Top 58 Slang For Supplies – Meaning & Usage - FluentSlang (2025)

When it comes to stocking up on your essentials, navigating the world of slang for supplies can be a game-changer. From office supplies to crafting materials, our team has got you covered with a list of the trendiest and most useful terms to help you stay ahead of the curve. Say goodbye to confusion and hello to a whole new level of supply-savviness with our expertly curated list!

1. Gear

This term refers to various types of equipment or supplies used for a specific purpose or activity. It can include clothing, tools, or any other necessary items.

For example , “I need to buy some hiking gear before our trip.”

A person talking about their profession might say, "I always have my camera gear with me."

In a discussion about outdoor activities, someone might ask, "What gear do I need for camping in the winter?"

2. Kit

A kit is a collection of tools or supplies that are packaged together for a specific purpose. It often includes everything needed to complete a task or project.

For instance , “I bought a first aid kit for emergencies.”

A person interested in arts and crafts might say, "I have a knitting kit that includes all the necessary needles and yarn."

In a conversation about car maintenance, someone might ask, "Do you have a tire repair kit in your trunk?"

This phrase refers to the specific tools or equipment that are essential for a particular profession or trade. It implies that these items are necessary for someone to perform their job effectively.

For example , “A chef’s knives are the tools of their trade.”

A carpenter might talk about their tools of the trade, such as a saw and hammer.

In a discussion about photography, someone might mention the camera and lenses as the tools of the trade.

4. Materials

Materials refer to the substances or resources used to create or build something. It can include raw materials, such as wood or metal, as well as other necessary supplies.

For instance , “We need to gather the materials for the art project.”

A person discussing construction might say, "The materials used in this building are top quality."

In a conversation about cooking, someone might ask, "Do you have all the necessary materials for the recipe?"

5. Stock

Stock refers to the supply or quantity of items available for use or sale. It can also refer to the goods or products kept in a store or warehouse.

For example , “We need to check the stock before placing an order.”

, “We need to check the stock before placing an order.” A business owner might talk about managing their stock levels to meet customer demand.

In a discussion about retail, someone might ask, “How often do you replenish your stock?”

6. Gear up

To get ready or prepare for a specific activity or situation. “Gear up” often refers to gathering or acquiring the necessary supplies or equipment for a task.

For instance , before going hiking, you might say, “I need to gear up with a backpack, water bottle, and sturdy shoes.”

In a discussion about camping, someone might recommend, "Make sure to gear up with a good tent and sleeping bag."

A sports fan might say, "I'm gearing up for the big game with snacks and drinks."

7. Rig

To arrange or assemble something in a specific way. “Rig” is often used to refer to setting up or preparing equipment or supplies for a particular purpose.

For example , when setting up a sound system, you might say, “Let’s rig the speakers and connect the wires.”

A person discussing fishing might mention, "I always rig my fishing rod with a strong line and a sharp hook."

In a conversation about photography, someone might say, "I need to rig my camera with a tripod for this shot."

8. Stuff

A general term for various items or belongings. “Stuff” is a colloquial term often used to refer to a collection of miscellaneous objects or supplies.

For instance , when packing for a trip, you might say, “I need to gather all my stuff and put it in a suitcase.”

In a discussion about organizing a room, someone might suggest, "Get rid of the unnecessary stuff and keep only what you need."

A person talking about their hobbies might mention, "I have a lot of art stuff like paint, brushes, and canvases."

9. Goods

A term often used to refer to various items or products. “Goods” can encompass a wide range of supplies or merchandise.

For example , when shopping, a person might ask, “Where can I find electronic goods like computers and smartphones?”

In a conversation about online shopping, someone might say, "I ordered some goods from a popular retailer."

A person discussing the economy might mention, "The export of agricultural goods contributes to the country's GDP."

10. Stash

To hide or store something, usually in a secret or secure place. “Stash” is often used to refer to a hidden collection of supplies or goods.

For instance , a person might say, “I have a stash of snacks in my desk drawer for when I get hungry.”

In a discussion about emergency preparedness, someone might advise, "Make sure to have a stash of essential supplies in case of a natural disaster."

A person talking about personal safety might mention, "I always keep a small stash of cash in case of emergencies."

11. Tackle

This term refers to the tools or equipment needed for a specific activity or task. In the context of supplies, “tackle” can refer to a collection of gear or tools used for a particular purpose.

For example , a fisherman might say, “I need to gather my tackle before heading out to the lake.”

In a discussion about camping, someone might ask, "What kind of tackle do you bring on a hiking trip?"

A DIY enthusiast might say, "My tackle includes a set of screwdrivers, pliers, and a hammer."

