Traverse The Galaxy With Stylish Star Wars Duffle Bags & Travel Gear From Heroes & Villains [Exclusive] - SlashFilm (2025)

When it comes to being nerdy with style, the folks at Heroes &Villains have a sleek assembly of clothing and gear that make it easy to show your love for your favorite movies and TV shows without overdoing it. They've long been a staple of our massive holiday gift guides for years, and we featured . Basically, they'vealways got something cool to make getting dressed up or going on vacation feel like an adventure, especially if it's to a galaxy far, far away.
Today, Heroes & Villains has unveiled a new collection of "Star Wars" gear for the traveler who always seems to be moving at lightspeed, and we're happy to exclusively debut the new items right here at /Film.
There's a new trio of duffle bags with designs inspired by the Jedi, the Rebel Alliance, and the Galactic Empire. Plus, for those who like to keep their toiletries neatly organized instead of jumbled around like some kind of scruffy-looking nerf herder, there's also a trio of toiletry bags (or dopp kits) that match each duffle bag perfectly. After all, no one wants to be caught on Cloud City without matching travel gear. Am I right, folks?
Take a closer look at each of the new "Star Wars" travel gear options that are available to order for Heroes & Villains starting today!
Duffle bags for smuggling or day trips to Coruscant
Heroes & Villains
First up, we have the three new Trudger Duffle Bags with designs inspired by the Jedi, Rebels, and the Empire. Each bag measures20.5" W X 12" H X 12" D, and they all have plenty of compartments for keeping everything organized, from your deodorant to your lightsaber. The top panel features an exterior zip pocket for easy access for things like keys or boarding passes and passports.
Heroes & Villains
Meanwhile, for those taking this back to a gym on Geonosis, there's a separate shoe compartment so you don't have to keep your clothes and sneakers in the same place. There are even vents in the shoe compartment, so you don't have to worry about the bag smelling like a garbage masher on the detention level of the Death Star. Was that a long way to go for this reference? Sure, but I don't care. I did it just for me.
Heroes & Villains
The interior also has a PVC pocket that make it easy to store wet swimsuits or sweaty socks, so you don't have to worry about getting anything else in your bag wet. The back panel has a mesh pocket for towels or yoga mats (not Yoda mats). Finally, the bottom is made out of a rubberized, coated poly to keep the bag from falling apart, and it's also easy to wipe clean.
Each bag costs $120, and they're available to order at Heroes & Villains today.
The barrel toiletry bag is for the galaxy traveler
Heroes & Villains
Meanwhile, packing up the essentials in your barrel toiletry bag is going to make you feel like the most efficient traveler in the galaxy. Sized at9" W X 5" H X 5" D, the bag is small enough to be convenient but big enough to hold everything you need for a quick trip. First of all, the outside has a utility clip, so you can just hang it outside of any bag, rather than taking up valuable space inside any other bag.
Heroes & Villains
The larger side handle make it easy to cary from place to place, and you can hold on tighter with the webbing handle, in case you find yourself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy where the only currency is a good minty toothpaste. Inside, there are elastic straps to hold razors and toothbrushes, as well as two mesh slide pockets.
Heroes & Villains
Of course, the designs of each bag are made to go perfectly with the corresponding duffle bag of your choice. If you're a Rebel spy, maybe you'll want to hide your toiletry bag inside the Imperial duffle bag. Perhaps you can provide a little social commentary where the Jedi toiletry kit fits inside that of the Rebellion. Either way, you can't go wrong with these functional and stylish "Star Wars"travel bags.
Each barrel toiletry bag will cost $36, and they're available at Heroes & Villains right now.
