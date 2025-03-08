Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Guide | Genshin Impact｜Game8 (2025)

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter is a special character interaction event in Genshin Impact 5.4. See the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter how to play, how to unlock the event, and all of the event rewards!
|Travelers' Tales Event Guides
|Event Info
|Anecdote Chronicles
How to Play Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter
Visit Different Characters On Your Map
|
Liyue Harbor
|
Rest of Liyue
|
Monstadt
|
Inazuma
During the event, you can visit different characters in different regions and listen to their anecdotes. The characters will be immediately marked on the map, so you can follow their character icon to find them.
The characters will spawn at random and there is a daily limit of five characters you can visit per day. You can also visit them multiple times at different locations and they will give you different anecdotes.
Other Characters Can be Unlocked After Visiting Others
After visiting characters during the event, other characters may show up on your map. Although, this can only apply to some of the characters.
Characters May Vary Based on Your Game Progress
The available characters you can visit during this event may vary based on your gameplay progress. Other characters' anecdotes will likely be unlocked after completing certain quests or other prerequisites.
Read Characters' Anecdotes
After chatting with each character, you can review your conversation in the Anecdote Chronicles. It is similar to a journal where all the anecdotes are recorded and where you can check which character can be visited during the event.
Get Rewards From Collecting Anecdotes
You can receive rewards from collecting all the Anecdotes of all the characters throughout the entire map.
However, only 19 Anecdotes can only be collected so far based on the characters on the Anecdote Chronicles.
Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Information
Travelers' Tales Event Details
|Event Start
|After Version 5.4 update
|Event End
|March 25, 2025
|How to Unlock
|Adventure Rank 28 Complete Archon Quest Chapter 1 Act 3 - A New Star Approaches Recommended quests to complete: The Crane Returns on the Wind, Omnipresence Over Mortals, Xianyun Story Quest Act 1, Kokomi Story Quest Act 1
|Rewards
|
What is the Travelers' Tales?
Visit your companions in various regionsduring the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter and listen to them share stories from their daily lives to receive rewards!
How to Unlock Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter
Complete Archon Quest Chapter 1 Act 3
To unlock the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event, you must complete the Chapter 1 Act 3 Archon Quest, A New Star Approaches, and reach at least Adventure Rank 28!
Chapter 1 Act 3 Archon Quest Guide
Optional Archon Quests and Story Quests
|Optional Quest Prerequisites
|The Crane Returns on the Wind
|Omnipresence Over Mortals
|Optional Story Quests
|Xianyun Story Quest Act 1 - Grus Serena Chapter
|Kokomi Story Quest Act 1 - Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing
Complete The Crane Returns on the Wind, Omnipresence Over Mortals, Xianyun Story Quest Act 1, Kokomi Story Quest Act 1 before unlocking the event to get the full experience!
Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter Event Rewards
Total Travelers' Tales Event Rewards
|All Travelers' Tales: Anthology Event Rewards
|Primogem x120
|Mora x120,000
|Hero's Wit x12
|Sanctifying Unction x12
All Anecdote Rewards
Currently, there are only 19 Anecdotes that can be collected based on the characters on the Anecdote Chronicles.
|Objective
|Rewards
|Witness 5 Anecdotes
|
Primogem x30
Mora x30,000
Hero's Wit x3
Sanctifying Unction x3
|Witness 10 Anecdotes
|
Primogem x30
Mora x30,000
Hero's Wit x3
Sanctifying Unction x3
|Witness 15 Anecdotes
|
Primogem x30
Mora x30,000
Hero's Wit x3
Sanctifying Unction x3
|Witness 20 Anecdotes
|
Primogem x30
Mora x30,000
Hero's Wit x3
Sanctifying Unction x3