12. Armamentarium

This term refers to a collection of tools or equipment used for a specific purpose or activity. It can also be used metaphorically to describe a wide range of resources or options available to someone.

For instance , a dentist might say, “My armamentarium includes a variety of dental instruments.”

In a discussion about cooking, someone might ask, "What's in your armamentarium for baking?"

A writer might say, "My armamentarium consists of a laptop, notebooks, and a thesaurus."

13. Arsenal

This term refers to a collection of weapons, equipment, or supplies, particularly in the context of military or combat. It can also be used metaphorically to describe a large collection or range of items.

For example , a soccer coach might say, “Our team has a strong arsenal of offensive plays.”

In a discussion about art supplies, someone might ask, "What's in your arsenal for painting?"

A gamer might say, "I need to build up my arsenal of weapons in this video game."

14. Gadgets

This term refers to small electronic devices or tools that are designed to perform specific functions. It can also be used more broadly to describe any interesting or innovative piece of technology.

For instance , a tech enthusiast might say, “I love collecting the latest gadgets.”

In a discussion about kitchen supplies, someone might ask, "What are your must-have gadgets in the kitchen?"

A traveler might say, "I always pack my gadgets, like a portable charger and noise-canceling headphones."

15. Knick-knacks

This term refers to small, decorative objects or ornaments that are often considered to have little practical value. It can also be used more broadly to describe any small, miscellaneous items or accessories.

For example , someone might say, “I like to decorate my shelves with knick-knacks.”

In a discussion about office supplies, someone might ask, "What knick-knacks do you keep on your desk?"

A collector might say, "My knick-knacks include small figurines and vintage postcards."

16. Provisions

This term refers to necessary supplies or items, especially those needed for a specific purpose or event. “Provisions” can include food, equipment, or other essential items.

For example , when preparing for a camping trip, someone might say, “Make sure to pack enough provisions for the whole weekend.”

, when preparing for a camping trip, someone might say, “Make sure to pack enough provisions for the whole weekend.” In a survival situation, a person might prioritize finding provisions like food and water.

A hiker might discuss their provisions, saying, “I always carry extra snacks and a first aid kit in my backpack.”

17. Rations

This term refers to a fixed amount of food or supplies that are distributed or allotted to individuals. Rations are often given in times of scarcity or during military operations.

For instance, during World War II, soldiers were often given rations of canned food and other supplies.

In a post-apocalyptic movie, a character might say, "We have enough rations to last us a few more days."

A person discussing emergency preparedness might recommend, "It's important to have a stockpile of rations in case of a natural disaster."

18. Implements

This term refers to tools or equipment used to carry out a specific task or job. “Implements” can include a wide range of items, from simple tools to complex machinery.

For example , a gardener might say, “I need to gather my implements before I start planting.”

, a gardener might say, “I need to gather my implements before I start planting.” In a discussion about cooking, someone might mention their kitchen implements, such as knives and measuring cups.

A construction worker might talk about their implements, saying, “I always carry a variety of tools in my toolbox.”

19. Apparatus

This term refers to a device or piece of equipment used for a specific purpose or function. “Apparatus” can range from simple tools to complex machinery.

For instance, in a laboratory, scientists might use various apparatus to conduct experiments.

In a fitness class, the instructor might demonstrate how to use different apparatus, such as resistance bands or exercise balls.

A person discussing photography might mention their camera apparatus, including lenses and tripods.

20. Paraphernalia

This term refers to a collection of equipment or gear associated with a specific activity or hobby. “Paraphernalia” can include various items needed for that particular activity.

For example, in a discussion about camping, someone might talk about their camping paraphernalia, such as tents, sleeping bags, and cooking utensils.

In a conversation about drug use, the term "drug paraphernalia" refers to items used for consuming or preparing drugs.

A person discussing a specific sport might mention their sports paraphernalia, such as jerseys, hats, and equipment.

21. Armory

An armory is a place where weapons and military equipment are stored. It can also refer to a large collection of weapons or a wide range of resources.

For example , “The armory is filled with rifles, pistols, and ammunition.”

In a discussion about military strategy, someone might mention, "The army has a vast armory of tanks and artillery."

A person referring to a large collection of something might say, "She has an armory of knowledge about art history."

A toolbox is a container or case used to store and organize tools. It can also be used metaphorically to refer to a collection of skills or resources.

For instance , “He opened his toolbox and grabbed a wrench.”

In a conversation about problem-solving, someone might say, "You need to have a toolbox of different strategies."

A person discussing their skills might say, "I have a toolbox of programming languages I can work with."

