Top 5 Adult Diapers for Traveling (2025)

As the winter holidays approach (how is it already November??), it’s time to start talking about one of the top things on everyone’s mind: holiday travel.

And trust us, we know how triggering the holiday season can be – especially when it comes to travel plans. It’s the time of year that’s just as difficult as it is magical. And when you add in the complexities of traveling with incontinence, whether you’re heading across town or across the country, it makes an emotionally taxing time of year even more challenging.

But here's the good news: there is something that can help. And if there’s one thing we’re thankful for this holiday season, it’s incontinence supplies and diapers you can actually rely on.

With worries about leaks and impromptu diaper changes taken off your plate, you’ll finally feel free to enjoy the season and focus your mental energy where it’s needed most (getting to your destination safely and relatively on time).

And while we can’t prevent flight delays, bad weather, or road closures, we can recommend the best adult diapers that are specifically designed to outlast it all.

Our Favorite Travel-Friendly Incontinence Products:

MegaMax Overnight Diaper Briefs with Tabs Best Overall Diaper for Travel Our number one recommendation for long and uncertain travel days is always and will always be the MegaMax Overnight Diaper with Tabs. The epitome of maximum extreme absorbency, the MegaMax Overnight Diaper provides up to 12 hours of unbeatable protection against leaks while also offering top-of-the-line odor control. For long days on the road, the train, or in the air, there isn’t anything we trust better to stay dry, leak-free, and comfortable for as long as you need it. These are your set-it-and-forget-it kind of absorbent travel best friend. See Also 6 Best Travel Diapers for Adults - Tranquility Products EternaDry Booster Pads – Best Protection Against Travel Mishaps We’ve all been there – you arrive at the airport early, and the first thing you see is DELAYED in big bold letters next to your flight number. It’s never a good feeling. But with EternaDry Booster Pads on your side, the last thing you’ll be worried about is leaking. Adding an EternaDry Booster Pad adds up to 4.5 cups of absorbent capacity to your diaper, giving you or your loved one valuable extra hours of leak protection. We recommend packing a couple in a carry-on… just in case. GoSupreme Pull-On Incontinence Underwear – Best for Traveling + Toileting A top seller for a reason, GoSupreme Pull-On Style Diapers offer overnight-quality absorbency with an on-the-go design, featuring an extra snug fit around the legs and an overall closer fit to the body than anything else you’ll find in store – preventing both bulkiness and leakage. And for anyone who prefers to use the toilet whenever possible, but still wants a good-quality absorbency product as back-up, this is the diaper for you. DynaDry Supreme Heavy Unisex Incontinence Liners – Best for Traveling with Mild to Moderate Incontinence If you or your loved one rarely experiences full voids or severe leakage but is looking for a safer option for a long day of travel, NorthShore DynaDry Supreme Heavy Unisex Incontinence Liners are an amazing solution that guarantees all-day leak protection. Designed to protect against even the heaviest control problems, with as much absorbency as most store-brand pull-up style diapers, these liners easily adhere inside the underwear you already own for a convenient, suitcase-friendly alternative for up to 8 hours of leak-free protection. MegaMax AirLock Breathable Diaper Briefs with Tabs Best for Traveling Somewhere Warm At NorthShore, we are firm believers that absorbency products should only ever make you feel more comfortable – never less. But when you wake up in 30-degree weather, and end the day in 80-degree weather, we know it can be difficult to plan your day’s attire. Luckily, MegaMax AirLock is truly the best of both worlds. You can enjoy top-of-the-line absorbent protection all day long, while staying cool with the help of a breathable cloth-like exterior. It’s the perfect solution for traveling to a warmer climate this holiday season.

Incontinence shouldn’t get in the way of traveling to see loved ones or enjoying the holiday season. With the right products in your bag, you can stop worrying about leaks and focus on what matters most – all the moments and memories with friends and family. Still not sure which adult diaper to add to your suitcase? Our customer care team is happy to help! You can reach us anytime at info@northshorecare.com or give us a call at 800-563-0161.