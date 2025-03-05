Top three ways to use Mānuka Honey in your Nourish Routine - Steens (2025)

Your guide to nourishing your body ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏
Replacing refined sugars and processed sweeteners with a spoonful of raw manuka honey in your drinks not only enhances flavour but also brings a wealth of natural benefits. Raw Mānuka honey is celebrated for its potent antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which helps to support overall health and boost immunity. Its rich, distinctive taste can add depth and a subtle complexity to your beverages that ordinary sweeteners often lack. Moreover, because it is less processed, Mānuka honey retains vital enzymes and nutrients that are typically lost during refining, offering a more natural, wholesome option for sweetening drinks.
Fueling your body with natural whole foods is one of the best things you can do for your energy, immune system, and overall well-being. Unlike processed foods (which are loaded with weird ingredients you can’t even pronounce), whole foods are nature’s way of keeping us thriving. Swapping refined sugar for Mānuka honey in your favourite recipes is a total win. Not only does it enhance flavour, but it also makes your meals way more nutritious.
Swapping refined sugar for Mānuka honey in your favourite recipes is a total win. Not only does it enhance flavour, but it also makes your meals way more nutritious.
Mānuka honey is a natural prebiotic powerhouse. Unlike refined sweeteners that can disrupt gut bacteria, Mānuka honey contains oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Think of it as a nourishing meal for the tiny microbes that help keep your digestive system happy. When your gut bacteria are well-fed and balanced, you’re more likely to experience smooth digestion, reduced bloating, and better nutrient absorption—essential for overall wellness.
No longer want to receive these emails? Unsubscribe.
Steens Honey UK 298 Manaia Road RD5 Masterton, 5885
<!DOCTYPE html><html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" xmlns:o="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" xmlns:v="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:vml"><head><title></title><!--[if !mso]><!--><meta content="IE=edge" http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible"><!--<![endif]--><meta content="text/html; charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type"><meta content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" name="viewport"><!--[if mso]> <noscript> <xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> <o:PixelsPerInch>96</o:PixelsPerInch> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml> </noscript> <![endif]--><!--[if lte mso 11]> <style type="text/css" data-inliner="ignore"> .mj-outlook-group-fix { width:100% !important; } </style> <![endif]--><!--[if !mso]><!--><!--<![endif]--><style>a:not([name]) {color:#000;text-decoration:underline}a:link {color:#000;text-decoration:underline}a:visited {color:#000;text-decoration:underline}a:active {color:#000;text-decoration:underline}a:hover {color:#000;text-decoration:underline}</style><style>@import url(https://static-forms.klaviyo.com/fonts/api/v1/RiubYy/custom_fonts.css);#outlook a { padding: 0 }body { margin: 0; padding: 0; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; -ms-text-size-adjust: 100% }table, td { border-collapse: collapse; mso-table-lspace: 0; mso-table-rspace: 0 }img { border: 0; line-height: 100%; outline: none; text-decoration: none; -ms-interpolation-mode: bicubic }p { display: block; margin: 13px 0 }@media only screen and (min-width: 480px) { .mj-column-per-100 { width: 100% !important; max-width: 100% } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { div.kl-row.colstack div.kl-column { display: block !important; width: 100% !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { .component-wrapper .mob-no-spc { padding-left: 0 !important; padding-right: 0 !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { td.kl-img-base-auto-width { width: 100% !important } }@media screen and (max-width: 480px) { .kl-sl-stk { display: block !important; width: 100% !important; padding: 0 0 9px !important; text-align: center !important } .kl-sl-stk.lbls { padding: 0 !important } .kl-sl-stk.spcblk { display: none !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { td.mobile-only { display: table-cell !important } div.mobile-only { display: block !important } table.mobile-only { display: table !important } .desktop-only { display: none !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { .table-mobile-only { display: table-cell !important; max-height: none !important } .table-mobile-only.block { display: block !important } .table-mobile-only.inline-block { display: inline-block !important } .table-desktop-only { max-height: 0 !important; display: none !important; mso-hide: all !important; overflow: hidden !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { body.mce-content-body, /* NOTE: needed for internal tinymce styles */.kl-text > div, .kl-table-subblock div, .kl-split-subblock > div { font-size: 14px !important; line-height: 1.3 !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { h1 { font-size: 40px !important; line-height: 1.1 !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { h2 { font-size: 32px !important; line-height: 1.1 !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { h3 { font-size: 24px !important; line-height: 1.1 !