23. Armament

Armament refers to the weapons and equipment used by a military or armed forces. It can also be used to describe a collection of weapons or the process of equipping military forces.

For example , “The country’s armament includes tanks, fighter jets, and warships.”

In a discussion about military spending, someone might mention, "The government allocated a large budget for armament."

A person referring to a large collection of weapons might say, "He has an impressive armament in his private collection."

24. Stockpile

A stockpile is a large collection or supply of something, often stored for future use or emergencies. It can refer to a reserve of goods, resources, or even information.

For instance , “The country has a stockpile of food and medical supplies in case of a natural disaster.”

In a conversation about preparedness, someone might say, "It's important to have a stockpile of essentials like water and batteries."

A person discussing their collection of books might say, "I have a stockpile of novels waiting to be read."

25. Hoard

To hoard means to accumulate and store large quantities of something, often in a secretive or possessive manner. It can also refer to the act of collecting or saving items excessively.

For example , “She hoarded canned goods and toiletries in her basement.”

In a discussion about a collector's habits, someone might say, "He tends to hoard comic books and action figures."

A person referring to their own tendency to save things might say, "I admit, I have a hoarding problem with sentimental items."

26. Armaments

Armaments refer to weapons or military equipment. The term is often used in a military or defense context.

For example , “The country invested heavily in armaments to strengthen its defense capabilities.”

A news article might discuss, "The government plans to modernize its armaments."

In a military strategy discussion, someone might say, "The key to victory lies in superior armaments."

27. Tackle shop

A tackle shop is a store that sells fishing equipment such as fishing rods, reels, lures, and other supplies. It is a common term used among fishing enthusiasts.

For instance , “I need to stop by the tackle shop to pick up some new lures.”

A fisherman might recommend, "The tackle shop down the street has a great selection."

In a fishing forum, someone might ask, "Any recommendations for tackle shops in the area?"

28. Resources

Resources refer to materials or supplies that can be used for a specific purpose. The term is broad and can encompass various types of supplies depending on the context.

For example , “The company allocated additional resources to complete the project.”

A teacher might ask, "Do we have enough resources for the science experiment?"

In a discussion about survival skills, someone might mention, "Knowing how to find and utilize natural resources is essential."

29. Gearbox

A gearbox is a container or storage used to hold gear or equipment. The term is often used in outdoor or sports-related contexts.

For instance , “I packed my gear into the gearbox before heading out for the hike.”

A cyclist might discuss, "The gearbox on my bike allows me to carry all my cycling essentials."

In a camping forum, someone might ask, "Any recommendations for a durable and spacious gearbox?"

30. Ammo

Ammo is a shortened form of ammunition, which refers to the bullets or other projectiles used in firearms. It is a common term used among gun enthusiasts or in military discussions.

For example , “He loaded his firearm with ammo before heading to the shooting range.”

A soldier might report, "We're running low on ammo and need a resupply."

In a discussion about self-defense, someone might say, "It's important to have enough ammo for personal protection."

31. Equipment

This term refers to any tools, devices, or machinery used for a specific purpose or activity. It can include a wide range of items, from sports equipment to professional tools.

For example , “I need to get some new camping equipment before our trip.”

In a discussion about photography, someone might say, "Having the right equipment is crucial for capturing great shots."

A person preparing for a workout might ask, "Do you have any recommendations for fitness equipment?"

32. Inventory

This term is used to describe the complete list of items or goods available in a particular place, such as a store or warehouse. It is often used in business and retail settings.

For instance , “We need to update our inventory to reflect the new products.”

In a discussion about managing a restaurant, someone might say, "Keeping track of inventory is essential for minimizing waste and maximizing profits."

A person working in logistics might ask, "How often do you conduct inventory checks?"

33. Merchandise

This term refers to goods or items that are available for sale or trade. It is commonly used in the retail industry to describe the items that a store offers to customers.

For example , “The store has a wide selection of merchandise to choose from.”

In a discussion about branding, someone might say, "Creating attractive merchandise is key to building a strong brand."

A person attending a concert might be excited to buy merchandise featuring their favorite band.

34. Hardware

This term is often used to describe various types of tools or equipment, especially those made of metal. It can refer to both handheld tools and larger machinery.

For instance , “I need to buy some new hardware for my woodworking projects.”

In a discussion about home improvement, someone might ask, "Where can I find high-quality hardware for my renovation?"

A person working in construction might say, "Having the right hardware is essential for completing projects efficiently."

35. Utensils

This term refers to various tools or implements used for eating or cooking. It includes items such as knives, forks, spoons, and other kitchen tools.

For example , “I need to buy some new utensils for my kitchen.”

In a discussion about cooking, someone might say, "Having the right utensils can make a big difference in the outcome of a dish."

A person hosting a dinner party might ask, "Do you have enough utensils for all the guests?"

36. Gadgetry

This refers to a collection of gadgets or devices. It can also be used to describe the act of using or collecting gadgets.

For example , “I love exploring the latest gadgetry at tech expos.”

A tech enthusiast might say, "My room is filled with all sorts of gadgetry."

A person discussing their hobbies might mention, "I spend my free time tinkering with all sorts of gadgetry."

37. Swag

In this context, “swag” refers to free promotional items that are given away at events or as part of a marketing campaign. It can also be used to describe cool or stylish items.

For instance , “I went to a conference and got some awesome swag.”

A person might say, "Check out this swag I got from a music festival."

Another might comment, "That shirt is swag, where did you get it?"

38. Stockroom

A stockroom is a storage area where supplies or inventory are kept. It can also be used to refer to a place where items are stored in general.

For example , “I need to check the stockroom for more supplies.”

A retail worker might say, "I spent all day organizing the stockroom."

A person discussing their home organization might mention, "My stockroom is filled with shelves and bins."

39. Gear store

A gear store is a shop that sells equipment or supplies for a specific activity or hobby. It can also refer to a store that specializes in outdoor gear or sporting goods.

For instance , “I need to stop by the gear store to pick up some hiking boots.”

A person might say, "I love browsing through gear stores to see the latest camping equipment."

Another might comment, "The gear store has everything you need for skiing."

40. Hardware store

A hardware store is a shop that sells tools, building materials, and other supplies. It can also be used to refer to a place where you can find a wide range of household items.

For example , “I’m going to the hardware store to buy some paint.”

A person might say, "I love exploring hardware stores to find unique home decor."

Another might comment, "The hardware store is my go-to place for gardening supplies."

41. Inventory room

This is a designated area where supplies or goods are kept in an organized manner. An inventory room is typically used in a professional or commercial setting to store a large quantity of items.

For example, a warehouse might have an inventory room to store products before they are shipped out.

In a retail store, employees might access the inventory room to restock shelves with merchandise.

A business owner might say, “We need to organize the inventory room to make it easier to find items.”

42. Gear closet

A gear closet is a storage space specifically designed to hold various types of equipment or gear. It is often used by outdoor enthusiasts or individuals who have a collection of specialized equipment.

For instance, a climber might have a gear closet to store ropes, harnesses, and other climbing gear.

A cyclist might use a gear closet to store helmets, bike tools, and spare parts.

Someone discussing their hobbies might say, “My gear closet is filled with camping gear, fishing equipment, and hiking boots.”

A toolshed is a small building or storage space used to store various tools and equipment. It is commonly found in residential properties, particularly those with a backyard or garden.

For example, a homeowner might keep gardening tools, such as shovels and rakes, in a toolshed.

A handyman might have a toolshed filled with power tools, screwdrivers, and wrenches.

Someone might say, “I need to organize my toolshed so I can easily find the right tool for the job.”

44. Gear bag

A gear bag is a bag or case used to carry and transport various types of equipment or gear. It is often used by athletes, travelers, or individuals who need to bring their gear with them on the go.

For instance, a soccer player might have a gear bag to carry their cleats, shin guards, and jersey.

A photographer might use a gear bag to transport their camera, lenses, and accessories.

Someone preparing for a trip might say, “I need to pack my gear bag with hiking boots, a tent, and cooking supplies.”

45. Kit box

A kit box is a portable container used to hold and organize a specific set of supplies or tools. It is often used in various industries or hobbies that require specialized equipment.

For example, a first aid kit box contains medical supplies and is used in emergency situations.

A makeup artist might have a kit box filled with different shades of foundation, brushes, and other cosmetics.

Someone discussing their hobbies might say, “I have a kit box for my painting supplies, including brushes, paints, and canvases.”

46. Stockpile room

This refers to a designated area or room where supplies are stored in large quantities. A stockpile room is often used for emergency preparedness or for storing essential items.

For example , “We need to organize the stockpile room and make sure everything is easily accessible.”

In a discussion about disaster preparedness, someone might ask, "What items should be kept in a stockpile room?"

A person might say, "I always keep extra food and water in my stockpile room in case of emergencies."

47. Resource center

A resource center is a place where various supplies, information, or assistance can be found. It serves as a central location for accessing resources related to a specific topic or purpose.

For instance , “The resource center at the library offers books, online databases, and research assistance.”

