TRB price prediction 2025-2031: Will Tellor recover its ATH? (2025)

Key takeaways:

Our Tellor price prediction anticipates a high of $41.87 by the end of 2025.

In 2028, it will range between $33.96 and $44.09, with an average price of $36.26.

In 2031, it will range between $60.43 and $72.73, with an average price of $66.43.

The volatility of crypto prices has led to the fragility of the DeFi market and massive automatic liquidations in future positions. TRB price predictions can vary, but here’s the main thing: further developments could push the value of Tellor TRB higher.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Tellor Ticker TRB Market cap $84,829,048.27 Trading volume $31,763,592.76 Circulating supply 2.74M TRB All-time high $ 602.98 on Jan 01, 2024 All-time low $1.11 on Nov 19, 2019 24-hour high $30.13 24-hour low $32.37

Tellor price prediction: Technical analysis

Fear and Greed Index Value Volatility (30-day variation) 10.44% 50-day SMA $ 27.20 200-day SMA $ 50.45 Sentiment Neutral Fear and greed index 65(Greed) Green days 18/30 (60%)

Tellor price analysis

TL; DR Breakdown:

TRB holds strong above the $30 support, aiming for the next resistance near the $38 level.

RSI is 63, and bullish MACD crossover confirms Tellor’s strengthening price movement.

Price action shows higher lows and bullish structure, indicating further upside potential for TRB.

As of the time of writing(April 28, 2025), TRB had gained significantly to trade around $30.82. The price movement shows a sustained bullish breakout, with prices climbing from a recent low near $19.50.Market experts indicate the rally was fueled by consistent buying pressure, as seen from the higher trading volumes accompanying the movement.

TRB/USD 1-day chart

The TRB/USD 1-day chart shows a strong recovery after bouncing from the $20 support zone. Price action is trending higher, with TRB now holding above $30.88. The RSI at 63.27 suggests bullish momentum, while the MACD crossover confirms strengthening upside pressure. Traders are watching if TRB can extend toward the next resistance near $38.

TRB 4-hour price analysis: TRB eyes recovery as bullish momentum builds

On the 4-hour chart, TRB shows signs of a short-term bullish reversal after bouncing from the $22.79 support level. It is currently trading around $30.95. The RSI has climbed above 50, indicating a strengthening movement without being overbought.

The MACD bullish crossover further supports the potential for continued upward movement. Immediate resistance lies around $32–$35, while support remains near $25.

Tellor technical analysis: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $28.39 BUY SMA 5 $29.54 BUY SMA 10 $28.72 BUY SMA 21 $26.01 BUY SMA 50 $27.27 BUY SMA 100 $33.73 SELL SMA 200 $49.98 SELL

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $25.33 BUY EMA 5 $24.58 BUY EMA 10 $24.76 BUY EMA 21 $26.27 BUY EMA 50 $30.52 SELL EMA 100 $38.32 SELL EMA 200 $49.45 SELL

What to expect from TRB price analysis next

TRB (Tellor Tributes) is currently trading at around $30.88, with analysts forecasting potential growth to $33-$34 by early May 2025; long-term projections vary widely. As always with cryptocurrencies, TRB’s price remains volatile, influenced by market sentiment and broader economic factors.

Is TRB a good investment?

If TRB holds above $30.00 and volume strengthens, it may offer a short-term trading opportunity rather than a long-term investment at this stage. Explore Cryptopolitan’s price prediction to learn about the coin’s trajectory from 2025 to 2031.

Why is TRB down?

TRB is trading at its lowest this year; the crypto market capitalization has also dropped significantly. The drop in TRB value could be attributed to the general market sentiment.

Will TRB recover?

The Tellor platform continues registering new partnerships, raising hopes for token holders. This factor suggests a recovery when market sentiment changes.

Will TRB reach $50?

TRB will cross the $50 mark in 2029.

Will TRB reach $100?

TRB will approach the $100 mark by 2031.

Will TRB reach $500?

Per expert analysis, TRB might soon cross the $500 mark, having previously reached an all-time high of $602.98.

Does Tellor have a good long-term future?

According to Cryptopolitan price predictions, TRB will trade higher in the years to come. However, factors like market crashes or difficult regulations could invalidate this bullish theory.

TRB price prediction April 2025

For April 2025, TRB will trade between $30.07 and $34.87, with an average price of $32.02.

Month Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) April 30.07 32.02 34.87

TRB price predictions 2025

As 2025 unfolds, TRB might trade between $20.07 and $41.87, with an average price of $29.52.

Year Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) 2025 20.07 29.52 41.87

Tellor price predictions 2026-2031

Year Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) 2026 33.96 36.26 44.09 2027 39.02 42.15 46.94 2028 43.65 46.32 49.21 2029 50.78 54.12 58.36 2030 52.53 56.21 60.17 2031 60.43 66.43 72.73

Tellor price prediction 2026

The Tellor price prediction for 2026 is a high of $44.09. It will reach a minimum price of $33.96 and an average price of $36.26.

Tellor price prediction 2027

The Tellor price forecast shows it will range between $39.02 and $46.94, with an average price of $42.15.

Tellor price prediction 2028

Tellor price prediction in 2028: According to the predictions, it will range between $43.65 and $49.21, with an average price of $46.32.

Tellor price prediction 2029

Our Tellor price prediction indicates it will trade between $50.78 and $58.36, with an average of $54.12.

Tellor TRB price prediction 2030

According to the TRB coin price prediction for 2030, the price of TRB will range from a minimum of $52.53 to a maximum of $60.17, with an average of $56.21.

TRB price prediction 2031

According to the Tellor price prediction for 2031, TRB’s price will range from $60.43 to $72.73, with an average price of $66.43.

Tellor market price prediction: Analysts’ TRB price forecast

Firm 2025 2026 2027 Digitalcoinprice $70.28 $82.13 $116.68 Coincodex $ 35.46 $ 30.64 $ 42.54

Cryptopolitan’s TRB price prediction

In 2025, it will range between $25 and $35, with an average price of $27.21. In 2031, it will range between $50 and $60, with an average of $54. Note that the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent consultation or do your research.