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { h4 { font-size: 18px !important; line-height: 1.1 !important } }@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { .root-container { width: 100% !important } .root-container-spacing { padding: 10px !important } .content-padding { padding-left: 0 !important; padding-right: 0 !important } .content-padding.first { padding-top: 0 !important } .content-padding.last { padding-bottom: 0 !important } .kl-column > .component-wrapper { padding-left: 0 !important; padding-right: 0 !important; width: unset !important } .kl-text { padding-right: 18px !important; padding-left: 18px !important } }</style></head><body style="word-spacing:normal;background-color:#FEFEEB;"><div style="display:none;font-size:1px;color:#ffffff;line-height:1px;max-height:0px;max-width:0px;opacity:0;overflow:hidden;"> Your guide to nourishing your body ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ </div><img src="https://ctrk.klclick.com/o/01JN0RNC8XEG549RF9CV51P1VB" alt="" width="1" height="1" border="0" style="height:1px !important;width:1px !important;border-width:0 !important;margin-top:0 !important;margin-bottom:0 !important;margin-right:0 !important;margin-left:0 !important;padding-top:0 !important;padding-bottom:0 !important;padding-right:0 !important;padding-left:0 !important;"><div class="root-container" id="bodyTable" style="background-position:left top; background-repeat:repeat; background-size:auto; background-color:#FEFEEB"><div class="root-container-spacing" style="font-size:0; padding-bottom:20px; padding-top:50px"><table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" class="kl-section" role="presentation" style="width:100%;"><tbody><tr><td><!--[if mso | IE]><table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" class="kl-section-outlook" style="width:600px;" width="600" ><tr><td style="line-height:0px;font-size:0px;mso-line-height-rule:exactly;"><![endif]--><div style="margin:0px auto;max-width:600px;"><table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;"><tbody><tr><td style="direction:ltr;font-size:0px;padding:0px;text-align:center;"><!--[if mso | IE]><table role="presentation" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" class="" style="width:600px;" width="600" bgcolor="#ECE0D0" ><tr><td style="line-height:0px;font-size:0px;mso-line-height-rule:exactly;"><![endif]--><div style="background:#ECE0D0;background-color:#ECE0D0;margin:0px auto;border-radius:0px 0px 0px 0px;max-width:600px;"><table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="background:#ECE0D0;background-color:#ECE0D0;width:100%;border-radius:0px 0px 0px 0px;"><tbody><tr><td style="direction:ltr;font-size:0px;padding:20px 0;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-top:0px;text-align:center;"><!--[if mso | IE]><table role="presentation" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><![endif]--><div class="content-padding first last" style="padding-left:0; padding-right:0; padding-top:0; padding-bottom:0"><!--[if true]><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="600" style="width:600px;direction:ltr"><tr><![endif]--><div class="kl-row colstack" style="display:table;table-layout:fixed;width:100%;"><!--[if true]><td style="vertical-align:top;width:600px;"><![endif]--><div class="kl-column" style="display:table-cell;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="left" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/99912958-64fc-4b77-a5e2-6b1f8e7a2d52.jpeg" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="left" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/ba1275ab-22fd-4658-a296-e1bc5b4a3a9d.gif" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--></div><!--[if true]></tr></table><![endif]--><!--[if true]><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="600" style="width:600px;direction:ltr"><tr><![endif]--><div class="kl-row colstack" style="display:table;table-layout:fixed;width:100%;"><!--[if true]><td style="vertical-align:top;width:600px;"><![endif]--><div class="kl-column" style="display:table-cell;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="left" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/e31352a1-6642-4c56-9760-ca28a100f749.jpeg" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper kl-text-table-layout" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="background-color:#ECE0D0;vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-text" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;padding-top:9px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:9px;padding-left:18px;word-break:break-word;"><div style="font-family:'Helvetica Neue',Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:0px;line-height:1.5;text-align:center;color:#222222;"><p style="margin-bottom:0; margin-left:0; margin-right:0; margin-top:0; padding-bottom:0"><span style="font-family: Montserrat, Arial, 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-size: 16px;">Replacing refined sugars and processed sweeteners with a spoonful of raw manuka honey in your drinks not only enhances flavour but also brings a wealth of natural benefits. Raw Mānuka honey is celebrated for its potent antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which helps to support overall health and boost immunity. Its rich, distinctive taste can add depth and a subtle complexity to your beverages that ordinary sweeteners often lack. Moreover, because it is less processed, Mānuka honey retains vital enzymes and nutrients that are typically lost during refining, offering a more natural, wholesome option for sweetening drinks.