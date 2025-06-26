Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead (2025)

A tragic incident occurred yesterday resulting in the deaths of two people at a hotel in Uthai Thani province. The altercation, involving a stabbing, ended with a man ingesting pills to end his life.

Upon receiving the report, yesterday, March 31, at 4.10pm, Police Lieutenant Phuwanate Suphawut, deputy inspector of Sawang Arom Police Station, along with other police personnel, a doctor, and rescue workers, arrived at the scene to investigate. The hotel, located on the Sawang Arom-Lat Yao route, revealed a grim scene in room number four.

Outside the room, a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle with registration 1 กพ 7315 from Nakhon Sawan was found parked, with a white helmet placed on its mirror. Inside, the room was in disarray, indicating a struggle.

On the bed lay the body of 63 year old Thongchai, wearing jeans but shirtless, with saliva around his mouth. No visible injuries were found on his body.

Near the bathroom, water covered the floor, and the body of 48 year old Sunit was discovered. She was found unclothed, with multiple stab wounds inflicted by a knife, and the weapon was lodged in her left chest.

Investigators collected evidence, including a pack of blue Viagra pills, of which three out of four were consumed. A blue handbag and a knife sheath were found under the bed, among other items.

Fatal stabbing

According to the resort owner, the pair had arrived on a motorcycle from Lat Yao and booked a room at 11.20am. After the two and a half hour rental period ended, attempts to contact them went unanswered.

The owner then unlocked the door from the inside and opened the window, discovering the distressing scene.

The Sawang Arom police chief confirmed the deaths, describing the woman as stabbed and the man as having taken pills to commit suicide. Initial inquiries revealed that the deceased were long-time lovers who had travelled from their homes, a journey exceeding 100 kilometres, to make merit in Krok Phra district.

During their trip, they stopped at the hotel, where an argument ensued. Sunit allegedly demanded Thongchai divorce his wife, leading to a violent confrontation that resulted in their deaths, reported KhaoSod.

See Also Fatal crash on Bangkok expressway leaves woman dead, man injured

The police have sent the bodies to the Nakhon Sawan forensic hospital for autopsy to determine whether Thongchai’s death was due to the pills or a deliberate overdose. Sunit’s body was also examined for the number of stab wounds. Once investigations are complete, the bodies will be returned to their families for religious rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

