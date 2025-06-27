Tourette Faker, Male Nanny for Rich Kids Comedies, Trans Dramedy Among Conecta Prize Winners (2025)

Comedies about a guy pretending to have Tourette Syndrome and a disabled man from a rough neighborhood who becomes a nanny for rich kids, a dramedy about a trans boy and an unexpected pregnancy, as well as Dancing Till the Stars, a format where celebrities will have to dance while floating in mid-air,are among the 2025 prize winners of the pitching sessions of in Cuenca, Spain.

Noise, a coming-of-age dramedy about young people facing various issues and struggles, and a child abuse docu-drama were also among the prize winners.

The TV industry event hands out a broad range of awards, with several projects winning more than one. Among those was Password, which tells six stories of passwords posing dilemmas for their protagonists.

The winners found out about their prizes as Spanish TV producerJosé Manuel Lorenzo(The Gardener,The Hunt), a former top executive at Spanish TV companies RTVE, Publiespaña, Antena3, Sogecable and Canal+, received an honorary award at the 9th edition ofthe industry market and networking eventon Wednesday evening.

Check out key Conecta pitching winners in key program categories below.

Docu-Drama Series

Mar’s Flight

Biographical

Spain

Scriptwriter: Sonia Bautista-Alarcón, Mar Moleón

Production Companies: Gamera Studios

Logline: After almost 40 years of silence, Mar reconstructs her life after having suffered child abuse by her father and does so by transforming the pain into a story of light and resilience. Innova Formats

Dancing Till the Stars

Talent, dance competition

Spain

Scriptwriter: Eric Marodon, Manuel Feijóo, Arantza Sánchez

Production Companies: Eurotv Producciones (Izen Group)

Logline: Dancing Till the Stars is the brand new TV format where celebrities will have to dance… while floating in mid-air!