</span></p></div></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="background-color:#ECE0D0;vertical-align:top;padding-top:9px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:30px;padding-left:18px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-button" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;word-break:break-word;" vertical-align="middle"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:separate;line-height:100%;"><tbody><tr><td align="center" bgcolor="#ECE0D0" role="presentation" style="border:none;border-bottom:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-left:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-radius:0px;border-right:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-top:solid 3px #4F5B3C;cursor:auto;mso-padding-alt:15px 35px 15px 35px;background:#ECE0D0;" valign="middle"><a style='color:#4F5B3C; text-decoration:none; display:block; background:#ECE0D0; font-family:"Helvetica Neue", Arial; font-size:16px; font-weight:700; line-height:100%; letter-spacing:3px; margin:0; text-transform:none; padding:15px 35px 15px 35px; mso-padding-alt:0; border-radius:0' target="_blank" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/self-care-rituals-nourish"> NATURAL DRINK RECIPES </a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="left" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/ab80b565-8af1-4630-8105-ec7d5db5caed.gif" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="left" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/358bd042-83b4-4e5f-9676-208f2e4aef9a.jpeg" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper kl-text-table-layout" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="background-color:#ECE0D0;vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-text" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;padding-top:9px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:9px;padding-left:18px;word-break:break-word;"><div style="font-family:'Helvetica Neue',Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:0px;line-height:1.5;text-align:center;color:#222222;"><p style="margin-bottom:0; margin-left:0; margin-right:0; margin-top:0; padding-bottom:0"><span style="font-family: Montserrat, Arial, 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-size: 16px;">Fueling your body with natural whole foods is one of the best things you can do for your energy, immune system, and overall well-being. Unlike processed foods (which are loaded with weird ingredients you can’t even pronounce), whole foods are nature’s way of keeping us thriving.<br><br>Swapping refined sugar for Mānuka honey in your favourite recipes is a total win. Not only does it enhance flavour, but it also makes your meals way more nutritious.</span></p></div></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="background-color:#ECE0D0;vertical-align:top;padding-top:20px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:50px;padding-left:18px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-button" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;word-break:break-word;" vertical-align="middle"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:separate;line-height:100%;"><tbody><tr><td align="center" bgcolor="#ECE0D0" role="presentation" style="border:none;border-bottom:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-left:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-radius:0px;border-right:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-top:solid 3px #4F5B3C;cursor:auto;mso-padding-alt:15px 35px 15px 35px;background:#ECE0D0;" valign="middle"><a style='color:#4F5B3C; text-decoration:none; display:block; background:#ECE0D0; font-family:"Helvetica Neue", Arial; font-size:16px; font-weight:700; line-height:100%; letter-spacing:3px; margin:0; text-transform:none; padding:15px 35px 15px 35px; mso-padding-alt:0; border-radius:0' target="_blank" href="https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf"> FREE SUGAR TO HONEY DOWNLOAD </a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--></div><!--[if true]></tr></table><![endif]--><!--[if true]><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="600" style="width:600px;direction:ltr"><tr><![endif]--><div class="kl-row colstack" style="display:table;table-layout:fixed;width:100%;"><!--[if true]><td style="vertical-align:top;width:600px;"><![endif]--><div class="kl-column" style="display:table-cell;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="left" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/3b64754f-8b91-45bf-8bb6-3d3c80c3d440.gif" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="left" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/0a7e96d2-e6ba-47a8-90e5-7abbda1c2d44.jpeg" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper kl-text-table-layout" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="background-color:#ECE0D0;vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-text" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;padding-top:9px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:9px;padding-left:18px;word-break:break-word;"><div style="font-family:'Helvetica Neue',Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:0px;line-height:1.5;text-align:center;color:#222222;"><p style="margin-bottom:0; margin-left:0; margin-right:0; margin-top:0; padding-bottom:0"><span style="font-family: Montserrat, Arial, 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-size: 16px;">Mānuka honey is a natural prebiotic powerhouse. Unlike refined sweeteners that can disrupt gut bacteria, Mānuka honey contains oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Think of it as a nourishing meal for the tiny microbes that help keep your digestive system happy. When your gut bacteria are well-fed and balanced, you’re more likely to experience smooth digestion, reduced bloating, and better nutrient absorption—essential for overall wellness.