Top Bath Aids for Getting In and Out of the Bath | Oak Tree Mobility (2025)

Bath aids are essential tools designed to assist individuals in safely getting in and out of the bath. This is especially important for those who may have mobility, balance issues or disabilities and would generally struggle in using a shower. In this article, we will further explore the top bath aids for getting in and out of the bath. While some may still prefer to use a shower to bathe, bath aids offer a more substantial amount of support, stability and comfort, allowing individuals to maintain their independence and enjoy bathing without the risks of slips, falls or accidents.

What are bathing aids?

You must be thinking ‘what are bathing aids?’ and what benefits do they provide for certain individuals? Bathing aids are supportive devices or equipment that assist those in safely entering or exiting a bath or shower. They are available in various forms and can assist those who need it the most with great care. The different products available may include non-slip mats, grab bars and handrails. Although each of these have their own benefits, one of the top recommended bath aids for getting in and out of the bath is a bath lift. This device features a belt that can carefully lower and raise an individual back up - which requires minimal effort, yet provides the utmost care and comfort at the same time!

Different bath aids for elderly people

Although there are various bath aids to choose from, the most essential and practical however is a bath lift, giving you the perfect solution to meeting your bathing needs. What are the different bath aids for elderly people and what is their purpose?

Grab rails

Grab rails are a versatile aid. They serve a number of functions in the bathroom and are a common feature in fully-accessible rooms. They help the user to pull themselves to a standing position, or allow them to lower themselves safely into the bath.

You can either choose grab rails that can be securely fixed to the walls, or suction-style rails which allow you to reposition them. Suction rails are portable, discreet, and can be used almost anywhere. Grab rails can also be secured to the side of the bath and used alongside bath steps, enabling easy and safe access in and out of the bath.

Bath steps

A bath step is a simple yet effective aid which helps people with mobility issues to get in and out of the bath safely. They are a popular choice for elderly people who find it difficult to climb over the side of the bath

Bath boards

A bath board sits securely across the width of the bath. It can be used to sit on as you wash, without needing to fully lower yourself into the bath. This piece of equipment is effective for elderly people who find it difficult to lower themselves in and out of the bath.

Bath seats

Having a specialised bath seat for elderly people or people with disabilities can make an enormous difference to the quality of their bathing routine. Bath seats are designed to help people who have difficulty fully lowering themselves into, or rising from, the depth of the bath.

There are various designs to choose from, but by far the safest and most secure seats in your bath will be included in walk-in baths. You have a wide range of options, with naturally in-built seats that either make you sit up straight, or sit lower and be lifted into and out of the bath.

Bath mats and pillows

Bath mats add an extra layer of safety to your bathing routine. They sit on the floor of the bath and are designed to prevent slipping when climbing in and out. Bath mats use suction cups on the underside of the mat. These cups stick to the floor of the bath and help to reduce the risk of slips and falls.

Bath pillows provide additional comfort when you’re relaxing in the bath. Most bath pillows are inflatable, and they are held in place with suction cups. They fit behind the neck, providing support to people who find it difficult to sit upright.

Why are bathing aids essential for the elderly and disabled people

Bathing aids are essential for the elderly and disabled people because they support the challenges faced when it comes to bathing, along with various everyday tasks. So why are bathing aids essential for the elderly and disabled people and what is the impact? We list below the significance of bathing aids and their impact on these individuals.

Safety

Those who are elderly or have a disability often experience a higher risk of accidents and falls due to limited physical mobility and balance issues. Bathing aids, as well as aids for other daily tasks provide stability, support and prevent any accidents from occurring.

Mobility limitations

There are some struggles some may face when getting in and out of the bathtub. This could be as simple as stepping over and into the bathtub, slippery surfaces, lack of handle bars or grab rails and also limited space. At Oak Tree, the beauty of our bath lift comfortably allows you to bathe with no risks of any accidents.

Personal care

Bathing aids are designed to assist individuals with their personal care by making bathing more manageable and safer for those who have limited mobility. Accessibility, comfort and stability are all important factors to take into consideration and the practicality of bathing aids can offer that support for many individuals who may find themselves struggling.

Home modifications

Home modifications such as ramps, handrails, grab bars, adjustable beds and bathroom modifications can enhance independence and reduce the risks of accidents in everyday activities.

At Oak Tree, our value lies in our dedication to providing easy solutions for everyday tasks faced by the elderly and disabled individuals - understanding the challenges they encounter, we strive to offer a range of specialised products designed to address specific needs.

At Oak Tree, we have the perfect solution for you. With the top bath aids for getting in and out of the bath listed above, we can offer you an easier way to bathe. Our bath lift could change your life and improve your quality of life. The main reasons being that our bath lift fits in most baths, has a secure saddle band, a floating remote, wall mounted control and you can easily relax on the bottom of your own bath! This is mostly beneficial for those with back problems, circulatory issues or those who have had hip or knee replacements.

Our process is straightforward. Simply request your free brochure where you can arrange a free no-obligation consultation. You will then meet one of our advisors, who will then allow you to try our bath lift in the comfort of your own home. Once you’re happy with the product and want to purchase, we will install your new bath lift for you and ensure you’re completely confident using your brand-new bath lift before we leave!