Top Best Breast Augmentation in Turkey (2025)

Breast augmentation surgeries are mostly requested by women who do not feel comfortable in their own bodies.

More and more women who want to undergo breast augmentation are traveling to Turkey for this purpose. This is because breast augmentation with breast implants is the most commonly performed plastic breast surgery in Turkey. Especially in Istanbul, there are world-class plastic surgeons and clinics. In this article, we will inform you about the breast augmentation procedure and the cost in Turkey. You will also read important information you should know before your surgery in Turkey. In order for you to get a realistic idea of the results, we have also included before-and-after-pictures of breast augmentation. Let’s start!

Breast Augmentation Before and After Pictures

What is Breast Augmentation? Breast augmentation is a surgeryto increase the breast size.

There arethree different ways to place breast implants: The most common technique is an incision on the underside of the breast . This technique leaves a small scar and typically allows breastfeeding in the future. It is one of the most preferred methods.

is an incision on the . This technique leaves and typically in the future. It is one of the In another technique, the surgeon places the implant through an incision under the arm . This leaves a small scar on the underside of the arm.

. This leaves a small scar on the underside of the arm. In the third technique, the breast implant is placed througha cut around the nipple area. This method is not very preferred because itcan lead to a loss of sensation around the nippleand causeproblems with breastfeeding.

There are two different shapes of breast implants, which come in different sizes and profiles: Round

Tear drop

While some clinics increase prices depending on the size of the breast implant, our recommended clinics below offer the same prices regardless of size.

What is Breast Augmentation with Fat? Breast augmentation with fat uses fat from the patient's body instead of a breast implant. For this purpose, fat is taken from the buttocks, thighs or legs with the help of liposuction. Then it is injected into the breasts. The reason why this method is so popular is that the new breast size achieved by the patient’s own fat lasts for a lifetime. In addition, there are no scars. A disadvantage is that this method can only increase the breasts by a maximum of one cup size. Things You Should Know Before Your Breast Augmentation in Turkey, Istanbul If you want to have children in the future and wish to breastfeed them, you may want to wait to have Breast augmentation.

Breast augmentation is often combined with breast lift.

. Our recommended clinics in Istanbul below only use top-quality, certified breast implant brands with warranties.

For a breast plastic surgery, one visit to Istanbul is enough. Plan at least 7 days.

Patients should refrain from smoking and drinking alcohol for at least one week before and after the breast augmentation surgery.

You will need to wear a surgical bra for about 3 weeks after the procedure. During that time, you must sleep on your back.

Due to the surgical bra, many women avoid the summer months to undergo breast augmentation in Istanbul.

In the days following the procedure, it is important that you take it slow and do not make any quick movements.

and It is normal for the breasts to feel tense or hard, as the hematomas will go away within 2 weeks.

It is recommended to massage the breast regularly in the postoperative period, as this has positive effects, such as relieving pain, reducing the risk of edema, and correcting the position of the implant.

It is recommended to massage the breast regularly in the postoperative period, as this has positive effects, such as relieving pain, reducing the risk of edema, and correcting the position of the implant. It is advised to start scar care about 2 weeks after breast augmentation surgery

about 2 weeks after breast augmentation surgery Sports activities are not allowed for at least 6 weeks after the procedure.

The swelling commonly heals within 2 months.

The full recovery takes between 6 and 12 months.

The full recovery takes between 6 and 12 months. Final results are usually visible after the 6 months.

Procedure of Breast Augmentation in Istanbul, Turkey The first step for a breast augmentation surgery in Turkey is to submit your medical history and pictures of your breasts. During an online consultation with your plastic surgeon, you will discuss the risks and benefits of the procedure, your expectations and the best method for your specific case. After your arrival in Istanbul, you will visit the clinic for a consultation and check-up one day before your surgery. You and your surgeon will discuss which incision technique, size and shape of breast implants are best for your specific case. X-rays are also taken during the check-up. The surgery is typically scheduled for the next day. Since it is performed under general anesthesia, it is necessary that you come with an empty stomach. After a blood test, you will be prepared for surgery. The duration of a standard breast augmentation depends on the plastic surgeon, but will last approximately 2-3 hours. One overnight-stay in the hospital is usually sufficient. Before leaving the hospital the next day, your doctor will control the operated area and inform you about aftercare. The stitches will dissolve on their own and don't need to be removed. Three days after the procedure, you will be asked to see the surgeon for a follow-up check and bandage change. The final check-up often takes place the next day.

At intervalsover the next year, you will be asked to send pictures of the operated area, so your surgeon can check the progress.

How Much isBreast Augmentation in Turkey? In Turkey, the average cost of breast augmentation (breast implants) is around 3,500 - 4,500 Euro.

Prices & ratings compared to other countries, 2024

Country Price Rating Turkey ~ 3.500 € Germany ~ 5.000 € Poland ~ 6.200 € India ~ 7.000 €

Here the list of other treatments in which Turkey has become a specialist:

