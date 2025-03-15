Top 25 Must-Try Glitter Eyeshadow Looks For This Year (2025)

Eyes show lots of feelings and who you are. Putting on glitter makes your makeup look better and more expressive.

Glitter eyeshadows are important in pop culture. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, famous people like David Bowie and Twiggy wore glitter to link it with freedom and self-expression.

Using glitter eyeshadows not only makes you look better but also lets you be yourself. Check out the best 25 glitter eyeshadow looks to show off your style.

You may also read this: All about Beautiful Eyes: Celebrities With Attractive Eyes in the World

Jump Link 1. Bronze Glitter Eyeshadow Look

2. Carnival Confetti

3. Shiny Diamonds Graphic Liner

4. Holographic Glitter Eyeshadow look

5. Fairy Glitter Eyeshadow Look

6. Starry Blue

7. Peach Glitter Eyeshadow Look

8. Gold Glitter Eyeshadow Look

9. Glitter On The Inner Corner

10. Lower Liner Glitter Eyeshadow Look

11. Galactic Formation

12. Mermaid Glitter Eyes

13. Neon Pink Pop

14. Yellow Glitter Eyeshadow Look

15. Blue Glitter Liner

16. Bold Blue

17. Green Glitter Eyeshadow Looks

18. Specks Of Color

19. Heavenly Hues

20. Powder Pink Glitter Eyeshadow Look

21. Glitter Wing

22. Plum Mysticism

23. Silver Glitter Eyeshadow Look

24. Deep Plum

25. Radiant Glitter

Frequently Asked Questions How do you make glitter eyeshadow look good? Where do you wear glitter eyeshadow? Is glitter eyeshadow in style? How do you use gold glitter eyeshadow? Is glitter eyeshadow safe for eyes? Can I use regular glitter for eye makeup?



1. Bronze Glitter Eyeshadow Look

It adds a special touch to your eyes with its golden-bronze shimmer. This eyeshadow goes well with colors like brown, green, or beige dresses.

Whether going to a fancy dinner or hanging out with friends, this eyeshadow look is perfect for any occasion.

2. Carnival Confetti

Its confetti-like glitter adds a special sparkle to your eyelids, creating a captivating effect when the light hits them. This eyeshadow complements a variety of dress colors, including vibrant shades like red, blue, or purple.

It’s perfect for festive occasions such as parties, festivals, or nights out with friends. Pair it with a soft blush and lip color to balance the look and let your eyes steal the show!

3. Shiny Diamonds Graphic Liner

This eye look stands out with its perfectly placed gemstones, making your eyes shine bright. You can wear this with any color dress, but it looks especially stunning with black, silver, or white outfits.

It’s perfect for special occasions like parties, proms, or even a night out on the town. If you’re trying it for the first time, use eyeliner as a guide to help you place the stones accurately and achieve a dazzling result!

You may also read this: Some tips and tricks to get rid of Under-Eye Bags at Home

4. Holographic Glitter Eyeshadow look

This eyeshadow style is special because it makes your eyelids look shiny and colorful. The glitter on the inner corners adds extra sparkle to your eyes.

You can wear this look with any color dress, but it looks especially nice with light colors like pink, purple, or light blue.

It’s perfect for different occasions, like daytime events or evening parties. Plus, it looks pretty in the sunlight, giving your makeup a magical touch!

5. Fairy Glitter Eyeshadow Look

The fairy glitter eyeshadow look is special because it’s like something a fairy would wear. The colors are light and shiny, like cotton candy. You can wear it with dresses in soft colors like light blue, pink, or purple.

It’s great for fun events like garden parties or hanging out with friends. What makes it cool is that it’s not too perfect – the light blue wing and polka dots add a playful touch.

6. Starry Blue

This special style is inspired by deep, midnight blue shades from the ’90s. Dark eyeliner along the waterline deepens the look, making it perfect for nighttime occasions.

Moreover, pair it with dresses in deep colors like black, navy, or plum for a stunning effect. Whether you’re heading to a concert, a night out with friends, or a special event, this dramatic look will surely turn heads.

7. Peach Glitter Eyeshadow Look

This peach glitter eyeshadow look stands out due to its subtle yet vivid contrast with blue or green eyes. Its peachy tone provides a burst of color. While it maintains neutrality and is appealing to beginners eager to explore glitter eyeshadows.

You can pair this look with numerous dress hues. However, it particularly matches blues, greens, and earth tones, harmonizing them seamlessly. Suitable for diverse events – casual gatherings or elegant nights – this adaptable look excels at both.

8. Gold Glitter Eyeshadow Look

The gold glitter eyeshadow look is special because it adds a touch of glamor and luxury. It pairs well with black, white, and red dresses, making it perfect for formal events such as weddings, galas, and parties.

This look is sure to make you stand out and feel confident. With its metallic finish, it will catch the light and make your eyes sparkle.

9. Glitter On The Inner Corner

This eyeshadow look is a subtle yet impactful way to incorporate glitter into your makeup look. This look is special because it opens up the eyes and adds a touch of sparkle.

It pairs well with any color dress, making it a versatile option for any occasion. It’s perfect for both day and night events, and it’s sure to make you feel confident and glamorous. With its subtlety, it will catch the light and make your eyes sparkle.

10. Lower Liner Glitter Eyeshadow Look

Make your eyes stand out with lower-liner glitter eyeshadow. Highlight your lower lid by applying glitter. Best when matched with black or dark-colored attire, allowing the lower liners to truly stand out.

An excellent choice for evening parties or concerts, giving off edgy vibes. Don’t miss out on incorporating this trend into your beauty collection today.

You may also read this: Exploring the Pros and Cons of Undergoing a Fox Eye Lift

11. Galactic Formation

This look is special because it creates a starry and glittery effect on the eyes. It pairs well with dark and bold colors such as black, navy blue, and deep purple dresses.

This look is perfect for formal events such as galas, parties, and concerts. With its magical touch, it will catch the light and make your eyes sparkle.

12. Mermaid Glitter Eyes

Picture mermaids doing their makeup, they might wear a pale pink shade on their lids and a bright blue line along their lashes. This look fits in with TV shows like Euphoria.

Great for beach parties or outdoor events! Blend light pink and bright blue eyeshadows for a magical marine appeal. This enchantingly beautiful combo is perfect for poolside events or nature-based events.

See Also 27 Glitter Eyeshadow Looks to Try Now

13. Neon Pink Pop

This glitter eyeshadow look combines neon colors and glitter for a joyful spark. Trace hot pink eyeliner on the bottom lashes plus cover the lid in lots of glitter.

Good for daytime events or hanging out. Brighten up your look & catch people’s attention.

You may also read this: Everything You Need To Know About On-the-go Beauty

14. Yellow Glitter Eyeshadow Look

Using bright colors and glitter lets you have fun with many shades and lots of sparkles. Green eyeliner along the lashes plus yellow in the crease looks very creative.

Match this look with colorful clothing for parties or artsy events. Experiment with bold colors and shimmer for a unique, inspired appearance.

15. Blue Glitter Liner

Blue glitter liner lets you shine without much hassle. Pick a liquid liner with glitter or put real glitter on top. Go for this look if you’re short on time. Match it with almost any outfit.

Great for parties and dates and you can also rock this style for fancy or casual events. Stand out with minimum effort.

16. Bold Blue

Bold blue eyeshadow by makeup artist Yasmin Istanbouli will make you look like a queen! It combines shiny metal and glitter effects and makes you feel like you’re partying on a boat in the ocean with a glass of champagne.

Perfect for fancy events, like galas or balls. You can match it with blue or green dresses for ultimate elegance. Recreate this majestic look for grand affairs and steal the limelight.

17. Green Glitter Eyeshadow Looks

Use colored gems on your eyelids in a pattern to create green glitter eyeshadow. Different shades of green give a pretty rainbow effect. Amazing for art openings, theater acts, or places requiring unique style. Coordinate with forest green or mint apparel.

