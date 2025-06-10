Trump blasts Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, says his ‘termination cannot come fast enough!’ (2025)

President Trump on Thursday ramped up pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to step down — and has reportedly discussed firing the central banker because he has been too slow to cut interest rates.

Trump fired off a tirade on Truth Social, writing “Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough” — a day after the Fed chair pledged to resist calls for a rate cut.

Powell, who was appointed by Trump in his first term, had warned that tariffs could raise prices and weaken the economy during an event at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Trump, in his social media post, raged: “‘Too Late’ Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete ‘mess!’”

He expanded his attack later in the day while hosting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the White House.

“The Fed really owes it to the American people to get interest rates down. That’s the only thing he’s good for,” Trump said. “I am not happy with him. If I want him out of there he’ll be out real fast believe me.”

The broadside comes as the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump has privately discussed firing Powellfor months and talked about it with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, including the possibility of selecting Warsh asPowell’s replacement.

Warsh advised against trying to firePowell, arguing that he should let the Fed chair complete his term without interference, the Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

It is not clear if Trump has the power to removePowell, who is presidentially appointed but Senate confirmed.

An effort by the president to remove members of other independent agencies is currently before the Supreme Court, butPowellon Wednesday said he felt the case would not change the Fed’s longstanding independence in monetary policy, something that has broad bipartisan support.

Contrary to Trump’s assertion thatPowellwould leave if asked,Powell has said he had no plans to vacate the job before his term ends in May 2026.

But Trump’s blow-up atPowellwas sensitive enough that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been cautioning White House officials against attempting to firePowell, saying it would risk destabilizing financial markets, according to Politico.

“A sudden crystallization of the threat to Fed independence would both intensify market stress and shift it in more of a stagflationary direction with a sharp increase in tail risk,” Evercore ISI Vice Chair Krishna Guha said in a note.

Powell at the Chicago conference had stressed the importance of patience as it relates to the central bank’s monetary policy, noting the Fed needed clearer signals regarding Trump’s trade strategy before deciding on future rate adjustments.

The Fed’s benchmark interest rate iscurrently4.25%-4.50%, where it has been since December following several rate cuts late last year.

“I don’t see any need to change the setting of the fed funds rate anytime soon…It’s really about collecting information, understanding better what’s happening in the economy during the rest of this year, understanding kind of how the uncertainty plays out,” New York Fed President John Williams said on Fox Business on Thursday.

“I think we have a period of higher inflation this year and a slower growth path for this year relative to last year. So that’s a combination you have to think carefully about.”

Throughout Trump’s first term, tensions between him and Powell were frequent, with Trump labeling the Fed chair an “enemy” and referring disparagingly to central bankers as “boneheads.”

Their relationship soured when the Fed held interest rates steady, contrary to Trump’s preferences.

Powell, a former private equity investor, was reappointed by President Joe Biden in 2022.