powerful artifacts like tanks and planes used in combat.

Don’t miss the D-Day Experience, which highlights the bravery of Allied forces during the Normandy invasion. It’s an educational and emotional journey that leaves a lasting impact.

For a truly enriching visit, participate in a guided tour. Knowledgeable guides provide valuable insights and answer questions. The National WWII Museum is a powerful tribute to those who fought and sacrificed for freedom.

Address: 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

4. Stroll through the beautiful Garden District and admire the historic mansions

The Garden District is one of New Orleans’ most picturesque neighborhoods. Known for its stunning antebellum mansions and lush gardens, this area is perfect for a leisurely stroll. Each house showcases unique architectural styles, from Greek Revival to Victorian.

As you walk along the shaded streets, take time to appreciate the intricate details of the homes. Gorgeous wrought-iron fences and vibrant flowers adorn many properties. Snap some photos to capture the beauty of this historic area.

Stop by Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Its famous above-ground vaults and moss-covered trees create a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere. It’s a reminder of the city’s rich cultural history.

Food lovers will enjoy the local cafes and boutiques scattered throughout the neighborhood. Take a break and enjoy a refreshing drink or a light snack. Treat yourself to some Southern delicacies while soaking in the local vibe.

The Garden District is tranquil and enchanting, making it a delightful escape from the bustling city. Enjoy the charm of New Orleans’ past as you explore this stunning neighborhood.

Address: 2100 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118.

5. Indulge in authentic Cajun cuisine at Café du Monde

Café du Monde is an iconic landmark in New Orleans. Known for its delicious beignets and rich coffee, this café is a must-visit. The airy, open-air seating is perfect for people-watching while you savor your treats.

Ordering is simple: get a plate of beignets dusted with powdered sugar. These fluffy pastries are best enjoyed warm and paired with a café au lait. The combination creates a delightful experience for your taste buds.

The café has been serving customers since 1862. With its historic charm and laid-back atmosphere, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular. Locals and tourists alike flock here for tasty treats any time of day.

Don’t be surprised if you see a line. People are willing to wait for the heavenly beignets. The café’s location in the French Market makes it an ideal stop after exploring the vibrant surroundings.

Café du Monde is more than just a place to eat; it embodies the spirit of New Orleans. Treat yourself to a delightful culinary experience that you’ll remember long after your visit.

Address: 800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

6. Tour the historic Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie

Oak Alley Plantation is a stunning example of Southern architecture. This beautiful plantation is famous for its grand mansion and picturesque oak-lined entrance. Visiting is like stepping back in time, offering a glimpse into life in the antebellum South.

Begin your tour by marveling at the majestic oak trees that have stood for centuries. Their sprawling canopies create a serene atmosphere, perfect for taking photographs. Once inside the mansion, you’ll find elegant rooms filled with period furnishings and fascinating history.

Guided tours provide in-depth stories about the plantation’s past. Learn about the lives of the people who worked and lived here, including enslaved workers. It’s a powerful and educational experience that deepens your understanding of the region’s history.

Explore the grounds, including the lovely gardens and historical buildings. You can also sample and learn about the plantation’s sugarcane production during certain tours. The combination of beauty and history makes this attraction unforgettable.

Oak Alley Plantation offers a reflective and enriching experience. It’s a fantastic addition to any visit to Louisiana, showing the elegance and complexity of plantation life.

Address: 3645 Hwy. 18, Vacherie, LA 70090.

7. Experience the lively atmosphere of Mardi Gras World in New Orleans

Mardi Gras World is a vibrant celebration of New Orleans’ most famous festival. It gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the amazing floats and costumes that characterize Mardi Gras. Stepping inside feels like entering a colorful wonderland.

The facility is home to talented artisans who create stunning parade floats. You can join a guided tour to learn about the float-making process and the history of Mardi Gras. Witnessing the craftsmanship firsthand is fascinating and memorable.

Be sure to enjoy the interactive displays and beautiful artwork throughout the facility. Photo opportunities abound, allowing you to capture the festive spirit of Mardi Gras. There’s a sense of excitement as you explore the colorful scenes and creations.

Mardi Gras World also offers activities suitable for all ages. Kids can enjoy arts and crafts, while adults can appreciate the artistry involved in float design. The atmosphere is lively, filled with laughter and creativity.

Visiting Mardi Gras World is a fun experience that immerses you in the culture of New Orleans. It’s a celebration of joy, creativity, and community that you won’t want to miss while in the city.

Address: 1380 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70114.

8. Attend a jazz performance at Preservation Hall in the French Quarter

Preservation Hall is a legendary venue in the heart of the French Quarter. Known for its authentic New Orleans jazz, this intimate space provides an unforgettable musical experience. The ambiance is cozy, featuring simple décor that allows the music to shine.

