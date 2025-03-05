Top three ways to use Mānuka Honey in your Nourish Routine - Steens (2025)

https://www.instagram.com/steensmanukahoney/

https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks

Replacing refined sugars and processed sweeteners with a spoonful of raw manuka honey in your drinks not only enhances flavour but also brings a wealth of natural benefits. Raw Mānuka honey is celebrated for its potent antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which helps to support overall health and boost immunity. Its rich, distinctive taste can add depth and a subtle complexity to your beverages that ordinary sweeteners often lack. Moreover, because it is less processed, Mānuka honey retains vital enzymes and nutrients that are typically lost during refining, offering a more natural, wholesome option for sweetening drinks.

[NATURAL DRINK RECIPES](https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/self-care-rituals-nourish)

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf?v=1740452068

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf?v=1740452068

Fueling your body with natural whole foods is one of the best things you can do for your energy, immune system, and overall well-being. Unlike processed foods (which are loaded with weird ingredients you can’t even pronounce), whole foods are nature’s way of keeping us thriving.

Swapping refined sugar for Mānuka honey in your favourite recipes is a total win. Not only does it enhance flavour, but it also makes your meals way more nutritious.

[FREE SUGAR TO HONEY DOWNLOAD](https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf)

https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all

https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all

Mānuka honey is a natural prebiotic powerhouse. Unlike refined sweeteners that can disrupt gut bacteria, Mānuka honey contains oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Think of it as a nourishing meal for the tiny microbes that help keep your digestive system happy. When your gut bacteria are well-fed and balanced, you’re more likely to experience smooth digestion, reduced bloating, and better nutrient absorption—essential for overall wellness.

[SHOP MĀNUKA HONEY](https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all)

[Button Text](http://www.instagram.com/steensmanukahoney)

[Custom](http://www.facebook.com/steenshoney)

[Custom](http://www.pinterest.com/steensmanukahoney)

[Tiktok](https://www.tiktok.com/@steensmanukahoney)

https://uk.steenshoney.com/

https://trackntrace.steenshoney.com/

https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/what-is-manuka-honey

https://uk.steenshoney.com/pages/delivery-and-returns

No longer want to receive these emails? [Unsubscribe](https://manage.kmail-lists.com/subscriptions/unsubscribe).

Steens Honey UK 298 Manaia Road RD5 Masterton, 5885

Can't see this email? [View in Your Browser](https://manage.kmail-lists.com/subscriptions/web-view)