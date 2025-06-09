Trans women not legally women, UK’s highest court rules (2025)

London: The UK’s highest court has ruled that the legal definition of a woman under anti-discrimination law refers strictly to someone who is biologically female, in a decision hailed by gender-critical campaigners but condemned by trans rights advocates as a serious setback for equality.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court said the terms “woman” and “sex” in UK law must be interpreted as referring to biological sex. This means that a transgender woman, even if she holds a gender recognition certificate (GRC), is not considered a woman under the law.

Handing down his judgment, Supreme Court deputy head Lord Patrick Hodge said: “The central question on this appeal is the meaning of the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act. Do those terms refer to biological women and biological sex? Or is ‘woman’ to be interpreted as extending to a trans woman with a gender recognition certificate?”

“By that, I mean a person born male who now possesses a gender-recognition certificate amending her gender to female, and ‘sex’ to be interpreted as including what I will refer to as ‘certificated sex’. The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological woman and biological sex.”