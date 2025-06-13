Trump Officials Get Even More Power to Send Immigrants to Guantánamo (2025)

The DOJ didn’t provide any new information on Abrego Garcia, although the filing did once again repeat the administration’s false assertion, echoed by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, that the building trades worker is actually a member of the violent MS-13 gang and shows how insistent it is that Abrego Garcia can’t stay in the U.S.



This is despite the fact that the government previously admitted in court that Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported, violating a judge’s 2019 order preventing him from being sent back to El Salvador. In response to a Supreme Court order that Abrego Garcia must be returned, the government has attempted to argue semantics over the high court’s use of the word “facilitate,” claiming that it can’t go any further than taking action domestically.

In reality, the Trump administration is doing everything it can to ignore the Supreme Court because the president wants to set a precedent that deportations are final. If Abrego Garcia is successfully returned, it’ll give immigrants hope that they can find recourse in the law and lessen their fear, and that isn’t the climate the administration wants.