Getting tickets is easy, but they can sell out quickly. Arriving early often secures you a good spot in this small venue. Once the performance begins, you’ll be captivated by the talented musicians showcasing their skills.

The energy of the live jazz is infectious. You might find yourself tapping your feet or swaying to the rhythm. Many talented artists have graced the stage, representing the rich history of jazz in New Orleans.

Preservation Hall also offers a close-up view of the music culture. The musicians often share stories about their craft, adding depth to the performance. It’s a great way to learn about the origins of jazz and its importance to the city.

Preservation Hall is a must-visit spot for music lovers. Enjoy an evening filled with soulful sounds and a genuine taste of New Orleans’ vibrant culture.

Address: 726 St Peter St, New Orleans, LA 70116.

9. Discover the unique wildlife at the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park

Jean Lafitte National Historical Park offers a beautiful escape into nature. Located just outside New Orleans, this park showcases diverse ecosystems and unique wildlife. Visitors can hike or bike through scenic trails while spotting various animals and plants.

The park is home to wetlands, swamps, and forests, creating a rich habitat for wildlife. Look for alligators, birds, and other creatures during your visit. A guided tour can enhance your experience, providing insights into the local ecology.

In addition to wildlife observation, the park highlights its cultural history. Learn about the area’s ties to early French settlers and its significance in the War of 1812. The visitor center offers fascinating exhibits and programs for all ages.

Kayaking or fishing in the park are popular activities as well. Explore the waterways and enjoy the calm surroundings while connecting with nature. It’s a peaceful way to appreciate the beauty of Louisiana’s landscapes.

Jean Lafitte National Historical Park is a treasure for nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike. Discover the enchanting beauty and rich history that make this park a unique destination.

Address: 6588 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072.

10. Explore the swamp on a guided airboat tour in Lafitte

An airboat tour in Lafitte is an exhilarating way to explore the Louisiana swamps. The thrilling ride through the wetlands offers a unique perspective on the region’s ecosystems. You’ll experience the beauty and tranquility of the swamps while soaking in the sights and sounds of nature.

As you glide over the water, keep an eye out for alligators, birds, and other wildlife. Knowledgeable guides provide entertaining commentary, sharing stories and facts about the local flora and fauna. Their expertise adds to the adventure, making it an engaging experience.

Safety is a priority, so each boat is equipped with life jackets and safety gear. The airboat is designed to navigate through shallow water, allowing for closer encounters with wildlife. The thrill of speeding through the swamps is an unforgettable experience.

In addition to wildlife sightings, you’ll learn about the importance of wetlands. The guides often share insights about conservation efforts in the area. It’s an educational aspect that enriches the adventure.

Exploring the swamp on an airboat is a highlight of any visit to Louisiana. It’s a fun and memorable way to connect with the environment and discover the magic of the swamps.

Address: 229 Gator Dr, Lafitte, LA 70067.

11. Visit the historic town of Baton Rouge and the State Capitol building

Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s state capital, is an intriguing city filled with history. The highlight of your visit is the impressive State Capitol building. Standing tall, it’s not only the tallest state capitol in the United States but also a symbol of Baton Rouge’s political importance.

The beautiful Art Deco architecture is striking, and visitors are welcome to explore. You can take an elevator to the observation deck for panoramic views of the city and the Mississippi River. It’s a fantastic photo opportunity!

Nearby, you’ll find the Old State Capitol, a stunning gothic structure steeped in history. Today, it serves as a museum showcasing Louisiana’s political history. The exhibits cover fascinating topics and are engaging for all ages.

Baton Rouge also boasts charming riverfront parks and trails. Enjoy a leisurely walk along the water’s edge or relax on the grassy lawns. The scenic views of the Mississippi make it a perfect spot for picnics.

Visiting Baton Rouge combines culture, history, and scenic beauty. Experience the vibrant spirit of Louisiana’s capital city and its captivating stories.

Address: 900 N 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

12. Take a scenic drive along the River Road to see plantation homes

The River Road is renowned for its picturesque drive along the Mississippi River. This scenic route is dotted with beautiful plantation homes that showcase the rich history of Louisiana. As you cruise, admire the stunning landscapes and majestic oak trees lining the way.

Stop at some of the iconic plantations, like Laura Plantation and Oak Alley Plantation. Each plantation has a unique story to tell and offers guided tours. Learn about the architecture and the lives of those who once lived there.

The views along the River Road are breathtaking. Capture photos of the stunning homes set against the backdrop of lush gardens and sprawling fields. The picturesque surroundings are perfect for creating lifelong memories.