</span></p></div></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="background-color:#ECE0D0;vertical-align:top;padding-top:9px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:30px;padding-left:18px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-button" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;word-break:break-word;" vertical-align="middle"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:separate;line-height:100%;"><tbody><tr><td align="center" bgcolor="#ECE0D0" role="presentation" style="border:none;border-bottom:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-left:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-radius:0px;border-right:solid 3px #4F5B3C;border-top:solid 3px #4F5B3C;cursor:auto;mso-padding-alt:15px 35px 15px 35px;background:#ECE0D0;" valign="middle"><a style='color:#4F5B3C; text-decoration:none; display:block; background:#ECE0D0; font-family:"Helvetica Neue", Arial; font-size:16px; font-weight:700; line-height:100%; letter-spacing:3px; margin:0; text-transform:none; padding:15px 35px 15px 35px; mso-padding-alt:0; border-radius:0' target="_blank" href="https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all"> SHOP MĀNUKA HONEY </a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td style="background:#ECE0D0;font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><div style="height:20px;line-height:20px;"> </div></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--></div><!--[if true]></tr></table><![endif]--><!--[if true]><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="600" style="width:600px;direction:ltr"><tr><![endif]--><div class="kl-row colstack" style="display:table;table-layout:fixed;width:100%;"><!--[if true]><td style="vertical-align:top;width:600px;"><![endif]--><div class="kl-column" style="display:table-cell;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:9px;padding-right:9px;padding-bottom:9px;padding-left:9px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td><div style="width:100%;text-align:center"><!--[if true]><table style="all:unset;opacity:0;" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" ><tr><![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--><div class="" style="display:inline-block;padding-right:10px;"><!--<![endif]--><!--[if true]><td style="padding-right:10px;"><![endif]--><div style="text-align: center;"><a style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/"><img alt="Button Text" src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/assets/email/buttons/black/instagram_96.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; width:48px" width="48"></a></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--></div><!--<![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--><div class="" style="display:inline-block;padding-right:10px;"><!--<![endif]--><!--[if true]><td style="padding-right:10px;"><![endif]--><div style="text-align: center;"><a style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks0"><img alt="Custom" src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/assets/email/buttons/black/facebook_96.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; width:48px" width="48"></a></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--></div><!--<![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--><div class="" style="display:inline-block;padding-right:10px;"><!--<![endif]--><!--[if true]><td style="padding-right:10px;"><![endif]--><div style="text-align: center;"><a style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks1"><img alt="Custom" src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/assets/email/buttons/black/pinterest_96.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; width:48px" width="48"></a></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--></div><!--<![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--><div class="" style="display:inline-block;"><!--<![endif]--><!--[if true]><td style=""><![endif]--><div style="text-align: center;"><a style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks2"><img alt="Tiktok" src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/assets/email/buttons/black/tiktok_96.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; width:48px" width="48"></a></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--><!--[if !true]><!--></div><!--<![endif]--><!--[if true]></tr></table><![endif]--></div></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:22px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks3"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/9b5618a9-e0e2-453e-a749-338cb734c4ab.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:22px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks4"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/0fa70a46-eb4b-4bc5-9af8-a1a75c60ae41.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks5"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/c08794ac-7a59-48ce-b8c5-ec5dc1e5bba4.