Tourette Faker, Male Nanny for Rich Kids Comedies, Trans Dramedy Among Conecta Prize Winners (2025)

Comedies about a guy pretending to have Tourette Syndrome and a disabled man from a rough neighborhood who becomes a nanny for rich kids, a dramedy about a trans boy and an unexpected pregnancy, as well as Dancing Till the Stars, a format where celebrities will have to dance while floating in mid-air,are among the 2025 prize winners of the pitching sessions of in Cuenca, Spain.
Noise, a coming-of-age dramedy about young people facing various issues and struggles, and a child abuse docu-drama were also among the prize winners.
The TV industry event hands out a broad range of awards, with several projects winning more than one. Among those was Password, which tells six stories of passwords posing dilemmas for their protagonists.
The winners found out about their prizes as Spanish TV producerJosé Manuel Lorenzo(The Gardener,The Hunt), a former top executive at Spanish TV companies RTVE, Publiespaña, Antena3, Sogecable and Canal+, received an honorary award at the 9th edition ofthe industry market and networking eventon Wednesday evening.
Check out key Conecta pitching winners in key program categories below.
Docu-Drama Series
Mar’s Flight
Biographical
Spain
Scriptwriter: Sonia Bautista-Alarcón, Mar Moleón
Production Companies: Gamera Studios
Logline: After almost 40 years of silence, Mar reconstructs her life after having suffered child abuse by her father and does so by transforming the pain into a story of light and resilience.
Innova Formats
Dancing Till the Stars
Talent, dance competition
Spain
Scriptwriter: Eric Marodon, Manuel Feijóo, Arantza Sánchez
Production Companies: Eurotv Producciones (Izen Group)
Logline: Dancing Till the Stars is the brand new TV format where celebrities will have to dance… while floating in mid-air!
Fundacion SGAE
Seahorse
Dramedy
Spain
Scriptwriter: Pau Coya
Logline: An unexpected pregnancy shakes the incipient transition of Marti, a 20-year-old trans boy, forcing him to hide the truth as he grapples with a decision that could change everything.
Music
Noise
Coming of age, dramedy
Spain
Scriptwriter: José Fajardo, Amaya Muruzábal
Production Companies: M Content
Logline: A group of young rebels survive in Madrid before the reggaeton explosion among raves, juvenile centers, shabby apartments and a mestizo soundtrack.
Direct Streaming Movie
Real From the Hood
Comedy, family, young adult
Spain
Scriptwriter: Raúl Mancilla
Production Companies: Filmakers Monkeys
Logline: A disabled man from a rough neighborhood becomes a nanny for wealthy kids in Marbella. Their wild adventure breaks stereotypes and builds unlikely bonds.
Co-Pro Series
Password
Social, dramedy
Spain
Scriptwriter: Ghaleb Jaber, Belén Puime, Ashling Ocampo
Production Companies: CTV, Filmbrigade, Comarex
Logline: Six stories where passwords pose a dilemma for their protagonists. Entry codes to a changing world in which, as technologies evolve, new rules, doubts, and ways of relating are established.
Tourette
Comedy
Spain, Colombia
Scriptwriter: Camilo Fonseca, Andrés Sanchez Belzunces
Production Companies: La Guapa Media
Logline: Salva is fired after ranting at a feminist colleague. To get his job back, he fakes having Tourette and meets Lucía, an OCD patient who becomes obsessed with him.
Smuggled
Crime, thriller
Belgium, France, Spain
Scriptwriter: Delphine Bergsma, Yves Ramonet
Production Companies: AT-Production, Oble Studios, Mediacrest
Logline: A young migrant is thrown into a police investigation and becomes an undercover witness on the inside. But there are secrets on both sides. Alliances shift, and as they’re all drawn deeper into danger, the manipulator is not always the one we think.
Bishop
Thriller
Portugal
Scriptwriter: Patrícia Muller
Production Companies: Caos Calmo Filmes, AT-Prod
Logline: Inspired by true events, Bishop is an action-drama TV series that follows the journey of Daniel Bispo, a fighter by day, a security man by night, and the leader of a group of men and women who operate outside the law.