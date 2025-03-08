Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (2025)

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (1)

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter is a special character interaction event in Genshin Impact 5.4. See the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter how to play, how to unlock the event, and all of the event rewards!

Travelers' Tales Event Guides
Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (2)Event Info Anecdote Chronicles

  • How to Play
  • Event Information
  • How to Unlock
  • Event Rewards
  • Related Guides

How to Play Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter

Visit Different Characters On Your Map

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (4)

Liyue Harbor

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (5)

Rest of Liyue

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (6)

Monstadt

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (7)

Inazuma

During the event, you can visit different characters in different regions and listen to their anecdotes. The characters will be immediately marked on the map, so you can follow their character icon to find them.

The characters will spawn at random and there is a daily limit of five characters you can visit per day. You can also visit them multiple times at different locations and they will give you different anecdotes.

Other Characters Can be Unlocked After Visiting Others

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (8)

After visiting characters during the event, other characters may show up on your map. Although, this can only apply to some of the characters.

Characters May Vary Based on Your Game Progress

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (9)

The available characters you can visit during this event may vary based on your gameplay progress. Other characters' anecdotes will likely be unlocked after completing certain quests or other prerequisites.

Read Characters' Anecdotes

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (10)

After chatting with each character, you can review your conversation in the Anecdote Chronicles. It is similar to a journal where all the anecdotes are recorded and where you can check which character can be visited during the event.

Get Rewards From Collecting Anecdotes

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (11)

You can receive rewards from collecting all the Anecdotes of all the characters throughout the entire map.

However, only 19 Anecdotes can only be collected so far based on the characters on the Anecdote Chronicles.

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Information

Travelers' Tales Event Details

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (12)

Event Start After Version 5.4 update
Event End March 25, 2025
How to Unlock Adventure Rank 28 Complete Archon Quest Chapter 1 Act 3 - A New Star Approaches Recommended quests to complete: The Crane Returns on the Wind, Omnipresence Over Mortals, Xianyun Story Quest Act 1, Kokomi Story Quest Act 1
Rewards

What is the Travelers' Tales?

Visit your companions in various regionsduring the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter and listen to them share stories from their daily lives to receive rewards!

How to Unlock Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter

Complete Archon Quest Chapter 1 Act 3

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (17)

To unlock the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event, you must complete the Chapter 1 Act 3 Archon Quest, A New Star Approaches, and reach at least Adventure Rank 28!

Chapter 1 Act 3 Archon Quest Guide

Optional Archon Quests and Story Quests

Optional Quest Prerequisites
The Crane Returns on the Wind Omnipresence Over Mortals
Optional Story Quests
Xianyun Story Quest Act 1 - Grus Serena Chapter Kokomi Story Quest Act 1 - Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing

Complete The Crane Returns on the Wind, Omnipresence Over Mortals, Xianyun Story Quest Act 1, Kokomi Story Quest Act 1 before unlocking the event to get the full experience!

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Rewards

Total Travelers' Tales Event Rewards

All Travelers' Tales: Anthology Event Rewards
Primogem x120 Mora x120,000
Hero's Wit x12 Sanctifying Unction x12

All Anecdote Rewards

Currently, there are only 19 Anecdotes that can be collected based on the characters on the Anecdote Chronicles.

Objective Rewards
Witness 5 Anecdotes

Primogem x30

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x3
Witness 10 Anecdotes

Primogem x30

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x3
Witness 15 Anecdotes

Primogem x30

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x3
Witness 20 Anecdotes

Primogem x30

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x3

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (2025)

