Top Products Every Nail Technician Needs for a Perfect Manicure (2025)

As nail technicians, we know that the right tools and products are essential for delivering the best possible results to our clients. Whether you’re working with gel, acrylics, or natural nails, there are key products you should always have on hand to ensure a flawless manicure every time. Here are the must-have products every nail tech should keep in their kit.

1. High-Quality Base Coat

The foundation of any successful manicure starts with a great base coat. A base coat provides essential protection for the natural nails and ensures that your chosen polish adheres properly. For gel manicures, it helps to prevent lifting, while for regular polishes, it enhances longevity.

Must-Have Product: A reliable base coat is essential in your kit. Dolla Nails Pro offers a range of base coats that provide a smooth and durable surface for all types of manicures. Whether you're working with gel or classic polish, choose a base coat that suits the type of nails you’re working with.

2. Gel Polish in Classic Shades

Gel polish is a staple in any nail technician’s toolbox. Known for its long-lasting finish and chip-resistant properties, it’s perfect for clients looking for a durable, beautiful manicure. The right shades of gel polish make all the difference, especially when you offer a range of colours to match every client’s style.

Must-Have Product: Dolla Nails Pro offers an impressive selection of gel polishes in various shades, including neutral tones, vibrant colours, and stunning glitters. A couple of go-to options should always include the classics – like a deep red, soft pink, and clear.

3. Top Coat for a Glossy Finish

The finishing touch to any manicure is a top coat. Not only does it seal the colour and provide a glossy, professional finish, but it also helps to protect against chips and wear. A good top coat is essential for both gel and regular manicures.

Must-Have Product: Dolla Nails Pro’s high-quality top coat adds a beautiful shine that lasts and helps ensure that your clients' nails stay protected long after the appointment. Opt for a no-wipe top coat that dries quickly and leaves a smooth, glossy surface.

4. Cuticle Oil

Cuticle oil is one of the best ways to keep your clients’ nails and cuticles in top condition. Regular use of cuticle oil helps to hydrate the nails, prevent hangnails, and promote healthy nail growth. It’s a must-have for maintaining healthy nails after the manicure.

Must-Have Product: Cuticle oils that are easy to apply and provide lasting hydration. Infused with natural oils, these products help to keep nails and cuticles healthy and moisturised between visits.

5. Nail Prep Solutions (Cleanser & Dehydrator)

Before applying any product, a clean and dehydrated nail surface is crucial. Nail prep solutions help remove any oils or residues on the nails, ensuring proper adhesion and longer-lasting results. These are particularly important for gel manicures.

Must-Have Product: Cleanser and dehydrator products are designed to thoroughly clean and dehydrate nails before applying any type of polish or gel. A quick wipe-down ensures the surface is free from oil and moisture, which is vital for perfect nail application.

6. Nail Art Tools for Creative Designs

Sometimes, your clients want something more than a classic manicure. Nail art tools are essential for creating intricate designs, whether you're adding simple lines, patterns, or 3D embellishments. Having the right tools will set you apart as a technician.

Must-Have Product: Dolla Nails Pro nail art brushes, and other products to help achieve beautiful art. Use their gel polishes as a base for your designs and get creative with stamping, freehand techniques, and other art tools.

7. UV/LED Lamp

A UV/LED lamp is an absolute necessity for curing gel polish and ensuring the longevity of gel nails. It’s one of the most important investments you’ll make as a nail technician. The right lamp will allow your gel polishes to cure quickly and efficiently.

Must-Have Product: While Dolla Nails Pro doesn’t currently list specific UV/LED lamps, it’s important to invest in a reliable lamp for gel work. Make sure the lamp you choose is compatible with the gel polishes you use, offering the right curing time and efficiency.

8. Nail File and Buffer

Having a variety of nail files and buffers on hand is essential for shaping and smoothing nails before application. Nail files come in different grits, and having a selection allows you to adjust to your client’s nail type. A buffer is especially useful for achieving a smooth finish, particularly when working with acrylics.

Must-Have Product: While specific nail files and buffers aren’t listed on Dolla Nails Pro, the importance of having a good selection in your kit cannot be overstated. Look for options that suit natural nails, gels, and acrylics for versatility.

9. Nail Foils and Decorations

Nail foils, sequins, rhinestones, and other decorations are great for adding a little extra flair to your clients’ nails. Whether it’s for a special event or a fun design, having a variety of embellishments lets you get creative with your manicures.

Must-Have Product: While Dolla Nails Pro doesn't feature nail foils specifically, they offer plenty of options for creating designs with their wide selection of gel colours. Nail decorations can be added using their polishes and top coats to create striking designs.

10. Nail Remover Solutions

Nail polish and gel remover solutions are a must-have for any technician. Having an effective, gentle solution to remove gel nails or regular polish without causing damage to the natural nail is vital to a professional setup.

Must-Have Product: Dolla Nails Pro offers remover solutions that make the process of removing gel or regular polish quick and safe, ensuring that your clients’ nails remain healthy and intact after removal.

------------------------------------------

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, stocking your nail kit with the right products is the first step towards offering flawless manicures every time. From high-quality base and top coats to the essential tools like cuticle oil and nail prep solutions, each product plays a vital role in creating beautiful nails that last. By choosing the right products and offering a wide range of services, you’ll keep your clients coming back for more.