Top 8 Benefits of Collagen (2025)

Collagen is a key component in bones, skin, muscles, and other body parts. It may help improve skin health, relieve joint pain, and prevent bone loss, among other things.
Collagen is a protein. Your body makes it, and it’s important for healthy joints, skin, bones, muscles, and more. But as you age — just when it’s harder for your body to make collagen — the collagen you have begins to break down. So, you may be considering collagen supplements and wondering how much they really help.
Here are 9 science-backed health benefits of taking collagen.
Collagen is the
You can get collagen from foods like pork skin and bone broth, but collagen supplements have also become popular. Most are hydrolyzed, which means the collagen has been broken down to make it easier to absorb.
These supplements come primarily in powder form but are also available in capsules. The types of collagen found in supplements vary — some contain one or two types, while others contain up to five.
Summary
Collagen supplementation provides a variety of health benefits.
1. May improve skin health
Collagen is a major component of your skin. It plays a role in strengthening skin, as well as in elasticity and hydration. As you age, your body
Several studies have shown that collagen peptides or supplements containing collagen may help slow the aging of your skin by reducing wrinkles and dryness. One
These supplements
There are also many anecdotal claims that collagen supplements help prevent acne and other skin conditions, but these aren’t supported by scientific evidence.
2. May relieve joint pain
As you age, the amount of collagen in your body decreases, and your risk increases for joint disorders such as osteoarthritis. Some studies suggest that collagen supplements
A review of studies in people with osteoarthritis found that taking collagen led to
Researchers suggest supplemental collagen may accumulate in cartilage and stimulate your tissues to make collagen which
3. May prevent bone loss
Your bones are made mostly of collagen. As you age, collagen deteriorates, and your bone mass decreases. This
In a 12-month study of postmenopausal women, some took a calcium and vitamin D supplement with 5 grams of collagen and others took a calcium and vitamin D supplement with no collagen daily.
Those taking the calcium, vitamin D, and collagen supplement had
Another study found similar results in 66 postmenopausal women who took 5 grams of collagen daily for 12 months. Participants who took the collagen had an
However, more human studies are needed.
4. May boost muscle mass
As the most abundant protein in the body, collagen is an important component of skeletal muscle.
In a 12-week study, 26 older men with sarcopenia took 15 grams of collagen while participating in an exercise program. Compared to men who exercised but didn’t take collagen, they
However, more research is necessary to prove collagen’s potential to boost muscle mass.
5. May promote heart health
Researchers have theorized that collagen supplements may help reduce the risk of heart conditions.
Collagen provides structure to your arteries, the blood vessels that carry blood from your heart to the rest of your body.
Without enough collagen, arteries may become less flexible and elastic, which may lead to atherosclerosis, a disease characterized by the narrowing of your arteries. This condition may cause heart attack and stroke.
In a 6-month study, 30 healthy adults took 16 grams of collagen daily. They had experienced a significant reduction in measures of artery stiffness from the study’s beginning to its end (
Additionally, their levels of HDL (good) cholesterol rose by an
6. May improve gut health
Although no randomized controlled trials support this claim, some health professionals report that collagen supplements can treat leaky gut syndrome, also called intestinal permeability. Individuals report collagen helps, but research is needed.
7. May strengthen your hair and nails
Taking collagen may
8. May help maintain brain health
While no studies have examined the role of collagen supplements in brain health, some people claim that they improve mood and reduce anxiety symptoms.
9. May help support weight loss
Proponents believe that collagen supplements may promote weight loss and faster metabolism. However, no studies support these claims. Although these potential effects are promising, more research is needed before formal conclusions can be made.
While collagen supplements are generally well tolerated with few reported side effects, many are made from common food allergens, such as fish, shellfish, and eggs. People with allergies to these foods should avoid collagen supplements made with these ingredients.
Some people report nausea, bloating, and heartburn when taking collagen supplements, but
Collagen may be found in or derived from animal products. Foods that contain collagen include:
- gelatin
- bone broth
- connective tissues of animals
- chicken skin
- pork skin
- beef
- fish
Vitamin C is crucial for collagen synthesis. There are many foods that are high in Vitamin C, like citrus fruits, broccoli, strawberries, and many others.
Because collagen’s amino acid composition differs from those of other proteins, the possible alternatives are limited. Vegan collagen can be made from genetically modified yeast and bacteria, which contain proteins similar to collagen. These are being investigated as potential collagen sources.
A nutritionally balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and plant-based protein foods
How long does it take to see results from collagen supplements?
Collagen turnover is a slow process. Most studies use a minimum of 8 weeks to assess collagen’s effects on skin health and joint pain relief, but
Is it good to take collagen every day?
It’s probably fine to take supplements containing collagen daily, and few side effects have been reported.
Is collagen safe for your kidneys?
If you have kidney stones or are at risk for them, you may want to
Collagen supplements are associated with several health benefits and very few known risks. Supplements may increase muscle mass, prevent bone loss, relieve joint pain, and improve skin health by reducing wrinkles and dryness.
While other benefits may exist, most claims about weight loss, gut health, and brain health aren’t backed by research. Although several foods contain collagen, it’s unknown whether these foods offer the same benefits as supplements.
