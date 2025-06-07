Top Georgia high school football recruits in the class of 2027 (2025)

When it comes to football recruiting, it's never too early to look ahead, right?

While the 2026 class will grab the recruiting spotlight for the next year, the stars of the 2027 class will continue to get their shine as well. Over the last three weeks, we looked at thetop 2027 prospects in Texas, thetop 2027 prospects in Florida and the top 2027 prospects in California.

Now, it's time to look at the best players in 2027 coming from the Peach State. Here's a look at 10 must-know players from Georgia to know in the 2027 class.

DJ Jacobs

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell)

Position:EDGE

Summary:Regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, Jacobs had a breakout sophomore season for the Titans. He led their defense with 116 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three blocked punts and two fumble recoveries.

He already holds offers from nearly every major Power Four program.

LaDamion Guyton

School: Benedictine Military School (Savannah, GA)

Position:EDGE

Summary: Playing alongside one of the best in Elijah Griffin at Savannah Christian, Guyton still stood out. His sophomore season saw him account for 52 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Transferring ahead of his junior year, Guyton could be in store for a monster season, putting up numbers similar to or better than he did as a freshman.

Justice Weeks

School: Pace Academy (Atlanta)

Position:EDGE

Summary: There's just something with Georgia and elite edge rushers, right? Weeks is projected to be a top-10 recruit in the 2027 class, just like Jacobs and Guyton.

His impressive offers include Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.

Kelsey Adams

School: Langston Hughes (Atlanta)

Position:Offensive Tackle

Summary: Regarded as one of the top two offensive tackles in the 2027 class, Adams has the look and plays like a lineman ready for the next stage.

South Carolina and Nebraska have stood out so far in his recruitment, but don't be shocked when other major SEC programs start to really make a push.

George Lamons Jr.

School: Brooks County (Quitman)

Position:Athlete

Summary: Lamons Jr. projects to play more as a tight end at the next level and for good reason. Last season, he was a beast outside, catching 63 passes for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns.

South Carolina and Alabama are two early contenders to keep an eye on, but with so many teams interested in his talent, this recruitment is far from over.

Adyran Cole

School: Pace Academy (Atlanta)

Position:Safety

Summary: Georgia looks to be on pace to land another in-state talent to add its already-loaded secondary. Cole projects as a top-five recruit in his position group for the 2027 class and top-50 overall.

Joshua Sam-Epelle

School: Douglas County (Douglasville)

Position:Offensive Tackle

Summary: Sam-Epelle is a massive prospect, standing at 6-foot-9 and over 300 pounds. South Carolina looks to be the early favorite in his recruitment, but that could change over time.

Nearly every major Power Four program has already extended an offer, so expect to see his recruitment heat up over the next couple of seasons.

Sean Green

School: Camden County (Kingsland)

Position:Wide Receiver

Summary: Green is the next man up to lead the Wildcats' receiving corp. As a sophomore, he caught 54 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns.

He may be a little undersized at 5-foot-10, but schools have already taken notice of his speed and ability. His two Power Four offers are from Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

KJ Green

School: Stephenson (Stone Mountain)

Position:EDGE

Summary: Green had a monster sophomore season and should only gain more interest over the next two seasons. Last year, he recorded 63 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Georgia is the early favorite in his recruitment, but with all the other schools after him, Green's recruitment is far from a sure thing for the Bulldogs.

Kyson Mallard

School: Westover (Albany)

Position:Interior Offensive Lineman

Summary:Mallard is an up-and-coming prospect that will likely see his list of offers balloon as he heads into his junior season. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect currently holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Pitt.