You may also read this: How Genuine Reviews Influence Beauty Product Purchases

18. Specks Of Color

This glitter eyeshadow looks bring joy to your eyes with a playful dance of glitter. It’s a unique twist on sparkle, with varying sizes and colors that stand out. Pair with any dress color to shine at parties, concerts, or special gatherings.

Highlight your inner corners for an extra pop-under sunlight, adding a touch of magic to your look.

19. Heavenly Hues

Heavenly hues showcase a mint green glitter that adds a unique touch to your makeup. Pair it with bold lips for an instant edge. Perfect with dresses in neutral tones or pastel shades for events like weddings, proms, or date nights.

Simply apply glitter to lids, define brows, add mascara, and choose your favorite lipstick to complete the look.

20. Powder Pink Glitter Eyeshadow Look

Pink eyeshadow with glitter is a lovely choice. Soft-toned glitter complements the eyeshadow without overpowering it. Pair it with dresses in white, silver, or pastel colors for events like weddings, parties, or proms.

Experiment with silver or gold glitter to enhance the eyes further. It’s a perfect way to add sparkle to your look.

21. Glitter Wing

A glitter wing on your eyes adds a special touch to your look. It’s minimal yet powerful, making a statement effortlessly. Pair it with dresses in any color for events like parties, concerts, or nights out.

Using a waterproof formula helps prevent creasing and smudging, ensuring your look stays flawless all day or night.

You may also read this: DIY Lash Extension Mastery: A Comprehensive Guide to Flawless Application

22. Plum Mysticism

Plum mysticism mixes two violet shades on the eyelids and under the eyes, giving a striking contrast. It goes well with dresses in dark purple, burgundy, or black for fancy occasions like weddings or formal dinners.

Adding chunky glitter on the eyelids completes the look, making it both dramatic and elegant.

23. Silver Glitter Eyeshadow Look

This silver glitter eyeshadow look is simply stunning. It’s perfect for adding sparkle to your eyes, making them shine bright. Pair it with dresses in any color for special occasions like parties, weddings, or proms.

The glitter on the lid with the liner traced around it adds a unique touch and creates a stunning effect that’s sure to turn heads.

24. Deep Plum

Deep plum features dark purple eyelids with violet sparkle, matching well with red, sparkly lips for a standout style. It goes nicely with dresses in black, burgundy, or navy for parties, weddings, or fancy dinners.

Plus, trying out matching glitter adds a fun touch to your eyeshadow collection and lets you create many different looks.

25. Radiant Glitter

Radiant glitter has shiny metallic shadows with tiny sparkles, giving a subtle yet eye-catching shine. Mixing blue and pink shades adds variety to your look.

It goes well with dresses in neutral or light colors for weddings, parties, or proms. Plus, it’s sure to make you stand out and leave a lasting impression.

You may also read this:

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you make glitter eyeshadow look good?

To make glitter eyeshadow look good, apply a primer first for better adhesion, then use a flat brush to pack on the glitter, focusing on the center of the lid.

Where do you wear glitter eyeshadow?

Glitter eyeshadow can be worn to parties, special events, or even for a fun night out with friends.

Is glitter eyeshadow in style?

Yes, glitter eyeshadow is currently in style and can add a glamorous touch to any makeup look.

How do you use gold glitter eyeshadow?

To use gold glitter eyeshadow, apply it to the center of your eyelids for a striking pop of color, or use it as an accent in the inner corners of your eyes.

Is glitter eyeshadow safe for eyes?

Glitter eyeshadow is generally safe for the eyes, but it’s important to use products specifically formulated for the eyes to avoid irritation or injury.

Can I use regular glitter for eye makeup?

It’s not recommended to use regular craft glitter for eye makeup, as it can be too large and abrasive, potentially causing damage to the delicate skin around the eyes. Instead, opt for cosmetic-grade glitter designed for use on the eyes.