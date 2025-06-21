Trump orders new CFIUS review of Nippon, U.S. Steel deal (2025)

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton continues to support a potential national steel deal after President Donald Trump has ordered a new Committee on Foreign Investment review.

“As mayor, I have spent months doing my due diligence and speaking with stakeholders across the country,” Melton said in a Monday statement. “This is simply the best deal on the table and represents both security and opportunity for thousands of American steelworkers in cities like Gary.”

On Monday, Trump ordered a CFIUS review of a deal between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel. Former President Joe Biden previously turned down the deal after CFIUS found national security risks with the deal.

The deal could bring “transformative benefits” to Gary, Melton said.

“I am confident that this review will put to rest any doubts about the benefits of the partnership, and I look forward to the positive impact these investments will have on our city and the American steel industry,” he said.

U.S. Steel released a statement following Trump’s order, saying the company appreciates and commends his leadership.

“His action today validates our Board’s bold decision to challenge President Biden’s unlawful order,” said a U.S. Steel statement. “Today’s decision by President Trump is pivotal as we work to deliver on new and historic levels of investment in American steelmaking. We look forward to continuing to work closely with President Trump and his Administration to finalize this significant and important investment, which will preserve existing jobs, create new jobs, enhance national security and secure a bright future for American manufacturing.”

In Trump’s order for a new CFIUS review, he said the committee has to give a new recommendation within 45 days, and each member agency must include a statement with reasons for their decision.

In February, Trump announced that Nippon Steel was dropping its $14.1 billion acquisition of the American steel company and would still be making an “investment, rather than a purchase.” Trump planned to mediate and arbitrate as the steel companies negotiated the investment.

During his campaign, Trump vowed that he would block the acquisition. Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris also opposed the purchase.

In August, Nippon Steel announced that it would invest about $300 million toward the Gary Works facility, updating the blast furnace and extending its life by about 20 years.

Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori later said the company planned to invest $1 billion into Gary Works and nearly $3 billion into its union-represented facilities.

The deal offers “unparalleled advantages” for steelworkers, Melton said, including nearly $1 billion in sustainable investments to modernize Gary Works, guarantees to honor existing collective bargaining agreements, a $5,000 closing bonus for all union-represented employees and stability for families.

“Nippon Steel has made clear commitments to invest in and strengthen American manufacturing,” Melton said. “Their voluntary measures, such as maintaining production capacity within the U.S. and safeguarding jobs at facilities across the country, are vital to securing the future of steelmaking in Gary.”

United Steelworkers leadership have not been optimistic about a deal between Nippon and U.S. Steel, specifically President David McCall. Leadership have expressed concerns of the Japanese company’s desire to follow U.S. Steel’s business model and a lack of investment in union facilities.

“Nippon has proven itself to be a serial trade cheater with a history of dumping its products into our markets,” McCall previously said in a statement. “While we await the details of the proposed investment, we encourage President Trump to continue safeguarding the long-term future of the domestic steel industry by instead seeking American alternatives.”

mwilkins@chicagotribune.com