Don’t forget to indulge in local delicacies at roadside stands. Sample treats like pralines or fresh produce as you drive. These small stops add to the charm of your journey.

A drive along the River Road is an unforgettable experience. It blends natural beauty with the rich cultural heritage of Louisiana, making it a memorable adventure.

Address: River Road, LA 70764 (Multiple locations along the road).

13. Enjoy the local flavors at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market

The Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market is the perfect place to experience local culture. Held every Saturday, it showcases an abundance of fresh produce, artisan foods, and handmade crafts. As you stroll through, the vibrant atmosphere and friendly faces are welcoming.

Meet local farmers and vendors as you browse their stalls. You can sample fresh fruits, vegetables, and specialty items like honey and jams. The market is an excellent opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy quality products.

You’ll also find a wide variety of handmade goods, such as jewelry, pottery, and artwork. The artisans take pride in their crafts, and it’s a chance to find unique souvenirs to take home.

Live music often fills the air, creating a festive environment. Enjoy relaxing as you listen to talented local musicians perform while you shop. It’s a lovely way to enjoy the local culture.

Visiting the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market is a delightful experience. It’s a flavorful taste of Louisiana’s vibrant community and creativity.

Address: 100 E Vermilion St, Lafayette, LA 70501.

14. Witness the unique architecture at St. Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square

St. Louis Cathedral is a stunning architectural masterpiece in Jackson Square. As the oldest continuously active Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States, it boasts a rich history. The pointed spires and elegant façade make it a must-see during any visit to New Orleans.

Step inside to find beautiful stained-glass windows and intricate woodwork. The serene atmosphere invites reflection and admiration of the craftsmanship. Visitors often marvel at the stunning artwork that adorns the interior.

The cathedral’s location in Jackson Square makes it easy to explore nearby attractions. Enjoy the vibrant square with artists, musicians, and street performers just outside its gates. It’s a lively area that embodies the spirit of New Orleans.

Consider joining a guided tour to learn more about the cathedral’s history. Knowledgeable guides share fascinating stories and interesting facts that enhance your visit.

St. Louis Cathedral is not just a place of worship; it’s a symbol of New Orleans’ rich cultural heritage. Experience its beauty and significance on your journey through the city.

Address: 615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116.

15. Participate in a cooking class to learn how to make gumbo in Lafayette

Learning to make gumbo in Lafayette is a deliciously fun experience. Known for its rich culinary traditions, this city offers various cooking classes for all skill levels. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned chef, you’ll enjoy this flavorful journey.

Classes usually begin with a visit to a local market. Here, you’ll select fresh ingredients like okra, sausage, and seafood. The instructors share tips on picking the best produce and spices for your gumbo.

Once in the kitchen, you’ll learn essential techniques for making a classic gumbo. Stirring the roux and combining flavors create a delightful aroma. Enjoy hands-on experience while guided by expert chefs dedicated to sharing their passion for Cajun cuisine.

Once the gumbo is ready, gather around to taste your creation along with fellow students. It’s a perfect opportunity to share stories and experiences while savoring your meal. You might even make new friends!

Participating in a cooking class is a fun way to connect with Louisiana’s rich culinary traditions. You’ll leave with new skills and a delicious recipe to recreate at home.

Address: Various locations in Lafayette, LA (See local listings).

16. Relax on the beaches of Grand Isle State Park

Grand Isle State Park is a beautiful coastal destination perfect for relaxation. Located on Grand Isle, this park offers stunning beaches and a unique ecosystem. Visitors can spend the day soaking up the sun, swimming, or fishing along the tranquil shores.

The gentle waves and sandy beaches create a serene atmosphere. Set up a beach blanket and enjoy a picnic while listening to the soothing sounds of the sea. The stunning sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico are breathtaking.

Nature lovers can explore the park’s walking trails, which wind through marshes and coastal habitats. Birdwatchers will delight in spotting various species, especially during migratory seasons. The park is home to unique wildlife, making it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts.

Camping facilities allow visitors to stay overnight and fully enjoy the peaceful surroundings. Waking up to the sound of waves is an unforgettable experience.

Grand Isle State Park is a hidden gem along the Louisiana coast. It offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it an ideal getaway for all visitors.

Address: 108 Island Rd, Grand Isle, LA 70358.

17. Visit the Bayou Lafourche Historic Byway for stunning landscapes

Bayou Lafourche Historic Byway is a scenic drive showcasing the beauty of Louisiana’s bayous. Stretching for 115 miles, this route takes you through charming towns, lush landscapes, and historic sites. It’s an excellent way to experience Louisiana’s culture and natural beauty.

