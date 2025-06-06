Trump extends lifeline for TikTok amid growing trade war with Beijing (2025)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has given another lifeline to Chinese-owned social media application TikTok amid an escalating trade war with China that has sent markets plunging and sparked fears of a global recession and trade showdown.

The popular app was briefly disabled in the US earlier this year after a deadline expired for owner ByteDance to divest its US operations to a non-Chinese owner or face a ban. Trump, who took office the day after, immediately issued an executive order extending the deadline for 75 days.

As the new deadline approached on Friday (Saturday AEDT), he announced he would extend it by another 75 days. He said there was more work to do, but acknowledged the tariffs on China may complicate a potential deal, and said he did not want the app to “go dark” in the meantime.

“My administration has been working very hard on a deal to save TikTok, and we have made tremendous progress,” Trump posted on his own Truth Social platform from his weekend home in Palm Beach, Florida.