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-image" style="font-size:0px;word-break:break-word;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0px;"><tbody><tr><td class="kl-img-base-auto-width" style="border:0;padding:0px 0px 0px 0px;width:600px;" valign="top"><a class="kl-img-link" style="color:#000; text-decoration:underline; display:block" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks6"><img src="https://d3k81ch9hvuctc.cloudfront.net/company/RiubYy/images/f76855cd-5ab7-4fce-80de-61ce965aa87f.png" style="border:0; height:auto; line-height:100%; max-width:100%; outline:none; text-decoration:none; display:block; font-size:13px; width:100%" width="600"></a></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper kl-text-table-layout" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-text" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;padding-top:9px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:9px;padding-left:18px;word-break:break-word;"><div style="font-family:'Helvetica Neue',Arial;font-size:12px;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:0px;line-height:1.3;text-align:center;color:#727272;">No longer want to receive these emails? <a class="unsubscribe-link" style="color:#000000;font-weight:normal;text-decoration:underline;" href="#">Unsubscribe</a>.<br>Steens Honey UK 298 Manaia Road RD5 Masterton, 5885</div></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div class="mj-column-per-100 mj-outlook-group-fix component-wrapper kl-text-table-layout" style="font-size:0px;text-align:left;direction:ltr;vertical-align:top;width:100%;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="width:100%;" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td class="" style="vertical-align:top;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" role="presentation" style="" width="100%"><tbody><tr><td align="center" class="kl-text" style="font-size:0px;padding:0px;padding-top:9px;padding-right:18px;padding-bottom:9px;padding-left:18px;word-break:break-word;"><div style="font-family:'Helvetica Neue',Arial;font-size:10px;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:0px;line-height:1.3;text-align:center;color:#727272;">Can't see this email? <a class="web-view" style="color:#000000;font-weight:normal;text-decoration:underline;" href="https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks8">View in Your Browser</a></div></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div></div><!--[if true]></td><![endif]--></div><!--[if true]></tr></table><![endif]--></div><!--[if mso | IE]></table><![endif]--></td></tr></tbody></table></div><!--[if mso | IE]></td></tr></table></table><![endif]--></td></tr></tbody></table></div><!--[if mso | IE]></td></tr></table><![endif]--></td></tr></tbody></table></div></div><!-- TRACKING_PIXEL_BOTTOM --></body></html>
https://www.instagram.com/steensmanukahoney/
https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/tagged/drinks
Replacing refined sugars and processed sweeteners with a spoonful of raw manuka honey in your drinks not only enhances flavour but also brings a wealth of natural benefits. Raw Mānuka honey is celebrated for its potent antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which helps to support overall health and boost immunity. Its rich, distinctive taste can add depth and a subtle complexity to your beverages that ordinary sweeteners often lack. Moreover, because it is less processed, Mānuka honey retains vital enzymes and nutrients that are typically lost during refining, offering a more natural, wholesome option for sweetening drinks.
[NATURAL DRINK RECIPES](https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/self-care-rituals-nourish)
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf?v=1740452068
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf?v=1740452068
Fueling your body with natural whole foods is one of the best things you can do for your energy, immune system, and overall well-being. Unlike processed foods (which are loaded with weird ingredients you can’t even pronounce), whole foods are nature’s way of keeping us thriving.
Swapping refined sugar for Mānuka honey in your favourite recipes is a total win. Not only does it enhance flavour, but it also makes your meals way more nutritious.
[FREE SUGAR TO HONEY DOWNLOAD](https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0428/5798/8264/files/SHC065_Sugar_to_honey_guide.pdf)
https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all
https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all
Mānuka honey is a natural prebiotic powerhouse. Unlike refined sweeteners that can disrupt gut bacteria, Mānuka honey contains oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Think of it as a nourishing meal for the tiny microbes that help keep your digestive system happy. When your gut bacteria are well-fed and balanced, you’re more likely to experience smooth digestion, reduced bloating, and better nutrient absorption—essential for overall wellness.
[SHOP MĀNUKA HONEY](https://uk.steenshoney.com/collections/all)
[Button Text](http://www.instagram.com/steensmanukahoney)
[Custom](http://www.facebook.com/steenshoney)
[Custom](http://www.pinterest.com/steensmanukahoney)
[Tiktok](https://www.tiktok.com/@steensmanukahoney)
https://uk.steenshoney.com/
https://trackntrace.steenshoney.com/
https://steenshoney.com/blogs/manuka-honey/what-is-manuka-honey
https://uk.steenshoney.com/pages/delivery-and-returns
No longer want to receive these emails? [Unsubscribe](https://manage.kmail-lists.com/subscriptions/unsubscribe).
Steens Honey UK 298 Manaia Road RD5 Masterton, 5885
Can't see this email? [View in Your Browser](https://manage.kmail-lists.com/subscriptions/web-view)