As you drive, enjoy the picturesque views of cypress trees and wetlands teaming with wildlife. Keep an eye out for alligators and various bird species that inhabit the area. The scenery is captivating and encourages photography.

Make stops at local towns to explore unique shops and taste delicious cuisine. Sample famous dishes like crawfish etouffee or boudin at local eateries. The flavors of the bayou are a highlight of any visit.

You’ll also discover historical landmarks along the way, such as old plantations and churches. Learn about the region’s rich history and how it shaped the culture of Louisiana.

Driving the Bayou Lafourche Historic Byway creates a sense of adventure. It’s an unforgettable journey through the heart of Louisiana’s natural beauty.

Address: Lafourche Parish, LA (Various locations along the byway).

18. Explore the Creole Nature Trail for a taste of Cajun culture and wildlife

The Creole Nature Trail is a scenic route that allows you to experience Louisiana’s unique culture and wildlife. Known as “Louisiana’s Outback,” this trail provides an immersive adventure through wetlands and prairies. You can explore the beauty of nature while learning about Cajun culture.

Along the trail, you’ll find several designated stops where you can take in the views and learn about the local ecology. Birdwatching is popular here, with opportunities to spot various species, including herons and pelicans.

The trail also offers several hikes and nature walks, allowing visitors to connect with the environment. Each step deeper into the marsh brings new sights and sounds that reflect the area’s vibrant ecosystem.

Cultural stops along the trail highlight the history of the Acadian people. Experience local Cajun music, art, and cuisine. Enjoy the riches of this unique culture as you sample traditional dishes and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere.

Exploring the Creole Nature Trail is a memorable experience filled with adventure and culture. Discover the essence of Louisiana’s natural beauty and enriching traditions.

Address: Sulphur, LA 70663 (Starting point for the trail).

19. Attend a festival in festival-rich Lafayette, such as Festival International

Lafayette is known as the festival capital of Louisiana, hosting a range of exciting events throughout the year. One of the most popular is Festival International, celebrating the arts, music, and culture of various international communities. This vibrant event is a can’t-miss experience.

During the festival, attendees can enjoy live music performances from local and international artists. You’ll find stages set up throughout downtown, with genres ranging from Cajun and zydeco to world music. The lively atmosphere is infectious!

Artisans and food vendors showcase their crafts and culinary delights. Sample authentic Creole and Cajun dishes while browsing unique handmade goods. From beignets to crawfish, there’s something delicious for everyone.

The festival also includes engaging workshops and activities for all ages. Families can participate in dance lessons, art exhibitions, and cultural discussions. It’s a chance to learn and celebrate together.

Attending a festival in Lafayette is a perfect way to experience the city’s lively culture. Enjoy the music, food, and vibrant community spirit that makes it a special destination.

Address: 311 W. Cypress St., Lafayette, LA 70501 (Varies by event).

20. Visit the Houmas House Plantation and Gardens for a glimpse into plantation life

Houmas House Plantation and Gardens offers a fascinating glimpse into Louisiana’s plantation history. Known as the “Crown Jewel of Louisiana,” this historic site showcases stunning architecture and beautifully maintained gardens. It’s a perfect place for those interested in history and horticulture alike.

The guided tours provide insight into the lives of the plantation owners and the enslaved workers who cultivated the land. Learn about the sugarcane industry and how it shaped the region. Storytelling brings the past to life, making it engaging and informative.

Wander through the expansive grounds, filled with vibrant flowers and ancient oak trees. The gardens reflect the beauty of Southern landscapes, and there are plenty of photo opportunities. Take your time to relax and appreciate the tranquility.

The plantation also features a restaurant serving delectable Southern cuisine. Enjoy a meal in a setting that echoes the grandeur of the past. Dining here allows you to savor the flavors of Louisiana while surrounded by history.

Visiting Houmas House is a memorable experience that combines history, beauty, and delicious food. It’s a perfect way to connect with Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage.

Address: 40136 LA-942, Darrow, LA 70725.

Final Thoughts

Exploring Louisiana is an adventure filled with rich culture, history, and vibrant landscapes. From the lively streets of New Orleans to the tranquility of the bayous, each destination offers something unique. Enjoy authentic Cajun cooking, live music, and the warm hospitality of the locals.

Whether you’re wandering through historic plantation homes, savoring beignets, or attending a festival, the spirit of Louisiana shines through. Each experience deepens your understanding of this extraordinary state. If you’re interested in discovering more attractions beyond Southern Louisiana, check out our article on things to do in Bywater, New Orleans or explore things to do in Ruston, LA. Don’t miss your chance to make lasting memories in the heart of Cajun Country.