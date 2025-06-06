Trump administration cancels $188M in grants New York City was using to shelter migrants (2025)

A sign for the Federal Emergency Management Agency is pictured at FEMA headquarters, April 20, 2020, in Washington. Photo: Al Drago/The New York Times via AP

The Trump administration canceled $188 million in federal grants meant to reimburse New York City for sheltering migrants, saying the money was being spent to support illegal immigration and leading the city’s mayor to vow to fight the clawback.

In a letter sent on April 1 and shared with The Associated Press on Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency informed city officials that it was canceling the grants, which included roughly $80 million that the agency withdrew from the city’s bank account in February.

The latest move would require the city to return an additional $106 million that officials said was used to house and care for migrants.

See Also
March 31: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORYNYC lets immigration officials open an office at Rikers jail, a priority for Trump

Mayor Eric Adams, whose administration has sued for the return of the initial $80 million, said his office would also fight the wider grant cancellations.

“Like their previous actions clawing back appropriated funds, these steps are unlawful, and the New York City Law Department is currently determining the best legal recourse to take to ensure that this money remains in New York City, where it was allocated and belongs,” he said in a statement.

The grants are part of a program approved by Congress and administered by FEMA that is intended to help local governments and nongovernmental organizations provide shelter and other social services for migrants.

In his letter to city officials, FEMA’s acting director, Cameron Hamilton, wrote that the grant program is inconsistent with Trump administration priorities and that “individuals receiving these services often have no legal status and are in the United States unlawfully.”

New York City, as it at one point absorbed thousands of migrants each week, leased hotels and other vacant buildings and used them as emergency shelters. The city, under a unique legal agreement, is required to provide shelter to anyone who asks for it, though officials worked to impose limits on the requirement as the city struggled to handle the influx.

Among the facilities leased by the city was the midtown Manhattan building that once housed the historic Roosevelt Hotel, which was converted to a shelter and an arrival center for migrants to sign up for social services.

The city’s use of the Roosevelt drew heavy criticism from Republicans and federal officials, who said the building had become a hotbed of gang activity and used that claim to justify the clawing back of the $80 million FEMA grant. The city, in its lawsuit over the funding, said the claim was unsubstantiated.

The mayor has said that the city will cease operations at the Roosevelt and more than 50 other migrant shelters by June because arrivals have plummeted and migrants have been moved to other housing and communities.

Adams has been under intense pressure to prove his political independence from the Trump administration after the Department of Justice pushed to toss his federal corruption case so he could help with the Republican president’s immigration crackdown.

A federal judge dismissed the charges last week.

At a news conference Tuesday, Adams, a Democrat who is running for reelection as an independent, praised some of the Trump administration’s immigration policies but added that “we’re going to fight for every penny” related to migrant costs.


Trump administration cancels $188M in grants New York City was using to shelter migrants (2)



After decades of sex abuse complaints, a NY pediatrician is ordered to pay $1.6B to over 100 womenApril 9 |Philip Marcelo, Associated Press
Hit-and-run driver sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for killing woman on motorized scooter in Bedford-StuyvesantApril 9 |Brooklyn Eagle Staff
‘Trailblazer’ Gala illuminates community engagementApril 8 |Wayne Daren Schneiderman
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to NY’s sensitive location gun banApril 8 |Associated Press
Trump administration cancels $188M in grants New York City was using to shelter migrants (2025)

References

Top Articles
‘Level of violence unheard of’: police suspect body in burnt-out car in Sydney was allegedly kidnapped woman
Meta brings Teen accounts to Facebook and Messenger - The Tech Portal
Trump Attorney General Dodges Crucial Question on Deporting Citizens
Latest Posts
‘Get it done’: Trump threatens to abandon Russia-Ukraine peace efforts
Zed Nelson beats record-breaking 419,820 photo entries from 206 countries to win Sony World Photographer of the Year 2025!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 6113

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.