Traverse The Galaxy With Stylish Star Wars Duffle Bags & Travel Gear From Heroes & Villains [Exclusive] - SlashFilm (2025)

When it comes to being nerdy with style, the folks at Heroes &Villains have a sleek assembly of clothing and gear that make it easy to show your love for your favorite movies and TV shows without overdoing it. They've long been a staple of our massive holiday gift guides for years, and we featured . Basically, they'vealways got something cool to make getting dressed up or going on vacation feel like an adventure, especially if it's to a galaxy far, far away.

Today, Heroes & Villains has unveiled a new collection of "Star Wars" gear for the traveler who always seems to be moving at lightspeed, and we're happy to exclusively debut the new items right here at /Film.

There's a new trio of duffle bags with designs inspired by the Jedi, the Rebel Alliance, and the Galactic Empire. Plus, for those who like to keep their toiletries neatly organized instead of jumbled around like some kind of scruffy-looking nerf herder, there's also a trio of toiletry bags (or dopp kits) that match each duffle bag perfectly. After all, no one wants to be caught on Cloud City without matching travel gear. Am I right, folks?

Take a closer look at each of the new "Star Wars" travel gear options that are available to order for Heroes & Villains starting today!