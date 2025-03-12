Top 40 + Nail Salon Equipment List. What Tools and Supplies are Must Haves – The Nail Tech Diaries (2025)

This chair is similar to the ones I use in my own salon. They are functional and very comfortable. They don’t have armrests so your clients won’t be tempted to remove their arms from the table. I also love the wheels because you and your clients can be repositioned very easily like when doing pedicures.

It has a curved back, so it helps a lot comfort-wise. As a nail technician back support is very important.

The height adjustment setting on the chair is great seeing that everyone has a different height and build. Plush upholstery really makes long sitting sessions a lot more comfortable. It’s also great in the winter. No one wants a cold backside. Check price on amazon