In a discussion about job hunting, someone might recommend, "Check out the local employment resource center for job listings and resume help."

A person might say, "The resource center at the community center is a great place to find resources for seniors."

48. Supply depot

A supply depot is a large storage facility where supplies or equipment are stored in bulk. It is often used by military or government organizations to stockpile essential items.

For example , “The supply depot is responsible for distributing food, water, and medical supplies to troops.”

In a discussion about logistics, someone might ask, "How often are supplies replenished at the supply depot?"

A person might say, "The supply depot plays a crucial role in ensuring that essential items are readily available during times of crisis."

49. Gear locker

A gear locker is a designated space for storing gear or equipment. It is commonly used in sports teams, military units, or outdoor organizations to keep equipment organized and easily accessible.

For instance , “Each player has their own gear locker in the locker room.”

In a discussion about camping, someone might recommend, "Make sure to keep your camping gear organized in a gear locker."

A person might say, "The gear locker at the fire station is stocked with all the necessary equipment for firefighting."

A tool shed is a small building or structure used for storing tools. It is typically found in residential properties or gardening areas and provides a convenient and secure place to keep tools.

For example , “I keep all my gardening tools in the tool shed.”

In a discussion about home improvement, someone might suggest, "Invest in a good quality tool shed to keep your tools protected."

A person might say, "Having a tool shed makes it easier to find and access the tools I need for various projects."

51. Gear room

A “gear room” is a designated space where various types of equipment or gear are stored. It can be found in a variety of settings such as outdoor adventure centers, sports facilities, or military bases.

For example, a hiking club might have a gear room where members can borrow tents and backpacks for their trips.

In a sports complex, the gear room would house equipment like balls, bats, and helmets.

A military base might have a gear room where soldiers can access weapons, uniforms, and other necessary supplies.

52. Kit closet

A “kit closet” refers to a storage area specifically designated for kits. These kits can contain a variety of items for specific purposes, such as first aid kits, toolkits, or emergency preparedness kits.

For instance, a school might have a kit closet stocked with emergency supplies like flashlights, blankets, and food rations.

In a hospital, a kit closet might store medical kits containing supplies for different procedures or treatments.

A construction site might have a kit closet with toolkits for various tasks, such as plumbing or electrical work.

53. Stockroom closet

A “stockroom closet” is a small storage space used to store inventory or supplies. It is typically smaller in size compared to a full-scale stockroom, but still serves the purpose of keeping supplies organized and easily accessible.

For example, a small retail store might have a stockroom closet where they store extra inventory of popular items.

In an office setting, a stockroom closet could be used to store office supplies like paper, pens, and folders.

A restaurant might have a stockroom closet to store non-perishable food items or cleaning supplies.

54. Resource hub

A “resource hub” is a centralized location where various supplies and information are available for use. It serves as a convenient and easily accessible place for individuals to access the necessary resources.

For instance, a community center might have a resource hub where residents can find information about local services, events, and resources.

In a school, a resource hub could be a room or area where students can find textbooks, reference materials, and educational resources.

A workplace might have a resource hub that provides employees with access to training materials, manuals, and office supplies.

55. Supply cache

A “supply cache” refers to a hidden or secret storage location where supplies are stored, often for emergency or survival purposes. This term is commonly used in outdoor and wilderness settings.

For example, hikers or campers might create a supply cache by burying a container with food, water, and other essential items in a discreet location.

In military operations, a supply cache could be a hidden storage area for ammunition, weapons, and other necessary supplies.

Survivalists might have a supply cache in a remote location containing food, water filters, and medical supplies.

56. Gear vault

A “gear vault” refers to a secure storage space specifically designed to hold and protect various types of equipment or gear. It is often used in outdoor or adventure settings where gear needs to be kept safe and organized.

For example , a hiker might say, “I need to store my camping gear in the gear vault before we head out.”

A rock climber might mention, "Make sure to lock up your climbing gear in the gear vault when you're not using it."

A photographer might comment, "I always keep my expensive camera gear in a gear vault to prevent theft or damage."

A “tool chest” is a portable or stationary container specifically designed to hold and organize various types of tools. It is often used in workshops, garages, or construction sites to keep tools easily accessible and protected.

For instance , a mechanic might say, “I have all my wrenches organized in my tool chest.”

A carpenter might mention, "I keep my saws and drills in separate compartments of my tool chest."

A homeowner might comment, "I always make sure to lock my tool chest to prevent any accidents with children."

58. Gear rack

A “gear rack” is a storage system specifically designed to hold and display various types of gear or equipment. It is often used in sports, outdoor activities, or retail settings to showcase and organize gear.